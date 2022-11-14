ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K97.5

Chew On This: Mike Tyson & Evander Holyfield Team Up For A New Edible Cannabis Product

By davontah
K97.5
K97.5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ypJZb_0jAzLGPI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uAbZS_0jAzLGPI00

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Time always seems to heal all. Whether it’s an ear that’s been bitten or a relationship that has been fractured, if you give it some time, things will work themselves out. This seems to especially be the case for two of boxing’s all time greats, Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield .

In 1997, the two were involved in one of the most controversial moments in sports history. During their heavyweight title bout, Tyson bit off a chunk of Holyfield’s ear. Tyson was disqualified and the incident was the beginning of Tyson’s fall from grace in the public eye. The two buried the hatchet long ago and are now capitalizing off the infamous moment.

Tyson and Holyfield are teaming up to market a cannabis product. Together, the legends are promoting “Holy Ears,” which is a new product of Tyson’s cannabis company, Tyson 2.0. The THC and Delta-8 THC-infused edibles that are shaped like bitten ears are clearly inspired by the events that happened in 1997. Tyson initially dropped the product as “Mike Bites.” The release was immediately successful. According to Fox , Tyson said it was his wife, Kiki’s, idea to have “Holy Ears” as a product. This prompted Tyson to suggest that they get Holyfield involved.

Tyson has been a longtime advocate for cannabis use. It took some convincing but after Holyfield did his own research and seen how cannabis could and has helped people, Tyson specifically, he got on board. Now that he’s officially in the cannabis game, Holyfield will be an even busier man they he was before. “Holy Ears” will launch this month, under the newly formed Carma Holdings. Carma Holdings houses Tyson 2.0 and will also house Holyfield’s own cannabis line that will begin in 2023.

Congrats to both legends! We can’t wait to see what else is on the horizon for both of them and their lines.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Old Rivals Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield Promote 'Holy Ears' Pot Edibles

Mike Tyson infamously bit a chunk out of Evander Holyfield's ear in the 1997 WBA Heavyweight Championship fight. But now the two former opponents have joined to sell marijuana gummi candies shaped like ears with bites out of them. The candies are called Mike Bites, and they're part of what Tyson's marijuana product company, Tyson 2.0, has dubbed the "Holy Ears" collection.
BET

Former Boxing Heavyweight Champs Mike Tyson And Evander Holyfield Team Up To Launch Cannabis-Infused "Holy Ears" Edibles

Former boxing champs Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield are turning a notorious moment in sports history into a partnership. On November 14, Tyson, who’s become an entrepreneur and cannabis advocate in his own right, announced that he and four-time heavyweight boxing champion Holyfield partnered up to establish Carma Holdings. Under the new brand, the boxing champs will launch and distribute TYSON 2.0 “Holy Ears” THC and Delta 8 cannabis-infused edibles this month. Holyfield is also set to release his own brand of cannabis products in 2023.
ARIZONA STATE
BoxingNews24.com

Dmitry Bivol to finish Canelo Alvarez’s career in May – prediction

By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez will have his career finished off by Dmitry Bivol next May when he faces him in a rematch. Rather undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) doing the right thing by facing David Benavidez to allow him to dethrone him to become the next star; he’s choosing to face Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) on Cinco de Mayo in a fight that he can’t win.
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather: Is the money man running out of cash?

Ex-pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather remains an active fighter in exhibitions drawing questions regarding his finances. Former opponent Ricky Hatton recently asked whether Mayweather was broke after talking about Mayweather’s bout with Deji in Dubai. Hatton, who lost to Mayweather in 2007, told WBN: “I don’t get it. Indeed, he’s...
TMZ.com

Jake Paul Agrees To Fight Tommy Fury In February, 'No More Running'

Jake Paul wants to settle his feud with Tommy Fury once and for all ... saying he'll fight TNT in the U.K. in February -- or he's moving on forever. The Problem Child announced his plans in a message to Fury's promoter on Tuesday ... saying, "Dear @FrankWarren, I agree to fight Tommy in Manchester or London in Feb. I’ll come to his country, no more running."
worldboxingnews.net

Teddy Atlas says he was ready to use a metal pipe on Mike Tyson

The early trainer of Mike Tyson not only pulled a gun on the heavyweight legend but considered using a metal pipe years later. Teddy Atlas and Tyson held animosity between them for years until finally burying the hatchet a few years ago at a boxing event in Verona, New York.
VERONA, NY
ng-sportingnews.com

Greg Hardy steps in to fight Hasim Rahman in 2022 boxing fight: Revisiting the controversial former NFL and UFC’s stars career

Controversial NFL and UFC star Greg Hardy is back in the combat sports spotlight. Hardy, 34, will be stepping into the boxing ring for the second time in his career. This time, he will be on a major platform, as Hardy will fight Hasim Rahman Jr. on the third installment of the MF & DAZN X series on November 19. Hardy is in after former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort backed out due to a positive case of COVID-19.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings

The boxing landscape is arguably as intriguing as it has ever been.The past few years have seen heavyweight epics for the ages between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they have seen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez establish himself as the face of the sport in the eyes of many fans, and they have seen frequent displays of technical brilliance from champions in lighter weight classes.There have been upsets, title unifications, and there has been no shortage of drama – Anthony Joshua’s defeats by Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk standing out as prime examples.All of these fights and results have factored...
BoxingNews24.com

Should Jermall Charlo be stripped of WBC 160-lb title for inactivity?

By Allan Fox: Jermall Charlo has been inactive for 17 months since defending his WBC middleweight title against Juan Macias Montiel in June 2021. The WBC has yet to step in and strip the inactive Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) or give him the emeritus tag they give their injured champions if they’ve been sitting inactive for ages.
BoxingNews24.com

Dmitry Bivol will “stop” Canelo in the rematch predicts Jose Benavidez Sr

By Jim Calfa: Jose Benavidez Sr predicts that Dmitry Bivol will knock out the depleted, physically aging Canelo Alvarez and put him out of his misery when or if they face each other next year in September. Canelo hasn’t looked like the same guy since the Caleb Plant fight, and...
worldboxingnews.net

Manny Pacquiao to embark on UK Tour in 2023

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is heading to the United Kingdom in 2023 to wow British fans with an evening they will never forget. Similar to what stars such as Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Swarzenegger, and Mel Gibson have done before, Pacquiao will participate in an ‘Experience With’ night over three dates.
Boxing Insider

De La Hoya On Canelo-Golovkin 3: “I Actually Expected Canelo To Knock Him Out”

Oscar De La Hoya is unimpressed with former protégé Canelo Alvarez’ performance against arch rival Gennady Golovkin last September. Canelo defeated Golovkin handily in their third battle, but De Ha Hoya tells FightHype Canelo shouldn’t have had to win by decision. “It was boring,” De La Hoya says of the super middleweight title bout. “It was slow. I actually expected Canelo to knock him out…and that’s exactly what he should have done.” As far as De La Hoya is concerned, Canelo at his best puts the Golovkin of 2022 away. “If Canelo throws three, four, five punch combinations,” says De La Hoya, “and presses the action and has the conditioning, he knocks out GGG hands down.”
K97.5

K97.5

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
618K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triangle’s Real Hip Hop and R&B

 https://hiphopnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy