gotodestinations.com

7 of The BEST Breakfast Spots in Boston – (With Photos)

When it comes to breakfast, there are a lot of options in Boston. If you are looking for the best of the best, look no further than these seven spots. From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone on this list. So whether you are looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light bite before exploring the city, be sure to check out these restaurants next time you’re in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

These Cape Cod accommodations offer comfort and inclusivity

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Retiring to Cape Cod feels like a dream for many people. For Melody and Paul Edson, retirement felt like a bit of a question mark. Melody wanted to do something different, in an environment where people are happy. Becoming an innkeeper seemed like the perfect fit. So in 2019, the Edsons purchased Inn at the Oaks, a historic Queen Anne Victorian house in Eastham, dating back to 1893.
NEEDHAM, MA
californiahomedesign.com

The Crown of Beantown

Dyer Brown and Richmond International reimagine one of Boston’s historic hotels, The Langham, into a global destination. There is just something about Boston. From the historic Georgian architecture to the deluge of Ivy League colleges, world-famous museums and of course, the seafood, New England’s largest city is not to be missed. Nestled in the heart of the Financial District is one of Boston’s most iconic hotels, The Langham.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Chef Jason Santos Talks About New Boston Restaurant, Nash Bar & Stage

Chef, restaurateur, and cookbook author Jason Santos is the face behind a few fan-favorite restaurants in Boston like Citrus & Salt, Buttermilk & Bourbon, and, now, the only country-themed bar in the city, Nash Bar & Stage. Santos says Nash Bar & Stage is unique. It seats 335 people and...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

These Boston area grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving

When you're searching for an item in a pinch, look to these supermarkets. It can be a challenge to pick up last minute items the day of Thanksgiving, when you’re missing an ingredient or are in a bind. Maybe you forgot the cranberries, or you’re realizing that there aren’t enough green beans. When you need to run to the supermarket, it’s helpful to know which ones in Boston will still be open on the holiday.
BOSTON, MA
multihousingnews.com

Quarterra Begins Construction in Boston

This 265-unit community is designed to achieve LEED Gold certification. Quarterra Multifamily, a subsidiary of Lennar Corp., has begun construction on a 256-unit community in Boston’s Allston, Mass., neighborhood. Harper, located at 40 Rugg Road, is designed to achieve a LEED Gold certification. The community will include two rooftop...
BOSTON, MA
caughtindot.com

History Lesson – Cocoanut Grove Fire

80 years ago, the deadliest nightclub fire in US history took place in Boston. 492 people were killed in 15 minutes by a raging inferno. The Cocoanut Grove – a supper club, located on 17 Piedmont Street, near Park Square – caught fire on November 28, 1942. This place was a fire trap. According to the Business Insider, it was filled to over twice its capacity. Doors were locked to stop patrons from bolting on their bills. The walls and decor were filled highly flammable materials. It was the perfect storm but for a massive and deadly fire and here’s how it happened.
BOSTON, MA
natickreport.com

Natick business buzz: Liquor store gets OK to move; Neiman Marcus-turned-lab thiiis close; Allurion cracks Deloitte Fast 500 list

The Natick package store soon-to-be-known as Fannon’s (changing from Austin’s Liquors too) got the got this Select Board’s approval this week to change its doing-business-as name and move about a mile down the road from 212 to 319 North Main St. The business has sold off its Austin’s chain, which is why it wants to go with the Fannon’s name instead.
NATICK, MA
Daily Voice

JetBlue Announcement Could Mean Lower Ticket Prices From Boston To Paris

JetBlue fliers in Boston will soon be able to make a day trip to Paris thanks to the carrier's new plan to offer more direct transatlantic flights. The lower-cost airline announced on Wednesday, Nov. 16, that it would start with flights out of John F. Kennedy Airport in New York to Charles de Gaulle Airport in the summer of 2023 with flights out of Logan to begin soon after. Tickets will go on sale in the coming months, though the company didn't provide any specific dates.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Letter to Stop & Shop re: Shopping Cart Shenanigans from City Councilors Flynn + Flaherty

Re: Stop & Shop shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I am writing today regarding issues related to Stop & Shop’s shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I have received a few complaints from neighbors in South Boston, who have unfortunately experienced multiple incidents wherein either young adults leaving restaurants and bars or teenagers are using shopping carts to careen through the streets. This is very concerning to Councilor Flaherty and I, both from a public safety and personal property perspective.
BOSTON, MA

