MSCS plans to have new superintendent by July 2023

Memphis-Shelby County Schools will select a permanent superintendent by July 2023, according to a timeline of the search process that the district’s board of education presented Monday at its committee meetings.

The board’s presentation also included naming the members of a search committee that will aid the board in the search process.

The board has been searching for a new superintendent since former Superintendent Joris Ray resigned in August amid an investigation into allegations of his misconduct.

Interim Superintendent Toni Williams was appointed shortly after his resignation to lead the district while the board searches for a permanent replacement.

Although the timeline includes specific dates for most steps in the search process, the board said Monday that it is fluid.

Several board members even suggested expediting the process so that a new district head could be potentially hired sooner than what the timeline suggests.

“I would like for us to be more aggressive,” said District 1 Representative Michelle McKissack.

Amber Huett-Garcia, who represents District 8, specifically suggested speeding up stakeholder surveys which are slated to occur between Dec. 15 and Jan. 30, and would include educators, businesses, nonprofits and parents.

“We can shorten that if we are actually deliberate about getting the feedback,” she said.

Here is a breakdown of the timeline, which can also be found here :

Oct. 29: Board holds retreat and discusses new superintendent

Nov 14: Board announces timeline for search process and members of search committee

October-Nov. 18: Board updates policies and procedures, if applicable. Board chair, Althea Greene, suggested last month at the board retreat that the board should update its current superintendent policies before moving forward in the search process. The policies have not been updated in ten years, but the board has since decided to move forward without revising them.

Dec. 1: Board releases request for proposal for search firm and launches landing page for website. Greene also mentioned at the retreat last month that a website would be created that would be dedicated to providing updates on the search process.

Dec. 6: Student input sessions are held

Dec. 8-Jan. 21: Four different public input sessions are held at different locations across the district.

The days, times and locations for each session are as follows:

Dec. 8 from 4-6 p.m. at Snowden School Dec. 15 from 4-6 p.m. at Southwind High Jan. 12 from 4-6 p.m. at Parkway Village Elementary Jan. 21 from 12-2 p.m. at the Board of Education

Dec. 15-Jan. 30: Stakeholder surveys with educators, businesses, nonprofits and parents.

Jan. 30-Feb. 15: Search firm begins search by drawing from board and public input

Feb. 16-April 30: Search firm conducts search.



May 1-May 30: Board reviews candidates and selects the top three finalists.



June: The three finalists are interviewed. The board’s current policy allows for these interviews to be public but says that only board can ask questions of candidates.



July: The board selects a new superintendent.

August: The new superintendent starts for the new school year.

And here are the names of members of the search committee. The committee consists of community leaders, representatives from local community advocacy organizations and a district teacher.

The committee members are as follows: