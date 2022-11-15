ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coolcleveland.com

Kudos to Cleveland State Trustees by C. Ellen Connally

Kudos to the board of trustees of Cleveland State University that voted this week to remove the name Cleveland-Marshall from the College of Law. The college will now be known as the CSU College of Law. Both university President Laura Bloomberg and law school Dean Lee Fisher should be congratulated...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy