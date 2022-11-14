ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

First look: Washington State, fresh off bowl-clinching win, visits Arizona to face former Coug QB Jayden de Laura

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review
KTBS
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTBS

Injured a year ago, linebacker Jerry Roberts leads WIldcats on, off field

Saturday marks exactly one year since Arizona linebacker Jerry Roberts suffered a season-ending leg injury on the first play from scrimmage against Washington State. The Cougars went on to beat the Wildcats in Pullman, 44-18. The teams will square off again Saturday at Arizona Stadium. Roberts, Arizona’s starting middle linebacker,...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy