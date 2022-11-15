ALAMOSA – The Southern Peaks League announced its All-League football team on Monday with 29 players from the San Luis Valley being recognized. League champion Centauri had the most selections with 10. Six of them were placed in the first team including Chaz Holman, Leighton Curtis, Blade Absmeier, Ivan Lopez, Austin Stockebrand, and Josh Polkowske. Three more were put on the second team in Troy Huffaker, Coby Thomas, and Dylan Vasquez. Adrian Prieto was an honorable mention selection.

