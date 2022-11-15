Golden Knights On Retail Power Play Tuesday When New Glow-in-the-Dark, Retro Jerseys Go On Sale At Team Stores

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Mecum Auctions Offers 1,000 Vehicles at Las Vegas Convention CenterDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Related
St. Louis Cardinals announced Red Friday sale for 2023 ticket packs
A week before the Black Friday sales rush, St. Louis Cardinals fans can experience Red Friday without having to put on their coats and leave their homes.
Pink’s Summer Carnival Stadium Tour will bring her to Comerica Park in August
Pink will headline a Detroit stadium for the first time in her career when she plays Comerica Park on Aug. 16. The show will be part of the pop star’s just-announced Summer Carnival Stadium Tour, which will take her to ballparks across North America next summer. ...
Rangers Announce Times for 2023 Spring Training Games
The Texas Rangers will wrap up their spring training schedule with two games at Globe Life Field. The Texas Rangers announced the game times for their 2023 spring training schedule on Monday. The Rangers are set to play 31 spring training games, including 29 Cactus League contests. Texas will conclude...
Could Spring Training Series Pave Way for Oakland A's' Move to Las Vegas?
The Oakland Athletics and Cincinnati Reds will play a two-game spring training series in Las Vegas Mar. 4-5, 2023, at Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators. Could the A's follow the Raiders to Las Vegas?
Major League Cricket to launch in the U.S. next summer
Major League Cricket will launch its inaugural season in July 2023, the league announced Tuesday. Why it matters: The world's second-most popular sport is finally making its major pro debut in the U.S., one year before America co-hosts the 2024 T20 World Cup. Details: The six-team T20 league — a...
Little Village Little League trio to represent Team Mexico in international tournament
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three young baseball players from Little Village, who have been playing together since they were four years old, are getting the chance of a lifetime.In a few weeks, they'll travel to Costa Rica to represent Team Mexico in an international tournament.CBS 2's Jackie Kostek shares how leaders in the neighborhood have built a pipeline of opportunity for kids to grow in the sport. In Little Village's Piotrowski Park, a passion for the game is leading to a world of opportunity."I feel very fortunate, and especially that us three, we get to represent Little Village; and, not only...
Yardbarker
The Athletics Will Get A Taste Of Las Vegas In 2023
The Oakland Athletics have fallen on hard times after having traded away stars such as Matt Olson, Chris Bassitt, Matt Chapman, and Sean Manaea. After four consecutive winning seasons, the A’s decided to tear it down and rebuild from scratch. Over the past several years, the A’s have been...
Comments / 0