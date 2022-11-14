Read full article on original website
themainewire.com
One of Maine’s Biggest School Districts Can’t Pay Janitors, Bus Drivers, and Lunch Ladies On Time; Teachers Unaffected
Gov. Janet Mills and Legislative Democrats met the statewide commitment to fund 55 percent of Maine’s public schools, but that funding isn’t trickling down to hourly employees in the school system of Maine’s biggest city like it should. Janitors, bus drivers, food service providers, and other hourly...
mainepublic.org
Amid rising food costs, Preble Street and DoorDash are delivering fresh food to Mainers
A new partnership between Preble Street Food Security Hub and delivery service DoorDash is getting fresh food into the hands of residents who are struggling with rising costs. "So many factors in life have to be juggled. Where am I living, do I have a job, do I have a livable wage, do I have health insurance? The least we can do is feed people," said Preble Street volunteer Linda Hogan.
mainepublic.org
Portland officials say end of rental assistance program could worsen asylum-seeker housing crisis
City officials in Portland said they are struggling to meet the health care, housing, and transportation needs of asylum-seeking families in the region, a situation they fear will be exacerbated by the impending end of the pandemic-era Emergency Rental Assistance program. The funding for that program, which supports more than...
wabi.tv
Incident at Sanford School a hoax, York County Emergency Management says
SANFORD, Maine (WABI) - The York County Emergency Management confirms the incident at Sanford High School is a hoax. Police have still not yet confirmed what happened. Maine’s Total Coverage has several crews headed to the scene and will bring you the latest information from officials as it becomes available. Officials will hold a press conference at 10 a.m.
WGME
These Maine communities are offering free Thanksgiving meals
Some communities across Maine will host free meals on Thanksgiving. To add your community meal to this list, please send information to tvmail@wgme.com. Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program is offering two holiday meal options this Thanksgiving. For anyone who wants to celebrate by cooking their own meal, their Thanksgiving Kits...
wabi.tv
Free Thanksgiving meals and resources
Many locations around Maine are offering free Thanksgiving meals and resources. AUGUSTA: Le Club Calumet (Augusta) – free Thanksgiving dinner at 34 West River Rd from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Donations not required but graciously accepted and will benefit the Augusta Bread of Life Soup Kitchen. Call 207-623-8211. BELFAST: Traci’s...
Contractor must reopen Free Street by Nov. 23, City of Portland says
PORTLAND, Maine — The City of Portland told the contractor handling ongoing construction on Free Street that the road must be reopened by close of business on Nov. 23, according to officials. Jessica Grondin is the director of communications for the City of Portland. In an email on Wednesday,...
wabi.tv
Multiple Maine schools report threats Tuesday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The York County Emergency Management confirms a reported incident of an active shooter at Sanford High School Tuesday morning was a hoax. According to officials, a call came into the Sanford Regional Communications Center around 8:30 a.m. from an untraceable number. The call reported there was...
Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA
According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine Tuesday
Tuesday morning started off with several schools in Maine receiving similar phone calls from an untraceable phone number of a caller reporting that there was an active shooter wearing a black coat and black pants with a gun inside the school. The first call was at Sanford High School and came into the Sanford emergency dispatch center at 8:30 a.m. Once the report was received, both Sanford fire and police responded immediately to Sanford High School and worked to evacuate the building, sending the students on buses for their parents to pick them up at Memorial Gym.
Drive Thru Over 1 Million LED Lights at Maine Celebration of Lights in Cumberland
One thing that I look forward to every holiday season is the lights. There is just something about Christmas lights and decorations that bring a smile to my face. Many houses go all out during the winter months, but there are also places in which you can choose to drive thru or walk thru that shine bright with thousands of Christmas lights.
Disaster Almost Struck Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine Last Night
Is it me or are there way too many dimly-lit roads? Not just in Maine, but across New England and possibly even the country. Because that mixed with the crappy, rainy weather last night almost caused a massive disaster on the Bowdoin College campus in Brunswick, Maine last night and almost ruined three lives.
'Scuse me while I disappear | Pat Callaghan announces retirement after 43 years
PORTLAND, Maine — When Frank Sinatra retired in 1971, he went out in dramatic style. His closing number was "Angel Eyes," a saloon song written by Matt Dennis and Earl Brent. As Sinatra sang the final line, "'scuse me while I disappear," the spotlight dimmed and went out, and...
theyankeexpress.com
Otherworldly voices and forms haunt The Dover Mills
The Dover Mills still sits at One Washington Center in the heart of downtown Dover, New Hampshire. The mill’s history is ripe with tales of prosperity and woe. Perhaps that is why its walls are full of ghosts and ethereal noises passing through the time barrier. The mills go...
mainebiz.biz
FAME approves $93M in bonds to finance Rock Row infrastructure project
New bond financing of up to $93 million will fund public infrastructure work at Rock Row in Westbrook and Portland. Finance Authority of Maine this week approved the financing for Dirigo Center Developers LLC, a subsidiary of Waterstone Properties Group Inc., which is developing Rock Row. The improvements will include...
themainewire.com
Maine Human Rights Commission Votes to Dismiss Transgender Student’s Discrimination Complaint Against USM
The Maine Human Rights Commission (MHRC) on Nov. 7 voted to dismiss a Woolwhich transgender student’s complaint of discrimination against the University of Southern Maine (USM). That complaint alleged that USM discriminated against Ann Casavant by offering an optional health insurance product to students that did not initially cover...
The Majority of Mainers Didn’t Realize This is The Smallest County
Have you ever thought how many people live in your city, state, or county? It seems to me that we always love to read articles about the size of our communities. I have always wondered what county in Maine is the very smallest. Portland, one of our most interesting and...
The Interior Of This $4 Million Maine Mansion Is Truly Shocking
The coast of Maine is dotted with homes and mansions that date back to the 1700s and 1800s. In many cases, these homes were built by wealthy captains and merchants. In other cases, they were built as vacation homes for industrialists from Boston and New York. While many of these...
Teen found dead at Auburn-Lewiston YMCA
AUBURN, Maine — A 15-year-old was found dead at the Auburn-Lewiston YMCA this past Friday. According to a report from the Lewiston Sun Journal, the former Edward Little High School student was found unresponsive on Friday afternoon. Police arrived, but discovered the teen already deceased, the Sun Journal reported.
