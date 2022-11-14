ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping doesn’t believe Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya stoppage was early

Michael Bisping wouldn’t be surprised if Israel Adesanya is frustrated by his UFC 281 stoppage loss, but doesn’t think it was early. Last Saturday night at UFC 281, Israel Adesanya was beaten by Alex Pereira in the main event. ‘Stylebender’ was up 3-1 on the scorecards but in the final round, ‘Poatan’ secured a TKO finish to capture the UFC middleweight championship.
bjpenndotcom

UFC parts ways with two more fighters

The UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) has parted ways with two more fighters in their latest batch of releases. As we all know, the UFC is the land of the giants. In the landscape of mixed martial arts there is simply no better place to ply your trade. Sure, there are...
BoxingNews24.com

Jaime Munguia wants Gennadiy Golovkin or Jermall Charlo in 2023

By Dan Ambrose: Jaime Munguia hopes to challenge IBF/WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin or WBC belt holder Jermall Charlo in 2023 after he faces Gonzalo Gaston Coria this Saturday night on November 19th on DAZN in Guadalajara, Mexico. With Jermall inactive for the last year and a half, the odds...
FanSided

Bellator 288: Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson 2 live weigh-in results

Bellator 288: Nemkov vs. Anderson 2 weigh-in results. Bellator is back this month from Chicago with two champions looking to defend their titles. Light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov will face Corey Anderson for the second time this year as their first fight in April ended via no contest after an accidental clash of heads. Nemkov is looking to defend his title for the third time and Anderson is looking for his fourth straight win and his first championship. Looking to defend his long-alluded lightweight title for the first time, Patricky Pitbull faces Usman Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov is the cousin of UFC hall-of-Famer Khabib and is 15-0 since going pro in 2017.
BoxingNews24.com

Dmitry Bivol will “stop” Canelo in the rematch predicts Jose Benavidez Sr

By Jim Calfa: Jose Benavidez Sr predicts that Dmitry Bivol will knock out the depleted, physically aging Canelo Alvarez and put him out of his misery when or if they face each other next year in September. Canelo hasn’t looked like the same guy since the Caleb Plant fight, and...
TMZ.com

UFC's Chris Gutierrez Says Retiring Frankie Edgar Was 'Bittersweet'

Chris Gutierrez is fresh off the biggest win of his career ... but, he says the moment was actually bittersweet, 'cause he retired UFC legend Frankie Edgar -- someone he admired as a young fan of MMA. 31-year-old Gutierrez, who came into UFC 281 as an unranked fighter, knocked out...
CBS Sports

2022 UFC event schedule: Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac, Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland on tap

The final two months of the year are heating up with memorable moments that should stand the test of time inside the UFC Octagon. Islam Makhachev, the pupil of former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, cemented himself as UFC lightweight champion with a second-round submission over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. August played host to a leading candidate for upset of the year. Leon Edwards, likely on his way to losing a decision, shocked the world with a head-kick knockout of pound-for-pound great Kamaru Usman in the final minute of their UFC welterweight title fight. The list of championship upsets grew in November with Alex Pereira's fifth-round stoppage of Israel Adesanya to capture the middleweight title.

