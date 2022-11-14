Read full article on original website
This Is One of the Most Famous Abandoned Castles in North CarolinaDianaRougemont, NC
This Castle in NC Was the Meeting Place of a Secret SocietyDianaChapel Hill, NC
The Many Grocery Chains of Cary, NCJames TulianoCary, NC
3 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasDurham, NC
Raleigh orgs. will offer free Thanksgiving mealsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
packinsider.com
What Kevin Keatts had to Say After NC State’s Win over FIU: BULLETED
NC State Head Men’s Basketball Coach Kevin Keatts met with the media for his postgame press conference after the Wolfpack’s win over FIU on Tuesday night. You can watch it here, or check out a BULLETED breakdown below. As far as the game goes I thought we did...
packinsider.com
OUR TAKE: On NC State’s dominant and balanced 107-74 win over FIU
NC State regained form after a questionable outing (still a win) against Campbell, crushing FIU 107-74. This was a game where you were really able to see just how deep and versatile this roster is. Five guys were in double figures, a guy we figured would be a top 3 scorer only had 2 points, Terquavion Smith was off most of the night, and our ‘offensive’ big man, DJ Burns, only mustered 3 points.
packinsider.com
NC State Defensive Coordinator Tony Gibson is a Nominee for the 2022 Broyles’ Award for Top Assistant
NC State Defensive Coordinator Tony Gibson is one of 51 nominees for the 2022 Broyles Award, given out annually to the Top Assistant Coach in College Football. The Wolfpack ranks first in the ACC in interceptions (16), rushing defense (92.3), scoring defense (18.1) and pass efficiency defense (116.4). The Pack also ranks second in the league in third-down conversion defense (.311) and fourth in the league in total defense (321.2). NC State’s 16 interceptions also ranks third nationally.
packinsider.com
Men’s Basketball: NC State 107 FIU 74: BOX SCORE
The NC State Men’s Basketball team improved to 3-0 tonight, defeating FIU 107-74. Senior Point Guard Jarkel Joiner went ballistic, scoring 26 points, hitting 6 of 8 from deep. He also had 5 assists with 0 turnovers, and had 3 steals. Senior Guard Casey Morsell had a career high...
packinsider.com
NC State Men’s Basketball is a 14.5-Point Favorite Against FIU Tonight
The NC State Men’s Basketball team is a 14.5-Point favorite over FIU tonight, and the Total is sitting at 153. The Wolfpack are 2-0 Straight Up this year, but they are 1-1 Against the Spread. Austin Peay – 99-50 – 13-point spread (W) – Total: 147.5 (O)...
packinsider.com
NC State’s Christopher Dunn is the ACC’s All-Time Career Leader in Field Goals
NC State’s Place Kicker Christopher Dunn kicked his 89th Career Field Goal against Boston College, becoming the ACC’s All-Time Career Field Goal leader. 1. Christopher Dunn, NC State – 89 — 2. Dustin Hopkins, Florida State – 88 3. Nick Novak, Maryland – 80 —...
packinsider.com
NC State Wrestling Falls 1 Spot to #9 In Coaches Poll After Winning Both Duals Over the Weekend…
The NC State Wrestling Team fell one spot to #9 after winning both duals over the weekend up in Pennsylvania, against Lock Haven & #17 Nebraska. How you fall in the rankings after winning two duals, with one of them being over a ranked team, I have no idea. The...
packinsider.com
NC State’s New Videoboard in 2023 Will be One of the Top-10 Biggest in College Football
This weekend it was announced that Carter-Finley Stadium will be getting a new Video Board that will be twice as big as the current one!. One of the Top-10 largest video boards in all of College Football.
packinsider.com
What Dave Doeren Had to Say About the BC Loss, Drake Thomas’ PI, MJ Morris’ TO’s, What He Could Have Done Differently, and Previewing Louisville
NC State Head Football Coach Dave Doeren discussed the Wolfpack’s gut wrenching loss to BC, the pass interference call on Drake Thomas at the end of the game, what he could have done different as a coach, MJ Morris’ turnovers and their opponent Saturday, Louisville, at his weekly Press Conference on Monday. You can watch it here, or check out a BULLETED breakdown below.
packinsider.com
4-Star G Trey Parker Commits to NC State: VIDEO VAULT
4-Star 2023 Guard Trey Parker just verbally committed to NC State. Check out his VIDEO VAULT below. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and is in charge of business strategy. He is an NC State alum who majored in business. Matthew is also the lead pastor of The Point Church in Cary, NC.
packinsider.com
NC State Falls 8 Spots to #24 in Week 12 College Football Playoff Top-25 After BC Loss
TCU (10-0) Tennessee (9-1)
packinsider.com
4-Star Commit Trey Parker Signs National Letter of Intent Hours Before End of Early Signing Period
Last night 4-Star 2023 Guard Trey Parker verbally committed to NC State, and he also signed his National Letter of Intent as well, hours before the end of the early signing period, which ended last night at midnight. Both Wolfpack commits, Trey Parker and Dennis Parker, have signed their National...
