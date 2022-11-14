First look: Washington State, fresh off bowl-clinching win, visits Arizona to face former Coug QB Jayden de Laura

Read full article on original website
Injured a year ago, linebacker Jerry Roberts leads WIldcats on, off field
Saturday marks exactly one year since Arizona linebacker Jerry Roberts suffered a season-ending leg injury on the first play from scrimmage against Washington State. The Cougars went on to beat the Wildcats in Pullman, 44-18. The teams will square off again Saturday at Arizona Stadium. Roberts, Arizona’s starting middle linebacker,...
Greg Hansen: JdL-vs.-WSU storyline overshadows something better: A big game between Cats, Cougars
Jayden de Laura’s improbable football journey began in October 2019 when, rather than pursue scholarship offers from USC and Ohio State, he committed to play football with Mike Leach at Washington State. What quarterback wouldn’t want to play for Leach’s “Air Raid” attack?. There was...
Watch Now: Arizona QB Jayden de Laura, safety Christian Young discuss Washington State
After upsetting No. 12 UCLA at the Rose Bowl, the Arizona Wildcats look to win back-to-back games for the first time since 2019, when they face Washington State on Saturday. Quarterback Jayden de Laura, who played two seasons for the Cougars before transferring, and safety Christian Young spoke to media on Tuesday.
After firing initial salvo, Arizona QB Jayden de Laura downplays matchup with former team
When he was first asked about facing Washington State, his former school, Jayden de Laura nodded his head sternly. It was as if a button had been pushed. “Just watch,” de Laura said. “This game, it’s personal.”. De Laura made those comments in the immediate aftermath of...
