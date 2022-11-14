Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Spain Park wins back to back games
HOOVER – Spain Park continues their winning streak with nonstop back-to-back wins early on in the season with Jacksonville being their latest victim. The Spain Park Jaguars proved in their first three games of their season that they are ready to finish what they started in the Elite Eight last season.
Shelby Reporter
Spain Park rolls out a win against Pelham
PELHAM – Bowling season is underway, and Pelham went up against Spain Park on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Oak Mountain Lanes. Despite the Pelham Panthers’ best efforts, Pelham fell to the Spain Park Jaguars in both the men’s and women’s matchup. Spain Park won the...
Shelby Reporter
Battle of the cats: Panthers defeat Tigers in season opener
PELHAM – Pelham started the season spectacularly at home against the Bessemer City Tigers. The Pelham Panthers proved that they were the better of the two cats, dominating Bessemer City 56-28 on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Gaining a double-digit lead in the first quarter, the Tigers were worn down early...
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County High School dominates in season opener
BIRMINGHAM – The Shelby County Wildcats dominated Holy Family Catholic Academy in a 72-36 blowout in their season opener on the road on Monday, Nov. 14. Shelby County began to pick up the lead early on in the game, finishing the first quarter 26-12. A strong performance by Noah Reed and Austin Wilson both totaling seven points each helped catapult the Wildcats to finish the first half up 39-26.
Shelby Reporter
Pelham girls fall short in opener at Vestavia Hills
VESTAVIA HILLS – In a battle of two teams who advanced to the Final Four in their respective classification last season, the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Pelham Panthers met on Monday, Nov. 14 at Vestavia Hills High School. The Rebels, however, fell just short of the Class 7A title...
Shelby Reporter
Former Pelham standout, Montevallo freshman named GSC Freshman of the Week
MONTEVALLO – A former local basketball star is already making a quick impact at the collegiate level as a freshman. MJ Jones, who graduated from Pelham last year, was recently honored by the Gulf South Conference for a stellar debut at the University of Montevallo during his first two games as a college basketball player.
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea defeats Fairview
CULLMAN – The Chelsea Hornets defeated the Fairview Aggies 51-38 for their first week of the season. The Hornets’ first quarter gave them their edge to secure their first victory of the season on Saturday, Nov. 12. Chelsea totaled 13 points in the first quarter compared to the...
AL.com Power 25: Hoover, Theodore top rankings entering Round 3 of the playoffs
The top team in Class 7A and the top team in Class 6A also top this week’s AL.com Power 25 rankings entering Round 3 of the 2022 playoffs. Class 7A Hoover, winners of 11 straight, is No. 1 again this week heading into its semifinal rematch against rival Thompson.
Shelby Reporter
The Shelby County Football Show: Playoffs Round 2
It’s time for the Class 7A semifinals, and it’s Thompson at Hoover for the sixth year in a row. Who will get a spot in the Class 7A State Championship? We break it down on this week’s show.
Alabama moves up in Associated Press basketball poll
Alabama men’s basketball moved up in Monday’s Associated Press poll, the first one since the regular season began. The Tide rose to No. 18 in Monday’s poll after being ranked No. 20 in the preseason poll. Two teams in the preseason top 20, Tennessee and Villanova, lost games last week and fell below the Tide.
Birmingham area football games to watch in Playoff Round 3
THOMPSON (9-3) AT HOOVER (11-1) Last week: Thompson beat Vestavia Hills 21-12 and Hoover beat Hewitt-Trussville 28-11. The skinny: Hoover leads the series Hoover leads the series 24-7, but Thompson has won five of the past seven meetings. Hoover won the Week 10 contest 9-0. It’s the sixth straight year...
Shelby Reporter
HMS softball team holds car show
HELENA – Helena Middle School softball team held a car show at the Church at Old Town to benefit members of the softball team and raise funds for its members. All funds from the car show went towards the Helena Middle School softball team and coach Mark Sanders of the team said he was happy with the outcome.
wvtm13.com
Women Breaking Barriers: Olympic track star explores father's Negro League baseball roots
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Madeline Manning-Mims is in the National Track and Field Hall of Fame. WVTM 13 caught up with her in Birmingham as she works to unravel the mystery of her father's life in baseball. There was an ever-present clue that she, as a child growing up in Ohio, would have never been able to decipher.
USFL reveals season 2 details for Birmingham
The United States Football League will be back in Birmingham next spring for its second season, though, unlike the inaugural season, not all eight teams will be headquartered in the city, according to Fox Sports, the league’s majority owners. The defending-champion Birmingham Stallions, of course, will make the city...
FOX Sports
USFL, Birmingham Stallions announce April 15 Kickoff Game for Season 2
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The USFL and Birmingham leaders announced Monday that the 2022 Champion Birmingham Stallions will kick off their title defense Saturday, April 15, at Protective Stadium. Fans can lock in priority access to 2023 Stallions games by visiting Ticketmaster to make a season ticket deposit of $25. After registering, fans will be contacted about seating preferences and package pricing.
Bham Now
Birmingham Council committee approves agreement to keep the Magic City Classic at Legion Field till 2026
Historic Legion Field, which turns 95 years old on November 19th, is on track to host the Magic City Classic for the next four years until 2026. The Birmingham City Council Budget and Finance committee approved an agreement this week to keep the annual cross-state rivalry game and festivities between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University. A vote on the agreement by the full council will be taken at the November 22nd meeting.
sylacauganews.com
Sylacauga’s Ibby Dickson crowned Miss University of Alabama 2023
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Former two-time Miss Sylacauga (2020, 2021) Ibby Dickson won the title of Miss University of Alabama at the Bama Theatre on Saturday evening, Nov. 5. Dickson is currently a senior at Alabama double majoring in news media and political science. Her social impact initiative is Mentoring...
Shelby Reporter
Bassmaster tournaments set to return to Shelby County in 2023
BIRMINGHAM — The Bassmaster High School Series and Bassmaster Elite Series will make their way to Lay Lake next year. B.A.S.S. officials unveiled the Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School Series presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors and Bassmaster Junior Series 2023 schedule, which will give young anglers from across the country an opportunity to compete on challenging and fun fisheries next spring to qualify for a chance at a berth in the prestigious National Championship tournament.
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Expands Anchor Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jarvis Robertson returns home to join the WVTM 13 News team as an anchor and reporter. Robertson will appear on WVTM 13’s Sunday morning newscasts with co-anchor Magdala Louissaint. “As a Wenonah High School and UAB graduate, Jarvis needs little introduction to Birmingham, and his...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham Ridge Elementary to hold 2022 Iron Bowl Coin Battle
PELHAM – Pelham Ridge Elementary will hold its “2022 Iron Coin Battle” from Nov. 14-18. Money will be collected as well as canned food items that will be donated to a local food closet. Different kinds of change are collected on each day of the week. The...
