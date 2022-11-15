Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Viktoriiya Lokhmanchuk served the ball. Miami was just one point away from handing the Orange their third straight loss. The score read 24-17. Lokhmanchuk’s hit was controlled by Angela Grieve, who sent a dig toward Savannah Vach. Grieve’s pass went slightly long, and Vach wasn’t able to provide the best set-up for Peyman Yardimci. Yardimci rose and hit, her attempt smothered by Syracuse duo Lauren Woodford and Bre Walp, but Miami scrambled to keep possession.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO