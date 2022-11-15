Golden Knights On Retail Power Play Tuesday When New Glow-in-the-Dark, Retro Jerseys Go On Sale At Team Stores

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three young baseball players from Little Village, who have been playing together since they were four years old, are getting the chance of a lifetime.In a few weeks, they'll travel to Costa Rica to represent Team Mexico in an international tournament.CBS 2's Jackie Kostek shares how leaders in the neighborhood have built a pipeline of opportunity for kids to grow in the sport. In Little Village's Piotrowski Park, a passion for the game is leading to a world of opportunity."I feel very fortunate, and especially that us three, we get to represent Little Village; and, not only...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO