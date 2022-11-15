Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Daily Orange
Syracuse swept for 3rd-straight match, falls to Miami
Viktoriiya Lokhmanchuk served the ball. Miami was just one point away from handing the Orange their third straight loss. The score read 24-17. Lokhmanchuk's hit was controlled by Angela Grieve, who sent a dig toward Savannah Vach. Grieve's pass went slightly long, and Vach wasn't able to provide the best set-up for Peyman Yardimci. Yardimci rose and hit, her attempt smothered by Syracuse duo Lauren Woodford and Bre Walp, but Miami scrambled to keep possession.
Daily Orange
Syracuse, Mercyhurst postpone weekend series
Due to inclement weather, Syracuse's weekend series against Mercyhurst has been postponed. The Orange were supposed to travel to Erie, Pennsylvania, for games on Nov. 18th and Nov. 19th against the Lakers, but the series will now be played at a later, to-be-determined date. This announcement is a follow-up from yesterday's release that postponed tonight's game and stated that a decision about Saturday's game would be announced today.
Daily Orange
Syracuse places 12th, 23rd at NCAA Championships
Syracuse's men's and women's cross country teams posted impressive finishes at the NCAA Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The men's squad placed 12th out of the 31 schools, marking their best...
Daily Orange
Beat writers split if Syracuse will bounce back against Northeastern
Syracuse is reeling from a loss to Colgate, the second straight year it's done so. Despite a strong start against Lehigh, a much more experienced and pass-heavy Raiders team exploited a poor SU defensive performance and capitalized on what head coach Jim Boeheim called a "horrendous" offensive performance. Now the Orange welcome Northeastern to the JMA Wireless Dome, a team that is off to an 0-3 start.
Daily Orange
Sam Hartman, A.T. Perry torch Syracuse in 45-35 loss
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C — Just like he did a season ago, passing for 330 yards for three touchdowns, Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman torched the Orange. And just like that 40-37 overtime game, Hartman’s main target was A.T Perry. In 2021, Perry only needed three receptions to notch 137...
Daily Orange
McEvans, Woolley provide spark off the bench in win over LIU
Syracuse broke the full-court press and settled into its offense. Dyaisha Fair caught the ball in the corner and passed it inside to Saniaa Wilson. Unable to create anything in the post, Wilson turned to her right and lobbed it cross-court to Cheyenne McEvans, who caught it and immediately started dribbling to her left.
Daily Orange
Jim Boeheim reaches 1,000 official wins in 76-47 win over Northeastern
Jim Boeheim stood with his arms crossed and paced back and forth along his bench. With a minute-and-a-half a minute remaining, he was still yelling out instructions to the five players on the floor, waiting to shake hands with Northeastern head coach Bill Coen at the end of the blowout win.
Daily Orange
Observations from SU’s win over Northeastern: Mintz mayhem, Girard from deep
Jim Boeheim clinched his 1000th official NCAA win with a victory over Northeastern on Saturday night. After being stagnant on the offense and allowing too many deep shots on defense against Colgate, Syracuse looked like a completely different team against Northeastern.
Daily Orange
Climate organizations raise awareness on campaign addressing climate change
Environmental justice activists announced the NY Renews coalition's new campaign — The Climate, Jobs and Justice Package — at a conference in downtown Syracuse Wednesday. Representatives from the Alliance for...
Daily Orange
From its original construction to now, here’s everything you need to know about I-81
In 1958, Syracuse invested federal funds in Interstate 81 despite community backlash. As a result of its construction, over 1,300 families were displaced in the predominately-Black historic 15th ward. Over 60 years later, the state...
Daily Orange
Opponent Preview: What to know about Northeastern
After a 80-68 home defeat to Colgate, Syracuse heads into its third game of the season against Northeastern on Saturday. The Orange looked comfortable in their opening game versus Lehigh, shooting 54% from the field with three players in double-digit scoring. But a defensive collapse on the perimeter against the Raiders saw SU give up 19 three-pointers to move to 1-1.
