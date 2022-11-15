ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Higgins' 15 help Lehigh knock off Marist 64-54

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Keith Higgins Jr. scored 15 points as Lehigh beat Marist 64-54 on Wednesday night. Higgins added five rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (2-2). Jakob Alamudun scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. Evan Taylor shot 3 for 11 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding nine rebounds.
Cincinnati heads to Temple with eye on AAC title game berth

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — It may be a road game against a three-win team in a stadium that’s likely to be more empty than full. But Cincinnati head football coach Luke Fickell went to great lengths this week to make sure his team understood the urgency of the moment.
