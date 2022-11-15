The world of photography has been revitalized by NFT tech. A world that folks can get to grips with through the SuperRare photography feature. For too long a small number of image distribution platforms have held a chokehold on the photography industry. As a result, they have dictated price and distribution for the lion’s share of digital images and artistic expression. Now, however, with the advent of NFTs, the latest generation of crypto-native shutterbugs can take control of their content.

1 DAY AGO