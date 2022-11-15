Read full article on original website
Auburn aims to ride momentum vs. high-powered Western Kentucky
It was a heart-warming spectacle in Jordan-Hare Stadium after Auburn’s 13-10 win last week over Texas A&M. After all, Carnell
247Sports
Freshman guard off to solid start for Auburn basketball team
AUBURN, Alabama–With the help of an extensive preseason that included three foreign exhibition games in August followed by a private scrimmage vs. UAB plus an exhibition game vs. UAH, guard Tre Donaldson was deemed ready to contribute on opening night as a true freshman for Bruce Pearl’s Auburn basketball team.
247Sports
VIDEO: Newcomers Westry, Broome help Tigers to a 3-0 start
AUBURN, Alabama–Chance Westry played in his first regular season game for the Auburn basketball team and showed potential. Johni Broome, who is also in his first season with the Tigers, produced his first double-double of the season with team-leading totals of 18 points and 13 rebounds. The 13th-ranked Tigers...
MHSAA Class 6A Second-Round Football Playoff Preview, Predictions
JACKSON — The first round of the MHSAA Class 6A Playoffs are in the books, and it’s time to look ahead to the four games set for round two this Friday night. In the North, top-seeded Tupelo will host Madison Central and Clinton will host Starkville. In the South, Warren Central travels to Brandon ...
Shelby Reporter
Former Pelham standout, Montevallo freshman named GSC Freshman of the Week
MONTEVALLO – A former local basketball star is already making a quick impact at the collegiate level as a freshman. MJ Jones, who graduated from Pelham last year, was recently honored by the Gulf South Conference for a stellar debut at the University of Montevallo during his first two games as a college basketball player.
Texas faces Kansas in key Big 12 battle
Texas brings faint Big 12 Conference title hopes when it travels to Kansas on Saturday for a key, late-season game
Matthew Murrell leads Ole Miss to win over Chattanooga
Matthew Murrell made a career-high six 3-pointers while scoring 25 points as Ole Miss recorded a 70-58 victory over Chattanooga
Daeshun Ruffin ruled out for UT Martin on Friday, fingers crossed for Orlando debut
The 3-0 Ole Miss men's basketball team will once again be without its sophomore point guard in Daeshun Ruffin, still recovering from a bone bruise he suffered in Ole Miss' preseason exhibition matchup against West Georgia. Ruffin visited the doctor earlier in the week, after the Rebels knocked off FAU...
The Night Flipper Anderson Did the Unthinkable
He holds a record that has stood for 33 years. His quarterback is still laughing about it—for more than one reason.
College football on TV, picks today: Tulane vs. SMU prediction, schedule
The college football schedule marches on with just two games left in the regular season, and one ranked Group of Five contender in action mid-week. The outcome of Thursday's game could end up going a long way in determining what the New Year's Six bowl schedule looks like when all is said and done. ...
Hartselle Enquirer
Blue Devils fall at Aliceville in Class 2A playoffs
ALICEVILLE — The Falkville Blue Devils traveled to Aliceville for a second-round matchup with the No. 4 ranked Yellow Jackets. Aliceville ended the Blue Devils’ season with a 38-22 win. Quarterback Caden Burnett put the Blue Devils up 7-0 with a nine-yard run in the first quarter. However,...
WJHG-TV
Holmes and Cottondale players share Play of the Week honors
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Now to our final installment of the High School Football Play of the Week, and given the playoff import, we’re handing out co-play of the week honors. First it’s Holmes at Freeport, Blue Devils Quarterback Landon Lumpkin, rolls right, then reverses course, runs to the left side and against the body tosses a strike downfield to Cade Foxworth, who catches, and steps out at the 25, a 28 yard gain that led to a score in Holmes’ 49-20 win Friday. Now to Cottondale’s 54-40 win at Aucilla Christian, running back Jocarian Garrett takes the handoff at the Aucilla 47, near side, and gone, the defenders in the rearview mirror. A playoff win for the Hornets. Holmes moving on to play at Northview, Hornets play at Sneads in round two. Congrats to Lumpkin, Foxworth and Garrett, for our Plays of the Week!
