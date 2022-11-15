ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamosa, CO

Centauri’s repeat hopes spoiled by Strasburg

STRASBURG - It was a rough finish to the season for the seventh-seeded Centauri High School football team as it was defeated by second-seeded Strasburg 37-0 Saturday at Winter Field. “They came out and punched us in the mouth a couple of times,” said Centauri coach Kyle Forster. “We didn’t...
Centauri, Monte Vista dominate All-SPL football team

ALAMOSA – The Southern Peaks League announced its All-League football team on Monday with 29 players from the San Luis Valley being recognized. League champion Centauri had the most selections with 10. Six of them were placed in the first team including Chaz Holman, Leighton Curtis, Blade Absmeier, Ivan Lopez, Austin Stockebrand, and Josh Polkowske. Three more were put on the second team in Troy Huffaker, Coby Thomas, and Dylan Vasquez. Adrian Prieto was an honorable mention selection.
Platte Valley ends Alamosa’s season

DENVER – The season came to an end for the fifth-seeded Alamosa High School volleyball team as it was defeated by third-seeded Platte Valley in the elimination bracket of the Class 3A State Tournament Saturday at the Denver Coliseum. “It’s disappointing,” said Alamosa coach Annie Mortensen. “There were a...
ALAMOSA, CO

