FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in PhiladelphiaTruflix NetworkPhiladelphia, PA
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, PA
Field Hockey: Sisters Delaney, Margaret Lawler share a Buckeye-athlete bondThe LanternColumbus, OH
Taylor Swift Fans Can't Shake It Off: Ticketmaster Issues Catches the Attention of PA's Attorney GeneralTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Day Trip to The Seven Sisters and South DownsJoJo's Cup of Mocha
beckershospitalreview.com
Tower Health cuts staff amid hospital sale, closures
West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health on Nov. 16 laid off 52 corporate employees as the health system shrinks from six hospitals to four, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. The layoffs, which are expected to save $15 million a year, account for 13 percent of Tower Health's corporate management staff of...
Prospect Files to End Hospital Injunction, Projects $2M Loss Per Month
The latest volley in the battle to determine the fate of Delaware County Memorial Hospital came from Prospect Medical Holdings this week. The parent company of Crozer Health filed a motion to remove an injunction now blocking plans to convert the acute care hospital in Drexel Hill to a behavioral health facility, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal.
phlcouncil.com
CITY OF PHILADELPHIA RECEIVES OVER $6 MILLION IN UNCLAIMED PROPERTY FUNDS FOLLOWING PASSAGE OF COUNCILMEMBER GILMORE RICHARDSON’S REPORTING LEGISLATION
(PHILADELPHIA) Thursday, November 17, 2022 – This week, the City of Philadelphia received $6,035,842.55 in unclaimed property funds due to the City. Unclaimed property refers to funds and or other property owed to individuals or institutions that have been turned over to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania due to a lack of action by the owner.
thedp.com
Students express safety concerns in local Wawa stores following recent store closures
After two Wawa convenience stores in Philadelphia have closed within the past month due to security issues, some Penn students say they are concerned about safety in Philadelphia retail spaces. In October, Wawa announced that it will shut down two of its stores in Center City — one on 12th...
Desirable Eddystone Industrial Site Sells for $239.4M
Investment demand for warehouses in the Philadelphia region remains high as demonstrated by a recent $239.4 million purchase of the Delco Logistics Center and its two newly-constructed industrial buildings in Eddystone, writes Paul Schwedelson for Philadelphia Business Journal. Both buildings, totaling 770,000 square feet, are vacant and the new owner,...
Philadelphia students get jump on construction careers with pre-apprenticeship program
Dozens of students at Philadelphia’s Mastbaum Vocational/Technical High School in Kensington are getting an opportunity to learn from the professionals. The school kicked off a pre-apprenticeship program for the construction trades on Tuesday.
phlcouncil.com
COUNCILMEMBERS GYM INTRODUCES LEGISLATION TO FILL VACANCIES, IMPROVE BASIC CITY SERVICES
PHILADELPHIA — Today, Councilmember Helen Gym (At-Large) introduced legislation to revise residency requirements for the city’s civil service positions to accelerate recruitment capabilities and improve the city’s delivery of basic services. The update will require every civil service employee to establish residency within the City of Philadelphia within six months of their appointment. The legislation earned the backing of the City’s major municipal unions.
Philadelphia grocer, businessman Jeff Brown announces run for mayor
Jeff Brown is the founder and previously served as Chairman, and CEO of Brown's Super Stores, Inc., a twelve-store supermarket chain trading under the ShopRite and The Fresh Grocer supermarket brands.
Poised to quit Council to run for mayor, Gym moves to undo residency rule for city hires
Philadelphia City Councilmember Helen Gym delivered what sounded like a farewell speech on Thursday, though she stopped short of resigning. Gym aims to undo a rule that applicants for city jobs must live in Philadelphia for a full year before hiring.
There’s No Substitute for Wawa. Or Is There? How About Sheetz in Center City?
The interior of a Sheetz store. Coming soon to Philly?Image via Wikimedia Commons, as printed in Billy Penn. There’s speculation about what should go into the two now-vacant Wawa stores in Center City. Some are suggesting Wawa’s archrival—Sheetz, writes Lizzy McLellan Ravitch for Billy Penn.
Area Grocery Store Owner To Run For Philly Mayor In 2023
A local grocery store magnate will seek the Democratic nomination for the 2023 Philadelphia mayoral race. Jeff Brown, whose company owns 12 supermarkets in greater Philadelphia according to his LinkedIn, announced his run on social media on Tuesday, Nov. 15. On his campaign website, the Democrat says his administration would...
Gladwyne VFW Is Dangerously Close to Losing Its Post and the History It Holds
The Gladwyne VFW Post at 320 River Road, aside the Schulykill River, is in trouble. Barstool Sports reporter Kate diagnosed its issues and the help its members now seek. The cause of its woe has become a common story in Montgomery County over the past handful of years. Rental income disappeared thanks to COVID-19 and the events it cancelled. And the ravaging floodwaters of Hurricane Ida then filled it with water almost to the ceilings.
Supermarket mogul Jeff Brown enters Philadelphia mayor's race
Grocery store magnate Jeff Brown joins Derek Green, Cherelle Parker, Maria Quinones Sanchez, Allan Domb and Rebecca Rhynhart as a candidate for mayor of Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Older Philadelphia homes with broken-down insulation could rack up heating bills, PECO says
PHILADELPHIA - Temperatures have dropped this week and many households are turning on the heat for the first time this season. Christopher Smith of Fishtown told FOX 29's Jennifer Lee that his home heating system is very efficient, but the windows on his older home are original and could use an upgrade.
abc27.com
Wolf vetoes bike lane bill over Philadelphia special prosecutor provision
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed a bike lane safety bill that included a provision to appoint a special prosecutor in Philadelphia for attacks on SEPTA trains. House Bill 140‘s sponsor Rep. David Maloney (R-Berks) says the bill would’ve allowed communities to create protected bike...
Temple News
Kappa Delta Rho placed on interim suspension following hazing allegation
Kappa Delta Rho was placed on interim suspension on Nov.10 as Temple University investigates a “credible allegation of hazing,” wrote Stephanie Ives, dean of students, in an email to The Temple News. Temple is following the standard procedure of when an Interfraternity Council president’s chapter has been placed...
How much snow will fall in the Philadelphia region this winter?
How much snow will we be shoveling off our sidewalks over the next few months? Just how cold or mild will it get? Cecily and Adam discuss what's in store this season.
200 Spring Garden Officially Breaks Ground
The joint venture will transform the corner of Spring Garden and N. 2nd Street
Philadelphia Democrat leadership slammed after city lands in Mexico anti-drug campaign: 'Shame of the nation'
Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Jennifer Stefano joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss Mexican anti-drug PSAs featuring open drug use on the streets of Philadelphia.
Firefighters battle 2-alarm house fire in Delaware County
LANSDOWNE, Pa. (CBS) -- A house fire broke out in Lansdowne, Delaware County Tuesday morning. The incident happened on the 100 block of Albemarle Avenue around 6 a.m.You can see several firefighters continuing to battle the two-alarm blaze.No word on how it started, but it appears that there is a food truck on fire behind the twin homes.It looks like the fire then spread to the homes.There is no report of any injuries yet.
