Swift, Lizzo, Miranda Lambert react to Grammy nominations

NEW YORK — (AP) — Beyoncé has been crowned the most Grammy-nominated person in history — tying her husband and rapper Jay-Z with 88 nominations apiece. Here are the reactions to the Tuesday's Grammy nominations:. NOMINEE REACTIONS. "'All Too Well 10' is the song I'm the...
A Complete Guide to Country Music Stars’ Cutest Pets: Blake Shelton, Taylor Swift and More

Country cuties! In addition to crooning successful country tracks, many of the genre’s beloved artists spend their time raising their faithful four-legged companions. Taylor Swift, whose “I Bet You Think About Me” garnered a coveted Video of the Year nomination at the April 2022 CMT Awards, is the proud cat mom to three felines: Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button. (The three cats are named after her favorite TV and movie actors: Ellen Pompeo’s character in Grey’s Anatomy, Mariska Hargitay‘s role in Law & Order: SVU and the title character in Brad Pitt’s The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.)
CMA Awards 2005: Miranda Lambert Literally Sets The Stage On Fire With Debut CMA Performance Of “Kerosene”

With the CMA’s right around the corner, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the greatest moments on the show throughout the years. From Alan Jackson’s 1999 protest performance of “Choices”, to Waylon Jennings’ 1975 acceptance speech, to Sturgill Simpson’s iconic busking performance outside of Bridgestone Arena and plenty more, we’ve seen wild stuff happen since the shows inception in 1967.
Carrie Underwood Is Whimsical in Dreamy Blue on CMAs 2022 Red Carpet

She’s arrived! Carrie Underwood came to slay the 2022 Country Music Association Awards. The singer, 39, arrived at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in Tennessee on Wednesday, November 9, in a whimsical blue gown. The figure-flattering number featured a plunging neckline, a corset bodice and layered fabric. The dress was finalized with a sultry high slit. Underwood complemented the breathtaking piece with a pair of matching pumps. For her glam, the hitmaker opted for rosy cheeks, a soft pink lip and dramatic lashes. She had her signature blonde tresses styled in bouncy curls. The “Before He Cheats” artist also accessorized with dangling earrings by Natalie Mills and a set of diamond rings from Angara.
'She's Hesitant': Keith Urban Urging Nicole Kidman To Record Her Own Album

From A-list actress to chart-making singer? Ever since Nicole Kidman belted out a duet for Luke Evan's new album, her Australian hubby, country singer Keith Urban, has been urging her to record an album of her own, RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. The 55-year-old actress showed off her...
CMA Awards 2001: Alan Jackson Stuns With Debut Performance Of “Where Were You (When The World Stopped Turning)” On The Heels Of 9/11

With the CMA Awards coming up one week from today, we’ve been looking back at some of the most memorable moments from the show’s history. We brought you Alan Jackson’s 1999 protest performance of “Choices” in honor of the great George Jones, and Sturgill Simpson’s legendary busking performance outside of Bridgestone Arena.
2022 CMA Awards: Fans Call for Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley’s Return as Hosts During Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning’s Intro

The 56th annual CMA Awards ceremony has officially begun with hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning at the helm—and many fans are already airing their disappointment. It seemed that fans were excited when they learned that Bryan was returning as a host for the second year in a row. And when he announced that his friend and NFL great Manning was helping, social media went wild. But after only minutes of the airing, people took to Twitter to ask for Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley’s return.
Watch Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry Perform'Where We Started' at the 2022 CMA Awards

Look out, Lauren Akins--Katy Perry is coming for your man. Just kidding! Nothing (and we do mean nothing) could come between Thomas Rhett and his wife, who have been one of country music's cutest couples for more than a decade. But if you watched the "Die a Happy Man" singer's performance with Perry at the 2022 CMA Awards, you might just think twice. Rhett and Perry came together at the Bridgestone Theater to deliver a soulful performance of their chart-topping duet, "Where We Started." The title track of Rhett's latest album is one of his most genre-stretching tunes yet, taking inspiration from R&B and soul music and mixing it with country and pop.
Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’

What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
