Raleigh, NC

packinsider.com

NC State Defensive Coordinator Tony Gibson is a Nominee for the 2022 Broyles’ Award for Top Assistant

NC State Defensive Coordinator Tony Gibson is one of 51 nominees for the 2022 Broyles Award, given out annually to the Top Assistant Coach in College Football. The Wolfpack ranks first in the ACC in interceptions (16), rushing defense (92.3), scoring defense (18.1) and pass efficiency defense (116.4). The Pack also ranks second in the league in third-down conversion defense (.311) and fourth in the league in total defense (321.2). NC State’s 16 interceptions also ranks third nationally.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

What Dave Doeren Had to Say About the BC Loss, Drake Thomas’ PI, MJ Morris’ TO’s, What He Could Have Done Differently, and Previewing Louisville

NC State Head Football Coach Dave Doeren discussed the Wolfpack’s gut wrenching loss to BC, the pass interference call on Drake Thomas at the end of the game, what he could have done different as a coach, MJ Morris’ turnovers and their opponent Saturday, Louisville, at his weekly Press Conference on Monday. You can watch it here, or check out a BULLETED breakdown below.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

OUR TAKE: On NC State’s dominant and balanced 107-74 win over FIU

NC State regained form after a questionable outing (still a win) against Campbell, crushing FIU 107-74. This was a game where you were really able to see just how deep and versatile this roster is. Five guys were in double figures, a guy we figured would be a top 3 scorer only had 2 points, Terquavion Smith was off most of the night, and our ‘offensive’ big man, DJ Burns, only mustered 3 points.
MIAMI, FL
packinsider.com

Men’s Basketball: NC State 107 FIU 74: BOX SCORE

The NC State Men’s Basketball team improved to 3-0 tonight, defeating FIU 107-74. Senior Point Guard Jarkel Joiner went ballistic, scoring 26 points, hitting 6 of 8 from deep. He also had 5 assists with 0 turnovers, and had 3 steals. Senior Guard Casey Morsell had a career high...
MIAMI, FL
packinsider.com

Men’s Basketball: NC State 107 FIU 74: ACCDN Highlight Reel

Last night the NC State Men’s Basketball team improved to 3-0 on the year, defeating FIU 107-74 in PNC Arena. You can check out the Box Score here. You can see OUR TAKE on the game here. Below is the ACC Digital Network’s Highlight Reel.
packinsider.com

4-Star G Trey Parker Commits to NC State: VIDEO VAULT

4-Star 2023 Guard Trey Parker just verbally committed to NC State. Check out his VIDEO VAULT below. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and is in charge of business strategy. He is an NC State alum who majored in business. Matthew is also the lead pastor of The Point Church in Cary, NC.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Football Commits Week 13 Report

This past weekend marked the 13th week of the 2022 High School Football season. Here’s a rundown of how some of the NC State commits showed out. 4-Star Safety Daemon Fagan and American Heritage defeated Inlet Grove 43-7, in the 1st round of the Florida 2M State Playoffs. 4-Star...
RALEIGH, NC

