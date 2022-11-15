ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

MSCS announces timeline for superintendent search

By Lakiya Scott, FOX13Memphis.com
 5 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis-Shelby County Schools announced a timeline in its search for a new superintendent.

In a Monday committee meeting, MSCS Board Chair Althea Greene said the national search process will begin Jan. 30.

That date is when the selected search firm will build the candidate profile from the board and public input sessions, set to happen from Jan. 30-Feb. 15.

Between Feb. 16-April 30, the firm will conduct its search.

This large time lapse between now and then has some asking why the process isn’t moving faster.

“Looking at this timetable, I would like for us to be much more aggressive,” said District 1 board member Michelle McKissack. “There are a pool of candidates that are out there that are getting a lot of attention from a lot of school districts, so we want to make sure that we have the opportunity to attract all that we can.”

Board Chair Greene told FOX13 that the timeline is tentative. She told concerned board members that she was open to moving that timeline up, but said there’s plenty to do before the next leader can be chosen.

“I’d rather have a safe deadline than to give a deadline and we not meet expectations,” said Greene. “This is just a suggested timeline, so the sooner we can get that information compiled we’ll be able to provide it to the search firm and they can start.”

The board also announced committee members, which consists of nine community leaders who will partner with the board to help select the district’s next superintendent.

“It’s the community input more than anything in making sure that it’s a transparent process, making sure it’s meaningful community input, and that’s what’s going to build trust and confidence in our school board,” said committee member Gisela Guerrero of the Memphis Interfaith Coalition for Action and Hope (MICAH).

The board also announced that a Request for Proposal would go out Dec. 1. This is also the date the public website will be launched to keep the community informed of the search process.

Four public input sessions are also scheduled between December and January.

“I’m sure some of the dates on here will change, and maybe a little earlier,” said Greene.

