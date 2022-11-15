ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

247Sports

Freshman guard off to solid start for Auburn basketball team

AUBURN, Alabama–With the help of an extensive preseason that included three foreign exhibition games in August followed by a private scrimmage vs. UAB plus an exhibition game vs. UAH, guard Tre Donaldson was deemed ready to contribute on opening night as a true freshman for Bruce Pearl’s Auburn basketball team.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

VIDEO: Newcomers Westry, Broome help Tigers to a 3-0 start

AUBURN, Alabama–Chance Westry played in his first regular season game for the Auburn basketball team and showed potential. Johni Broome, who is also in his first season with the Tigers, produced his first double-double of the season with team-leading totals of 18 points and 13 rebounds. The 13th-ranked Tigers...
AUBURN, AL
Shelby Reporter

Former Pelham standout, Montevallo freshman named GSC Freshman of the Week

MONTEVALLO – A former local basketball star is already making a quick impact at the collegiate level as a freshman. MJ Jones, who graduated from Pelham last year, was recently honored by the Gulf South Conference for a stellar debut at the University of Montevallo during his first two games as a college basketball player.
MONTEVALLO, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Blue Devils fall at Aliceville in Class 2A playoffs

ALICEVILLE — The Falkville Blue Devils traveled to Aliceville for a second-round matchup with the No. 4 ranked Yellow Jackets. Aliceville ended the Blue Devils’ season with a 38-22 win. Quarterback Caden Burnett put the Blue Devils up 7-0 with a nine-yard run in the first quarter. However,...
ALICEVILLE, AL
WJHG-TV

Holmes and Cottondale players share Play of the Week honors

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Now to our final installment of the High School Football Play of the Week, and given the playoff import, we’re handing out co-play of the week honors. First it’s Holmes at Freeport, Blue Devils Quarterback Landon Lumpkin, rolls right, then reverses course, runs to the left side and against the body tosses a strike downfield to Cade Foxworth, who catches, and steps out at the 25, a 28 yard gain that led to a score in Holmes’ 49-20 win Friday. Now to Cottondale’s 54-40 win at Aucilla Christian, running back Jocarian Garrett takes the handoff at the Aucilla 47, near side, and gone, the defenders in the rearview mirror. A playoff win for the Hornets. Holmes moving on to play at Northview, Hornets play at Sneads in round two. Congrats to Lumpkin, Foxworth and Garrett, for our Plays of the Week!
COTTONDALE, FL

