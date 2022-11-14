ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mainepublic.org

Amid rising food costs, Preble Street and DoorDash are delivering fresh food to Mainers

A new partnership between Preble Street Food Security Hub and delivery service DoorDash is getting fresh food into the hands of residents who are struggling with rising costs. "So many factors in life have to be juggled. Where am I living, do I have a job, do I have a livable wage, do I have health insurance? The least we can do is feed people," said Preble Street volunteer Linda Hogan.
wabi.tv

Incident at Sanford School a hoax, York County Emergency Management says

SANFORD, Maine (WABI) - The York County Emergency Management confirms the incident at Sanford High School is a hoax. Police have still not yet confirmed what happened. Maine’s Total Coverage has several crews headed to the scene and will bring you the latest information from officials as it becomes available. Officials will hold a press conference at 10 a.m.
YORK COUNTY, ME
WGME

These Maine communities are offering free Thanksgiving meals

Some communities across Maine will host free meals on Thanksgiving. To add your community meal to this list, please send information to tvmail@wgme.com. Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program is offering two holiday meal options this Thanksgiving. For anyone who wants to celebrate by cooking their own meal, their Thanksgiving Kits...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Free Thanksgiving meals and resources

Many locations around Maine are offering free Thanksgiving meals and resources. AUGUSTA: Le Club Calumet (Augusta) – free Thanksgiving dinner at 34 West River Rd from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Donations not required but graciously accepted and will benefit the Augusta Bread of Life Soup Kitchen. Call 207-623-8211. BELFAST: Traci’s...
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Multiple Maine schools report threats Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The York County Emergency Management confirms a reported incident of an active shooter at Sanford High School Tuesday morning was a hoax. According to officials, a call came into the Sanford Regional Communications Center around 8:30 a.m. from an untraceable number. The call reported there was...
YORK COUNTY, ME
92 Moose

Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA

According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
AUBURN, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine Tuesday

Tuesday morning started off with several schools in Maine receiving similar phone calls from an untraceable phone number of a caller reporting that there was an active shooter wearing a black coat and black pants with a gun inside the school. The first call was at Sanford High School and came into the Sanford emergency dispatch center at 8:30 a.m. Once the report was received, both Sanford fire and police responded immediately to Sanford High School and worked to evacuate the building, sending the students on buses for their parents to pick them up at Memorial Gym.
MAINE STATE
theyankeexpress.com

Otherworldly voices and forms haunt The Dover Mills

The Dover Mills still sits at One Washington Center in the heart of downtown Dover, New Hampshire. The mill’s history is ripe with tales of prosperity and woe. Perhaps that is why its walls are full of ghosts and ethereal noises passing through the time barrier. The mills go...
DOVER, NH
mainebiz.biz

FAME approves $93M in bonds to finance Rock Row infrastructure project

New bond financing of up to $93 million will fund public infrastructure work at Rock Row in Westbrook and Portland. Finance Authority of Maine this week approved the financing for Dirigo Center Developers LLC, a subsidiary of Waterstone Properties Group Inc., which is developing Rock Row. The improvements will include...
WESTBROOK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Teen found dead at Auburn-Lewiston YMCA

AUBURN, Maine — A 15-year-old was found dead at the Auburn-Lewiston YMCA this past Friday. According to a report from the Lewiston Sun Journal, the former Edward Little High School student was found unresponsive on Friday afternoon. Police arrived, but discovered the teen already deceased, the Sun Journal reported.
AUBURN, ME

