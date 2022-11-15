Read full article on original website
Swift, Lizzo, Miranda Lambert react to Grammy nominations
NEW YORK — (AP) — Beyoncé has been crowned the most Grammy-nominated person in history — tying her husband and rapper Jay-Z with 88 nominations apiece. Here are the reactions to the Tuesday's Grammy nominations:. NOMINEE REACTIONS. "'All Too Well 10' is the song I'm the...
A Complete Guide to Country Music Stars’ Cutest Pets: Blake Shelton, Taylor Swift and More
Country cuties! In addition to crooning successful country tracks, many of the genre’s beloved artists spend their time raising their faithful four-legged companions. Taylor Swift, whose “I Bet You Think About Me” garnered a coveted Video of the Year nomination at the April 2022 CMT Awards, is the proud cat mom to three felines: Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button. (The three cats are named after her favorite TV and movie actors: Ellen Pompeo’s character in Grey’s Anatomy, Mariska Hargitay‘s role in Law & Order: SVU and the title character in Brad Pitt’s The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.)
Taylor Swift Says the 10-Minute Version of ‘All Too Well’ Is ‘the Song’ She Is ‘Most Proud of’ Writing
On her Instagram story, Taylor Swift said 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version)' is 'the song' from her career that she is 'the most proud of' writing.
CMA Awards 2006: A Shocked Faith Hill Screams “WHAT!?” After Carrie Underwood Beats Her For Female Vocalist of the Year
These days, the CMA Awards always seem a little… vanilla. And granted, awards shows are always a little corny, that’s just the nature of the beast, but the CMA Awards always come off pretty watered down, overly scripted, and just… bland. Not to mention the whole lack...
Luke Bryan Calls Out 'American Idol' Co-Judge Katy Perry Over Thomas Rhett Duet (Exclusive)
Luke Bryan is still nursing his emotional wounds. The country singer and 2022 CMA Awards host is opening up about Katy Perry recently releasing a duet with fellow country singer Thomas Rhett. Bryan spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on the red carpet at this year's star-studded awards ceremony -- which...
Reba McEntire postpones concerts on doctor's orders, reveals 'difficult decision' to reschedule shows
Reba McEntire revealed she's on "vocal rest" and was forced to reschedule show's on her tour. The "Fancy" singer is scheduled to perform at CMA Awards.
CMA Awards 2005: Miranda Lambert Literally Sets The Stage On Fire With Debut CMA Performance Of “Kerosene”
With the CMA’s right around the corner, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the greatest moments on the show throughout the years. From Alan Jackson’s 1999 protest performance of “Choices”, to Waylon Jennings’ 1975 acceptance speech, to Sturgill Simpson’s iconic busking performance outside of Bridgestone Arena and plenty more, we’ve seen wild stuff happen since the shows inception in 1967.
Carrie Underwood Is Whimsical in Dreamy Blue on CMAs 2022 Red Carpet
She’s arrived! Carrie Underwood came to slay the 2022 Country Music Association Awards. The singer, 39, arrived at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in Tennessee on Wednesday, November 9, in a whimsical blue gown. The figure-flattering number featured a plunging neckline, a corset bodice and layered fabric. The dress was finalized with a sultry high slit. Underwood complemented the breathtaking piece with a pair of matching pumps. For her glam, the hitmaker opted for rosy cheeks, a soft pink lip and dramatic lashes. She had her signature blonde tresses styled in bouncy curls. The “Before He Cheats” artist also accessorized with dangling earrings by Natalie Mills and a set of diamond rings from Angara.
CMA Awards 1999: Alan Jackson & George Strait’s Middle Finger To Country Radio With “Murder On Music Row” Performance
It’s a week night and you’re winding down after a long day at work, so you decide to run to the gas station and get you a sixer of Bud heavy’s, and flip on the TV for a little while before you call it a night. Typically...
'She's Hesitant': Keith Urban Urging Nicole Kidman To Record Her Own Album
From A-list actress to chart-making singer? Ever since Nicole Kidman belted out a duet for Luke Evan's new album, her Australian hubby, country singer Keith Urban, has been urging her to record an album of her own, RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. The 55-year-old actress showed off her...
CMA Awards 2001: Alan Jackson Stuns With Debut Performance Of “Where Were You (When The World Stopped Turning)” On The Heels Of 9/11
With the CMA Awards coming up one week from today, we’ve been looking back at some of the most memorable moments from the show’s history. We brought you Alan Jackson’s 1999 protest performance of “Choices” in honor of the great George Jones, and Sturgill Simpson’s legendary busking performance outside of Bridgestone Arena.
Chris Stapleton Recalls Offending Katy Perry The First Time He Met Her: “I Said Something That Was Self-Deprecating, Probably.”
Chris might be one of the nicest guys in all of country music, but even nice guys like Chris can accidentally piss people off from time to time. People like… Katy Perry. According to WKML, Chris met Katy Perry for the first time at the Grammys a couple years back while performing a Dolly Parton tribute.
2022 CMA Awards: Fans Call for Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley’s Return as Hosts During Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning’s Intro
The 56th annual CMA Awards ceremony has officially begun with hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning at the helm—and many fans are already airing their disappointment. It seemed that fans were excited when they learned that Bryan was returning as a host for the second year in a row. And when he announced that his friend and NFL great Manning was helping, social media went wild. But after only minutes of the airing, people took to Twitter to ask for Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley’s return.
Watch Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry Perform'Where We Started' at the 2022 CMA Awards
Look out, Lauren Akins--Katy Perry is coming for your man. Just kidding! Nothing (and we do mean nothing) could come between Thomas Rhett and his wife, who have been one of country music's cutest couples for more than a decade. But if you watched the "Die a Happy Man" singer's performance with Perry at the 2022 CMA Awards, you might just think twice. Rhett and Perry came together at the Bridgestone Theater to deliver a soulful performance of their chart-topping duet, "Where We Started." The title track of Rhett's latest album is one of his most genre-stretching tunes yet, taking inspiration from R&B and soul music and mixing it with country and pop.
CMA Awards 2022: Watch Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire pay tribute to Loretta Lynn
Some of country music's biggest stars honored the late Loretta Lynn at the 56th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night. In a moving tribute to the legendary country singer, who died in October at the age of 90, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire opened the show with a medley of Lynn's popular songs.
Miranda Lambert Rides ‘Palomino’ to Multiple Grammy Nominations
Miranda Lambert picked up the most nominations when the Recording Academy announced the country music Grammy nominees on Tuesday. Lambert, a perennial contender, found herself nominated in all four of the country categories, the only performer to do so for the 2023 Awards. Lambert’s 2022 album Palomino clearly resonated with...
Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’
What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
Maren Morris Attends 2022 CMA Awards, Skips Red Carpet Amid Brittany Aldean Drama
Maren Morris didn't let the drama between her and Brittany Aldean stop her from attending Wednesday night's 2022 CMA Awards. After previously noting that she was considering skipping the annual ceremony, the 32-year-old country crooner did skip the red carpet, which Brittany walked with her country singer husband, Jason Aldean.
Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots Collab with Lainey Wilson & Jordan Davis
Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots new collaboration with Lainey Wilson and Jordan Davis "Opening Act" is out today!
Throwback To Patty Loveless’ Performance Of “Lonely Too Long” From The 1996 CMA Awards
Patty Loveless is a legend. At this year’s CMA Awards, she took the stage with Chris Stapleton for one of the best performances of the night, a tribute to their home state of Kentucky with an incredible duet of “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive.”. Which got me...
