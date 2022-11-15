ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Senior Day Highlights: The N.C. A&T Aggies beat Charleston Southern for their 7th win in a row

The Aggies celebrated their annual Senior Day on Saturday, honoring 14 seniors. The Aggies observed tight end DeAndre Arnold-Gaskins, quarterback Jalen Fowler, defensive end Devin Harrell, defensive tackle Karfa Kaba, fullback Romello Kimbrough, left tackle Ricky Lee III, wide receiver Zach Leslie, defensive Jermaine McDaniel Jr., cornerback Amir McNeill, linebacker Julian Monell, defensive end Robert Porcher IV, linebacker Joseph Stuckey, defensive tackle Shomari Wallace and offensive lineman Dacquari Wilson.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
247Sports

What to expect, and how to watch as ECU hosts Hampton

The Pirates got down by 16 in their eventual season-opening 77-75 comeback win over Mercer, and trailed by as many as 19 - 23-4 - in the eventual 77-57 win over Mercer on Saturday. Schwartz knows there was going to be growing pains as a result of the inexperience with the team he’s putting on the floor this year. But the hope is extra preparation on the small details leads to a more efficient start on Wednesday when non-conference foe Hampton comes to town.
GREENVILLE, NC
FOX Sports

Charleston (SC) hosts Davidson following Smith's 29-point showing

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) takes on the Davidson Wildcats after Reyne Smith scored 29 points in Charleston (SC)'s 92-90 overtime victory over the Richmond Spiders. Charleston (SC) went 17-15 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cougars averaged 8.0 steals, 2.8 blocks and 15.2 turnovers per game last season.
DAVIDSON, NC
247Sports

Sooners breeze to 74-53 victory over UNC Wilmington Seahawks

NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners have responded nicely from their shocking season-opening loss. They’ve now rebounded with a couple victories, including a 74-53 decision over the UNC Wilmington Seahawks Tuesday evening inside the Lloyd Noble Center. They took next to no time to get off and running in...
NORMAN, OK
Henrico Citizen

Gametime Henrico: Nov. 7-13, 2022

The Wildcats won the girls’ team title at the Class 5 state cross country championship, where they had five athletes finish within the top 30 in the individual rankings. Leading the way was Sidney Walters, who finished sixth overall with a time of 19:31. Julia Fabiato finished 17th overall with a time of 20:16; Janie Sanborn finished 24th overall with a time of 20:28; Hazel Wells was directly behind Sanborn with a time of 20:31; and finishing 27th overall was Ella Joy Jacobs with a time of 20:37.
HENRICO, NC
WSLS

WATCH: Glenvar, Auburn advance to volleyball state title games

RINER, Va. – In the Class 2 State Semifinals, Glenvar defeated Gate City 3-0. The Highlanders will face the winner of East Rockingham and Poquoson. In the Class 1 State Semifinals, Auburn defeated Giles 3-0. The Eagles will face Rappahannock Saturday in the State Championship.
SALEM, VA
WBTW News13

SkyWheel Myrtle Beach to light up in blue, orange University of Virginia colors in memory of football players

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The SkyWheel will light up in blue and orange in memory of three University of Virginia football players that were shot and killed, according to a SkyWheel Myrtle Beach announcement. Blue and orange lights will shine bright Wednesday night at the SkyWheel on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, the announcement […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

