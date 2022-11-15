Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in MassachusettsLuay RahilMassachusetts State
Adorable Duo Looking For Love After Elderly Owner Can't Care For Them AnymoreDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Red Sox Interested In Former Cy Young WinnerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Related
Behind the scenes of the Massachusetts movie making industry
BOSTON — Boston 25 News had the chance to pull back the curtain of the local film industry by sitting down with two women who launched the careers of countless celebrities here in Massachusetts. “There’s nothing like bringing those people home,” said Angela Peri, founder and co-owner of Boston...
Iconic North Shore restaurant is a go-to spot for WWE Superstars
SAUGUS, Mass. — The Kowloon restaurant is an iconic North Shore spot for a multitude of reasons, not just for locals looking for their Chinese food fix. WWE Superstars have made the castle on a hill a pit stop during their visits to Boston for decades, and it’s become a bit of a tradition for them.
gotodestinations.com
7 of The BEST Breakfast Spots in Boston – (With Photos)
When it comes to breakfast, there are a lot of options in Boston. If you are looking for the best of the best, look no further than these seven spots. From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone on this list. So whether you are looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light bite before exploring the city, be sure to check out these restaurants next time you’re in Boston.
This local bakery won a ‘Good Morning America’ Boston pie competition
Petsi Pies will move on to the final round on Friday. Somerville bakery Petsi Pies earned nationwide recognition yesterday, winning a Boston pie challenge on ABC News’ “Good Morning America.”. “GMA” is searching for the best pie in America, traveling to four different cities in a week-long series...
WCVB
These Cape Cod accommodations offer comfort and inclusivity
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Retiring to Cape Cod feels like a dream for many people. For Melody and Paul Edson, retirement felt like a bit of a question mark. Melody wanted to do something different, in an environment where people are happy. Becoming an innkeeper seemed like the perfect fit. So in 2019, the Edsons purchased Inn at the Oaks, a historic Queen Anne Victorian house in Eastham, dating back to 1893.
‘Jingle Bells’ Was Written in a Massachusetts Tavern, and Wait Until You See What’s There Now
There are so many iconic Christmas and holiday songs, and you better believe that we know all of the words to every single traditional one. You know what I'm talking about; the original songs like "Jingle Bells". As a matter of fact, that song's home is right here in New England.
californiahomedesign.com
The Crown of Beantown
Dyer Brown and Richmond International reimagine one of Boston’s historic hotels, The Langham, into a global destination. There is just something about Boston. From the historic Georgian architecture to the deluge of Ivy League colleges, world-famous museums and of course, the seafood, New England’s largest city is not to be missed. Nestled in the heart of the Financial District is one of Boston’s most iconic hotels, The Langham.
Upcoming movie shoot on I-93 and Tobin Bridge could prompt travel delays
BOSTON — A movie shoot planned for I-93 and the Tobin Bridge on Sunday could prompt some travel delays, MassDOT warns commuters. Filming for the movie will happen from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will not require any lane closures. “Police will escort a vehicle equipped with a...
Right up your alley? For $1.25m, a Lancaster Tudor Revival with a bowling lane
The 8,709-square-foot mansion dates to 1883, and its woodwork does not disappoint. Practice your 7-10 split. The Gilded Age is in full swing at 495 George Hill Road in Lancaster, where the “John E. Thayer House” just hit the market for $1,250,0000. Ready to be restored to its full glory, the Tudor Revival mansion even features a subterranean bowling alley.
NECN
Chef Jason Santos Talks About New Boston Restaurant, Nash Bar & Stage
Chef, restaurateur, and cookbook author Jason Santos is the face behind a few fan-favorite restaurants in Boston like Citrus & Salt, Buttermilk & Bourbon, and, now, the only country-themed bar in the city, Nash Bar & Stage. Santos says Nash Bar & Stage is unique. It seats 335 people and...
These Boston area grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving
When you're searching for an item in a pinch, look to these supermarkets. It can be a challenge to pick up last minute items the day of Thanksgiving, when you’re missing an ingredient or are in a bind. Maybe you forgot the cranberries, or you’re realizing that there aren’t enough green beans. When you need to run to the supermarket, it’s helpful to know which ones in Boston will still be open on the holiday.
This New Hampshire French Pastry Shop Expands to a Second Location in Massachusetts
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Cremeux French Patisserie in Merrimack, New Hampshire, is expanding to Massachusetts. This unique and delectable pasty shop opened in July of 2020. While many restaurants were...
bostonagentmagazine.com
Boston ZIP code 02199 named one of the most expensive in the nation for real estate
Boston ZIP code 02199 is one of the most expensive in the nation for housing, a new report from PropertyShark shows. From January through October of this year, the Boston ZIP code had a median home sale price of $3.245 million, good for No. 27 in the U.S., the report found.
multihousingnews.com
Quarterra Begins Construction in Boston
This 265-unit community is designed to achieve LEED Gold certification. Quarterra Multifamily, a subsidiary of Lennar Corp., has begun construction on a 256-unit community in Boston’s Allston, Mass., neighborhood. Harper, located at 40 Rugg Road, is designed to achieve a LEED Gold certification. The community will include two rooftop...
The Fastest Growing Cookie Company in America is Opening in Plymouth!
(Photo by Antoni Shkraba) (PLYMOUTH, MA) Calling all sweet treat lovers on the South Shore! The"fastest growing cookie company in America", Crumbl Cookies,is opening its doors in Plymouth in less than a month!
caughtindot.com
History Lesson – Cocoanut Grove Fire
80 years ago, the deadliest nightclub fire in US history took place in Boston. 492 people were killed in 15 minutes by a raging inferno. The Cocoanut Grove – a supper club, located on 17 Piedmont Street, near Park Square – caught fire on November 28, 1942. This place was a fire trap. According to the Business Insider, it was filled to over twice its capacity. Doors were locked to stop patrons from bolting on their bills. The walls and decor were filled highly flammable materials. It was the perfect storm but for a massive and deadly fire and here’s how it happened.
natickreport.com
Natick business buzz: Liquor store gets OK to move; Neiman Marcus-turned-lab thiiis close; Allurion cracks Deloitte Fast 500 list
The Natick package store soon-to-be-known as Fannon’s (changing from Austin’s Liquors too) got the got this Select Board’s approval this week to change its doing-business-as name and move about a mile down the road from 212 to 319 North Main St. The business has sold off its Austin’s chain, which is why it wants to go with the Fannon’s name instead.
JetBlue Announcement Could Mean Lower Ticket Prices From Boston To Paris
JetBlue fliers in Boston will soon be able to make a day trip to Paris thanks to the carrier's new plan to offer more direct transatlantic flights. The lower-cost airline announced on Wednesday, Nov. 16, that it would start with flights out of John F. Kennedy Airport in New York to Charles de Gaulle Airport in the summer of 2023 with flights out of Logan to begin soon after. Tickets will go on sale in the coming months, though the company didn't provide any specific dates.
WCVB
Massachusetts' favorite Thanksgiving side dish is easier to master than you think
BOSTON — Whether you call it stuffing or dressing, it's a Thanksgiving staple, and a recent survey found that it is Massachusetts' favorite side dish during the holidays. Christopher Kimball, founder of Milk Street in Boston, has some tips for your Thanksgiving meal. “Well, you can just make stuffing...
Letter to Stop & Shop re: Shopping Cart Shenanigans from City Councilors Flynn + Flaherty
Re: Stop & Shop shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I am writing today regarding issues related to Stop & Shop’s shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I have received a few complaints from neighbors in South Boston, who have unfortunately experienced multiple incidents wherein either young adults leaving restaurants and bars or teenagers are using shopping carts to careen through the streets. This is very concerning to Councilor Flaherty and I, both from a public safety and personal property perspective.
Comments / 0