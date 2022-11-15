Suzanne Harrison declares victory in the Salt Lake County Council race

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) — Democrat Suzanne Harrison declared victory in the Salt Lake County Council at-large B race on Monday, Nov. 14.

The latest ballot results show Harrison leading Republican Richard Snelgrove by 31,948 votes, which is a 10.16% advantage that the councilmember-elect said “would be extremely difficult to overcome with the remaining ballots.”

“I want to sincerely thank Councilmember Snelgrove for his years of service to Salt Lake County,” Harrison said in a Twitter post . “He invested his time and energy into serving our community and deserves our respect and gratitude.”

This won’t be Harrison’s first time serving the Salt Lake County community. She has been a state representative for District 32, which comprised southeast Sandy and north Draper, for more than four years. Snelgrove’s re-election would have protected the 6-3 Republican majority on the council.

Besides serving as a state representative, Harrison works as a medical doctor and anesthesiologist at Riverton Hospital. Harrison said the reason she is running for city council is that redistricting has hurt her prospects of seeking another term on Capitol Hill. The bills she has sponsored in the past are largely related to the medical field. One of her recent successful bills calls for Medicaid reimbursement for diabetes prevention services.

With a seat on the council, Harrison plans to lower the cost of living in Salt Lake County. As a self-proclaimed fiscal watchdog, she said she voted in favor of more funding for affordable housing and led a campaign to repeal a legislature that was put in place to increase food tax.

