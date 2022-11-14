Read full article on original website
$249 AirPods work just as good as $10k professional hearing aids
A team of researchers in Taiwan claims that wireless earphones from Apple, popularly known as AirPods, can be used as a cool and super-affordable alternative to conventional hearing aids. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 400 million people are hearing impaired globally, that’s more than half of Europe’s...
datafloq.com
Aruba ClearPass Cloud Integration
Creator: Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company. Category: Software > Computer Software > Educational Software. In this course, you will learn about Aruba ClearPass deployment and integration with key cloud products. Aruba ClearPass is an industry leading security solution that provides comprehensive visibility, control, and automated network enforcement to enterprise IT.
There’s a hidden iPhone keyboard that might help you type way faster
IPhone users obviously spend tons of time typing on the screen, and some are probably looking for all the help they can get to type faster. Apple’s built-in predictive text tool and the slide-to-type functionality should help, although more than that might be needed for those who spend a lot of time in chat and email apps. One trick to try to type faster on iPhone is activating a different keyboard layout called Dvorak, and we’ll tell you all about it in this guide.
scitechdaily.com
More Accurate Than GPS: New Navigation System With 10 Centimeter Accuracy
Researchers have developed an alternative positioning system that is more robust and accurate than GPS, especially in urban settings. An alternative positioning system that is more robust and accurate than GPS, especially in urban settings has been developed by researchers of Delft University of Technology, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, and VSL. The working prototype that demonstrated this new mobile network infrastructure achieved an accuracy of 10 centimeters. This new technology is important for the implementation of a wide range of advanced location-based applications, including autonomous vehicles, quantum communication, and next-generation mobile communication systems. The results will be published today (November 16) in the journal Nature.
datafloq.com
Data Visualization in Marketing: 5 Key Steps
Modern marketers are presented with a vast amount of data that requires careful analysis to identify new trends and offer the best customer service. The data could be from within your organization, the market, or competitors. Insight from this data guides businesses in making key decisions – and gaining competitive advantage.
datafloq.com
Cloud Computing & Its Role in Transforming Automotive Industry
The automotive industry is one such industry that is currently lying at the tip of an iceberg for bringing in a major internal transformation. Products are being developed with a software-oriented approach rather than going for generalized and common ones. Customers have raised their expectation levels when it comes to buying & owning processes. They now set a high value on companies that develop sustainable products and services, resulting in an apparent shift in how automakers design & manufacture their products and components. Despite all this, the automotive industry is always blanketed by the stiff challenge of establishing a feasible business model.
datafloq.com
Aruba Cloud Basics
Creator: Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company. Category: Software > Computer Software > Educational Software. In Aruba Cloud Basics you will learn what cloud networking is, compare cloud technologies and their various use cases and implementation types. Once you learn about those you will be well on your way to...
datafloq.com
Innovative ways AI drones are being used across industries
NDVI maps: Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) takes the insights of an RGB map one step further. The map shows the amount of infrared light reflected in an area, which is an indicator of malnourishment and drought. According to Go Intelligence, this kind of data collection can be used to spot problem crops.
iPhone can now communicate through satellites when there is no signal, Apple says
Apple has launched its ‘Emergency SOS’ service, which allows iPhones to communicate using satellites when they have no signal.The feature is intended to allow people to contact emergency services when they are outside of cellular or WiFi coverage. But users can also use it to keep their friends and family updated on their whereabouts when they are off grid, since it can send information to the Find My tracking app.The new tool was introduced with the iPhone 14 line-up, which include the hardware required to communicate with the satellites, when they were launched in September. But it was not turned...
