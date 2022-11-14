NC State regained form after a questionable outing (still a win) against Campbell, crushing FIU 107-74. This was a game where you were really able to see just how deep and versatile this roster is. Five guys were in double figures, a guy we figured would be a top 3 scorer only had 2 points, Terquavion Smith was off most of the night, and our ‘offensive’ big man, DJ Burns, only mustered 3 points.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO