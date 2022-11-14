Read full article on original website
globalspec.com
Help DOE deploy heat pump technology
Public input is invited to help guide the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) in determining the best use of its Defense Production Act (DPA) authority as a tool to accelerate manufacturing and deployment of electric heat pumps. Rapidly increasing the U.S. manufacturing output and deployment of these systems is viewed as critical to achieving national climate, energy savings and energy security goals.
globalspec.com
Medium voltage electric steam and hot water generators for district heating
The electrification trend has spread beyond automobiles and is now moving into district heating applications with a focus on eliminating or supplementing fuel fired systems. Many district heating systems are fuel fired using coal, natural gas or fuel oil, and the heat produced in these systems is used to create steam and hot water which is routed to various buildings on a heating loop. Today, municipalities, utilities and companies are focusing on proactive approaches to reducing their carbon footprint, either due to the operational advantages or due to new regulations. In addition, stakeholders are demanding companies and institutions implement realistic decarbonization plans, further motivating the move away from fuel fired district level heating systems.
The Next Web
Norway’s floating offshore wind farm is a lesson in hypocrisy
All over Europe, companies are looking to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. And it’s more than just talk — the weekend saw the world’s largest floating (offshore) wind farm, Hywind Tampen, begin energy production. Developed by Equinor and located about 140 kilometres off the coast...
rigzone.com
IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
Unprecedented diesel prices mean that demand destruction for the fuel is probable, the International Energy Agency said. Both the outright price of the fuel and its trading level relative to crude oil rose to records in October, jumping 70% and 425% respectively year-on-year, the Paris-based adviser said in its monthly report on the state of the oil market.
Swiss Technology Firm Claims The Ability To Recharge An EV Battery To 80% In Just 72 Seconds
The Swiss technology company Morand has invented a new battery technology that claims the ability to recharge an electric car's battery to 80% in just 72 seconds. This could not only revolutionize the automotive industry but most likely every sector that will need batteries in the future. The tech is...
Nuclear fusion discovery uncovers strange behaviour of limitless energy source OLD
Despite promises of imminent breakthroughs in nuclear fusion power going back decades, the ultimate clean energy source remains out of scientists’ reach. A new study published Monday in the journal Nature Physics may help explain why fusion is such a tough puzzle to solve: despite more advanced computer modeling than ever, researchers recently found that particles in fusion reactions at the US National Ignition Facility (NIF) behave very differently than models said they should. Energy seems to be seeping out of the reaction in a fashion scientists currently cannot explain, hinting that a more fundamental understanding of high energy nuclear...
globalspec.com
FLT93C thermal flow switch helps clean up in demanding sanitary CIP processes
Engineers responsible for maintaining a sanitary environment in pharmaceutical, biotechnology and food/beverage plants will find that the FLT93C flow switch from Fluid Components International (FCI) provides accurate liquid flow rate measurement for clean in place (CIP) system operational integrity. The sanitary FLT93C thermal flow switch, with its stainless-steel wetted materials...
A startup claims to improve ICE engines' torque by 30 percent with a small design change
A small design change in the engine could improve the performance and efficiency of internal combustion engines, a recently funded company, Transcend Energy Group, has claimed. The group showcased its design change at the recently concluded SEMA show in Las Vegas. When the world is looking at electric vehicles to...
globalspec.com
Skyworks fuels SiC adoption with new gate drivers at Electronica 2022
To meet the growing demand for silicon carbide (SiC) power conversion due to automotive transition to electric vehicles (EVs), Skyworks has introduced new isolated gate driver reference designs to work with Wolfspeed’s field-effect transistor (FET) power modules. The goal of the Si828x gate driver board (GDB) kit from Skyworks...
globalspec.com
New programmable power supply models expand TDK-Lambda range
Targeted at the automotive, renewable energy, industrial, medical and applied R&D market segments, a new platform of products from TDK-Lambda Corp. expands the company’s advanced programmable DC power supply series into the 7.5 kW range. Six new models are available, ranging from 20 V-375 A to 1500 V-5 A....
globalspec.com
China goes big on compressed air energy storage
The 100 MW compressed air energy storage system in Zhangjiakou, China. Source: Chinese Academy of Sciences. On the heels of activating the world's largest flow battery system with an initial capacity of 400 MWh and output of 100 MW, China now lays claim to the largest and most efficient clean compressed air energy storage (CAES) system.
Flying Magazine
The Little Eclipse Concept Jet That Almost Was
The Eclipse 400/Concept Jet performing at EAA AirVenture 2008 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. [Courtesy: Jason McDowell]. At first glance, it bears a strong resemblance to the Cirrus SF50 Vision Jet. A sleek, low-wing, V-tail jet with a single engine mounted in a dorsal pod, the two aircraft share the same layout and look nearly identical. But in fact, the aircraft pictured is the sole Eclipse 400, and flew a full year before the Vision Jet’s maiden flight.
globalspec.com
Wearable solar tech charges personal electronics
Need to charge a mobile phone or smartwatch while on the go? Just don a shirt or backpack incorporating tiny solar cells to perform device charging tasks. The photovoltaics-packed woven textile fashioned at Nottingham Trent University, U.K., is machine-washable at 40° C and undetectable to the wearer. Over 1,000 silicon solar cells — each occupying a space 5 mm long and 1.5 mm wide and accompanied by strong, flexible wiring — are embedded in a waterproof polymer resin and cannot be felt by the wearer.
globalspec.com
Highly insulated measurement module for EV testing
A new measurement module from IMC fills a void in the ever-increasing demands in the electric vehicle (EV) and battery testing markets. The new CANSASfit HISO-HV-4 measurement module is designed to capture differential voltages up to 1500 V and has 1000 V CAT II and reinforced insulation. Four channels, equipped with banana laboratory terminals, deliver measurement data via CAN-Bus with a maximum data rate of one kilohertz per channel.
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
The Future of US Coal-Generated Power Plants
The U.S. Energy Information Association, which is a part of the Department of Energy and provides data and forecasts on current and future energy forecasts, released a report last week showing that 200,568 megawatts or 23% of the coal-fired electric generation capacity that is currently in operation in the United States, are set to go offline by the end of 2029. The planned plant retirements are in 24 states, with the most capacity being retired in the states of Indiana, Michigan, Tennessee, and Texas.
globalspec.com
An electric vehicle testing news roundup
Reports on testing from the electric vehicle (EV) segment continue to hit the Electronics360 news desk, with recent developments in EV battery validation, fast-charging applications and vehicle systems design. Here are a few highlights. First, NI announced its highest voltage battery cycler, the 150 kW High Power System-17000 (HPS-17000), which...
globalspec.com
How predictive maintenance transformed Shandong Mining
In the mining industry, competition is fierce, and the introduction of predictive maintenance technology can effectively improve the competitiveness of enterprises. Losing critical assets can be devastating, especially in mining. The loss can cause unplanned downtime that can cost billions of dollars per year. To be more proactive in preventing these events, industrial organizations and mining companies are beginning to schedule downtime events by employing advanced technologies and predictive maintenance.
globalspec.com
The growth of renewables in US power supply
According to data recently compiled by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), renewable energy sources provided almost 70% of the new U.S. electrical generating capacity added during the first eight months of 2022. Recent additions bring renewable energy’s share of total U.S. available installed generating capacity up to 26.86%, compared with 14.74% one decade ago.
globalspec.com
New R&S NRP90S(N) power sensors for RF power measurements up to a ground-breaking 90 GHz
Rohde & Schwarz, the only supplier of fast diode sensors for power measurements up to 67 GHz, is increasing the maximum measurable frequency of diode power sensors to 90 GHz: higher than any other diode sensor currently available. The diode technology enables extremely fast and accurate power measurements with the highest sensitivity from a compact and light-weight portable instrument. High speed power measurements are now possible for all frequencies above 67 GHz in 5G, automotive radar and satellite communications applications including the entire E band.
