Vinny207
2d ago

Democrats blaming gas and oil prices on Putin and Russia/Ukraine is laughable, it's because Joe Biden said on day 1 he would END fossil fuels, that's where it all began. You sheep keep voting these people into office and now we will all suffer for it. Thanks..

Zephyr 88
2d ago

isn't this just awesome?! can't wait to freeze this winter! and heating assistance is only going to be $500?! that won't even give me a hundred gallons once!! cheers! to the frosty days and nights on the INSIDE of our houses! I hate everyone who votes these lifesuckers into office and keeps them there year after year, making all our money theirs!

Libertarian Peasant
2d ago

Maine voted for all the Bureaucrats guaranteed to make investors gun-shy from oil. We're all going to suffer your choices together. You can't legislate investors to put dead cash on industries your favorite politicians are shutting down. Freeze with the knowledge the next generation has a 1% chance of not rising 3 degrees temp. Maybe next summer, other resources will also suffer, oh wait, it already has.

