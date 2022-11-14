Read full article on original website
Related
New movies this week: Watch 'She Said,' stream Netflix's 'Slumberland,' skip 'Disenchanted'
New movies streaming or in theaters this weekend: Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star in 'She Said,' Jason Momoa's a hoot in Netflix's 'Slumberland.'
Tokyo Court Orders ‘Fast Movies’ Pair to Pay $3.5 Million in Damages
The Tokyo District Court on Thursday ordered a pair convicted of uploading so-called ‘fast movies’ to YouTube without permission to pay JPY500 million ($3.5 million) to 13 film production companies. The victorious plaintiffs include major producers and distributors Toho, Toei and Shochiku. The fine was a first for this type of offense. The two defendants, an unnamed man and a woman, had already received suspended sentences for copyright violations earlier this month. The film companies filed their civil suit against the pair in May, charging that, together with one other male not named in the suit, they made 10-minute versions of copyrighted films...
25 Times Gen Z'ers And Millennials Roasted Each Other In The Most Brutal Way Possible
"Gen Z learned the word 'toxic' and hasn't stopped since then."
yr.media
Latino Power in Marvel Films
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is out and Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta is not only making a name for himself, but starting conversations about Latino visibility in the film world. Produced and Edited by Liz Tril.
yr.media
Selena Gomez’s ‘My Mind and Me’ Highlights Her Music, Health
I grew up as a Disney Channel kid. I remember watching episodes of “Lizzie McGuire,” “The Proud Family” and “Hannah Montana” in my house. All of these stars, Hillary Duff, Kyla Pratt and Miley Cyrus were huge influences as I grew into the woman I am today. But there was one Disney Channel star that caught my eye — Selena Gomez.
yr.media
Diet Delusion: Slimming Down to a Size ‘Sick’
In this episode of YR’s Adult ISH podcast, host Dominique French sits down with Aubrey Gordon, author of “What We Don’t Talk About When We Talk About Fat” and host of the “Maintenance Phase” podcast. Together they bust myths and get real about fatness in advance of Aubrey’s upcoming book, “You Just Need to Lose Weight.”
Comments / 0