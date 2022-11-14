The Tokyo District Court on Thursday ordered a pair convicted of uploading so-called ‘fast movies’ to YouTube without permission to pay JPY500 million ($3.5 million) to 13 film production companies. The victorious plaintiffs include major producers and distributors Toho, Toei and Shochiku. The fine was a first for this type of offense. The two defendants, an unnamed man and a woman, had already received suspended sentences for copyright violations earlier this month. The film companies filed their civil suit against the pair in May, charging that, together with one other male not named in the suit, they made 10-minute versions of copyrighted films...

16 MINUTES AGO