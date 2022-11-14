Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Leaked Video Shows Jen Shah in Screaming Match on Streets of SLCAMY KAPLANSalt Lake City, UT
Moon Bakery Is a Korean Bakery in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
saltlakemagazine.com
Review: Lucius Delivers in Salt Lake City
Lucius brought the glam and glitter to Salt Lake City on Saturday night. In a stadium-like performance, their show at the Commonwealth Room on Nov. 12, 2022, featured lights, costume changes, and an indie pop beat that, in another world, fans would be watching on a jumbotron from their $200 nosebleed seats. Instead, the packed house at The Commonwealth Room got an intimate view of a well-choreographed, musical experience.
Gephardt Daily
Devil’s Slide in Weber County not so accessible now
WEBER CANYON, Utah, Nov. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation has begun repairs to the Devil’s Slide bridge, closing the main access to the startling formation on the hillside above until spring. Repairs to the aging, nearly 100-year-old bridge are expected to take an...
saltlakemagazine.com
Les Madeleines Announces Closure
For the past 19 years, the chef and owner of Les Madeleines Romina Rasmussen has infused Salt Lake City with an authentic European flavor. Inspired by her global travels and cross-continental flavors, the pastries—made entirely from scratch—came from the world-sized imagination. On Monday, the beloved bakery announced that they will be closing due to staffing shortages, supply issues and other hardships.
Chin Wah Restaurant(Image is author's) A small shopping center in Sandy, Utah, is home to a Chinese restaurant by the name of Chin-Wah. For those who like Chinese food, Chin-Wah offers a wide array of Cantonese and Szechuan dishes which are representative of China's cuisine. They have a variety of different flavors and tastes that they put in their dishes which are served to patrons. They have many of the regular Asian foods served with their unique blend of spices and ingredients.
kpcw.org
Thaynes Canyon is “winter pickle ball issue”
Assistant Park City Manager Jen McGrath and Trails/Open Space Manager Heinrich Deters said Thaynes Canyon is the “winter pickle ball issue.”. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
kpcw.org
Don’t toss it: Recycle Utah wants your packaging
Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra and Education Director Mary Closser said their industry is approaching the busiest time of the year. They are reminding Utahns not to toss your wrapping and packaging but to recycle it. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with...
dailyutahchronicle.com
The Lasting Effects of Redlining in Salt Lake City
For the majority of the 20th century, many segregation laws that targeted marginalized communities still existed. While much of this legislation has been reversed, according to the Salt Lake Tribune, one practice has undoubtedly had a long-lasting effect on the residents of Salt Lake City: redlining. The New York Times...
saltlakemagazine.com
The Bars of Edison Street
The alleyway street connecting 200 South and 300 South in downtown SLC, was originally named Franklin Avenue. According to the blogger Rachel Quist, when Franklin Avenue was in its heyday (the late 1880s and 1890s) it was home to the majority of African Americans in SLC. Franklin Avenue was considered a tenderloin district like the other mid-block alleys in the area, Commercial Street and Plum Alley. There were brothels on Franklin Avenue in the 1890s but also a multi-racial community living in boarding houses and many businesses were owned by people of color.
Gephardt Daily
Lehi man mixes alcohol and meds, destroys his home and then some
LEHI, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police responding to a resident’s concern about a hole in the wall and a bullet on his floor found a neighbor had shot up the place. Officers made contact with the homeowner in the adjoining town home “who answered the...
Gephardt Daily
Freezing temperatures trigger second season of Ogden’s Code Blue program
OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Dropping temperatures have triggered the second season of Ogden’s Code Blue program assisting the homeless in freezing cold. The program debuted last winter in a collaboration of the Ogden Emergency Management Office and the city’s police and fire departments, along with community partner The Lantern House, the city’s largest homeless shelter, according to an OPD post this week on social media.
ksl.com
Could UTA waive its fares forever? Utah lawmakers weighs costs, benefits of idea
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's largest transit agency viewed its one-month trial of free fare service in February as "very successful," raising ridership 16% from the previous month. It was, at the time, Utah Transit Authority's best ridership month since the COVID-19 pandemic significantly disrupted the agency's service in...
Experts urge Utahns to be prepared for inversion season ahead
Inversion season is here and state leaders want those in the valley to be prepared and do their part in reducing emissions.
KPCW
In Park City, holiday lights are winter lights – and they have new laws
These days it’s not uncommon for holiday lights to go up the day after Halloween. Now with the new dark sky ordinance in Park City, these seasonal sparklerss have some rules and regulations. It’s that time of year again. Halloween is over, Thanksgiving is around the corner and holiday...
saltlakemagazine.com
The Future of Energy Production in Utah
On September 7, 2022, the temperature at the National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City International Airport measuring station reached 107 degrees Fahrenheit. It was the second time the mercury reached such dizzying heights over the summer, and the fifth time in history the city had reached that all-time high. That day was also the 34th time temperatures had reached triple digits this year, adding to an unseemly tally and shattering the previous record of 21. It’s getting hot out there, folks, and it’s about time we acknowledge it.
fox29.com
Utah man jumps into icy river to save woman attempting suicide
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - Dane Entze and his wife had just wrapped up a weekend getaway for their anniversary when their selflessness ultimately altered the life of a complete stranger. The 36-year-old from Elk Ridge, Utah, has been credited for his heroic actions after he jumped into a freezing river...
New meat, poultry investment could help Utah
The Biden-Harris administration recently announced more than $223 million in grants and loans to increase meat and poultry competition and economic opportunities.
ETOnline.com
'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Midseason Trailer Is Here! (Exclusive)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's third season might be halfway over, but these ladies are just getting started in the drama department -- at least judging by the mid-season trailer, which ET can exclusively debut!. In the first look, fans get their eyes on the SLC crew's trip...
KUTV
Farmington homeowner concerned about UDOT's alternatives of I-15 plan
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — UDOT is considering some big changes along I-15 from Salt Lake to Farmington to help with traffic and mobility, but one Farmington homeowner is concerned one of the options up for consideration could cost her her house. The project has some bigger alternative items for...
21-year-old Salt Lake City canyoneering guide dies in climbing accident
A 21-year-old canyoneering guide out of Salt Lake City was pronounced dead Saturday due to a climbing accident, officials say.
