This Is the Snowiest Town in IndianaDianaSouth Bend, IN
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State looks to get back on track in top-20 matchup with No. 20 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
BCH Earns Accreditation from National Financial Accountability OrganizationBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
4 Things to Know About Christkindlmarket, Chicago's Favorite Christmas Market
There's 39 days until Christmas, 32 days until Hanukkah, 8 days until Thanksgiving and three days until a favorite Chicago Christmas market reopens: Chicago's 2022 Christkindlmarket. Christkindlmarket, a marquee winter-time Chicago tradition, will soon swing into the area for its annual comeback. The famed-German-style market offers visitors the opportunity to...
JamBase
Chicago’s The Salt Shed Reveals Initial Lineup For Indoor Venue
The indoor portion of new Chicago venue The Salt Shed will open its doors next February to start hosting concerts. Operators of the venue revealed the first wave of concerts at the indoor performance space, including shows featuring The Flaming Lips, Iggy Pop, The Roots, The Wood Brothers, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and more.
Eater
Levain Bakery, Known for its Monster Cookies, Opens This Weekend in Chicago
New York’s Levain Bakery, best known for its giant and gooey cookies, is opening its first Chicago location this weekend inside the former Maude’s Liquor Bar space in the West Loop. This is Levain’s first expansion that goes beyond the east coast. So what’s a cookie retailer...
The Blonde Abroad
The Best Hotels to Stay at in Chicago
Whether you are into sports, art, nightlife, or food, Chicago has it all. Sports fans can catch a game at the famous Wrigley Field, while art lovers can enjoy a stroll through the Art Institute of Chicago. The Windy City has amazing award-winning restaurants and ample nightlife. No matter who...
1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report
A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
Eater
Apparently, Mayor Lori Lightfoot Moonlights Delivering Pizza
Food is sometimes unwittingly dragged into political theater. Eight years ago, challenger Bruce Rauner’s office leveraged incumbent Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn’s dislike of garlic to contrast the two. No one is saying garlic made the difference between victory and defeat, but campaign managers are looking for anything to drum up attention and give their candidate an edge.
laportecounty.life
A La Porte County Life in the Spotlight: Julie Gill
Since 2015 Julie Gill has been the General Manager for Patrick’s Grille. Before stepping into the restaurant's managerial role; however, Gill spent 16 years in the hospitality field working at country clubs and casinos like Lincoln Hills Golf Club, Blue Chip Casino, Hotel and Spa, Pottawattomie Country Club, and Ameristar Casino.
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot lambasted on social media for allowing security detail to park in bike lane while she buys doughnuts
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot is taking a beating on social media — from cycling enthusiasts and their City Council champions — for allowing her bodyguard detail and security tail car to park both SUVs in a bike lane so she could run into a North Side doughnut shop.
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
foxillinois.com
Renowned orthopedic trauma surgeon doubles as savior of Chicago Blues, musicians and all
CHICAGO, Ill. - There are many times you'll see Dr. Dan Ivankovich at a Chicago hospital with his signature black scrubs on, which has doubled several times as wardrobe for his second career as a blues musician. "There were many times that I'd hit the stage wearing my hospital scrubs,...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dogs in Chicago
Superdawg Drive-In This Chicago drive-in opened in 1948. Hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes are delivered to your car by carhops. It's a Chicago tradition that still runs strong today. The food is delicious, and the prices are affordable. The drive-in's friendly staff and car hops make the experience even more fun.
Longtime local meteorologist is retiring
Michael Lewis has reached many people and left a lasting legacy at the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office.
Person shot at Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center
CHICAGO - A person was found shot at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center Tuesday night in suburban Westmont. Westmont police were called to the hotel located at 3500 block of Midwest Road for a person with a gunshot wound, officials said. The male, whose age was...
Did investigators overlook a crucial lead in girls’ murders?
On January 22, 1957, a motorist spotted what he believed were two mannequins along German Church Road near Willow Springs, in unincorporated Cook County. Upon further investigation, it was determined the mannequins were in fact the bodies of Barbara and Patricia Grimes. The teenage sisters had been missing from their Southwest Side Chicago neighborhood for […]
WGNtv.com
9@9: Don’t rinse your turkey!
CHICAGO – There are a lot of things that you need to do in order to get the perfect Thanksgiving dinner ready. But there is one thing you shouldn’t do when it comes to your turkey. Wednesday’s “9@9” segment covered that topic along with a few others, including...
Video shows 8-year-old boy fall 24 feet off Navy Pier rock wall onto concrete; family files lawsuit
The child was critically injured in the incident and must use a walker now, his family said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago biker gang violence reportedly escalating after years of relative peace
CHICAGO - Violent tension between biker gangs in Chicago is reportedly escalating following years of relative peace. Chicago’s infamous Outlaws Motorcycle Club is warring against the Mongol Nation Motorcycle Club, a rival group that has reportedly been crowding in on the Outlaws' turf in the city, according to bikers and police sources who spoke to the Chicago Sun-Times.
Sisters’ killings blamed for Chicago’s loss of innocence
It’s one of the oldest and most infamous cold cases in Cook County. The evening of Dec. 28, 1956, two sisters left their home in Chicago’s Brighton Park neighborhood. Barbara and Patricia Grimes were big fans of Elvis Presley and had begged their mother to let them see the singer’s first movie, “Love Me Tender,” […]
How much snow will we get on Tuesday?”
CHICAGO – Chicago is under a Winter Weather Advisory as the first snowstorm of the season moves in on Tuesday. It’s about right on time– Chicago usually gets the first measurable snow of the season in mid-November. So how much are we going to get? Well, it depends on where you live. Tom Skilling and […]
