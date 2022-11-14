ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Buffalo, MI

JamBase

Chicago’s The Salt Shed Reveals Initial Lineup For Indoor Venue

The indoor portion of new Chicago venue The Salt Shed will open its doors next February to start hosting concerts. Operators of the venue revealed the first wave of concerts at the indoor performance space, including shows featuring The Flaming Lips, Iggy Pop, The Roots, The Wood Brothers, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and more.
CHICAGO, IL
The Blonde Abroad

The Best Hotels to Stay at in Chicago

Whether you are into sports, art, nightlife, or food, Chicago has it all. Sports fans can catch a game at the famous Wrigley Field, while art lovers can enjoy a stroll through the Art Institute of Chicago. The Windy City has amazing award-winning restaurants and ample nightlife. No matter who...
CHICAGO, IL
Diana

This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana

South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Eater

Apparently, Mayor Lori Lightfoot Moonlights Delivering Pizza

Food is sometimes unwittingly dragged into political theater. Eight years ago, challenger Bruce Rauner’s office leveraged incumbent Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn’s dislike of garlic to contrast the two. No one is saying garlic made the difference between victory and defeat, but campaign managers are looking for anything to drum up attention and give their candidate an edge.
CHICAGO, IL
laportecounty.life

A La Porte County Life in the Spotlight: Julie Gill

Since 2015 Julie Gill has been the General Manager for Patrick’s Grille. Before stepping into the restaurant's managerial role; however, Gill spent 16 years in the hospitality field working at country clubs and casinos like Lincoln Hills Golf Club, Blue Chip Casino, Hotel and Spa, Pottawattomie Country Club, and Ameristar Casino.
LA PORTE, IN
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Hot Dogs in Chicago

Superdawg Drive-In This Chicago drive-in opened in 1948. Hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes are delivered to your car by carhops. It's a Chicago tradition that still runs strong today. The food is delicious, and the prices are affordable. The drive-in's friendly staff and car hops make the experience even more fun.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Did investigators overlook a crucial lead in girls’ murders?

On January 22, 1957, a motorist spotted what he believed were two mannequins along German Church Road near Willow Springs, in unincorporated Cook County. Upon further investigation, it was determined the mannequins were in fact the bodies of Barbara and Patricia Grimes. The teenage sisters had been missing from their Southwest Side Chicago neighborhood for […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

9@9: Don’t rinse your turkey!

CHICAGO – There are a lot of things that you need to do in order to get the perfect Thanksgiving dinner ready. But there is one thing you shouldn’t do when it comes to your turkey. Wednesday’s “9@9” segment covered that topic along with a few others, including...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago biker gang violence reportedly escalating after years of relative peace

CHICAGO - Violent tension between biker gangs in Chicago is reportedly escalating following years of relative peace. Chicago’s infamous Outlaws Motorcycle Club is warring against the Mongol Nation Motorcycle Club, a rival group that has reportedly been crowding in on the Outlaws' turf in the city, according to bikers and police sources who spoke to the Chicago Sun-Times.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Sisters’ killings blamed for Chicago’s loss of innocence

It’s one of the oldest and most infamous cold cases in Cook County. The evening of Dec. 28, 1956, two sisters left their home in Chicago’s Brighton Park neighborhood. Barbara and Patricia Grimes were big fans of Elvis Presley and had begged their mother to let them see the singer’s first movie, “Love Me Tender,” […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

How much snow will we get on Tuesday?”

CHICAGO – Chicago is under a Winter Weather Advisory as the first snowstorm of the season moves in on Tuesday.  It’s about right on time– Chicago usually gets the first measurable snow of the season in mid-November. So how much are we going to get? Well, it depends on where you live. Tom Skilling and […]
CHICAGO, IL

