3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Pete Nance’s Big First Half Against Gardner-Webb Signals His UNC Arrival
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — It was a tale of two halves for North Carolina forward Pete Nance. After two quiet games to start his stay with the Tar Heels, the 6-foot-11 graduate transfer scripted a near-perfect opening stanza in UNC's 72-66 win over Gardner-Webb on Tuesday night at the Smith Center.
247Sports
Senior Day Highlights: The N.C. A&T Aggies beat Charleston Southern for their 7th win in a row
The Aggies celebrated their annual Senior Day on Saturday, honoring 14 seniors. The Aggies observed tight end DeAndre Arnold-Gaskins, quarterback Jalen Fowler, defensive end Devin Harrell, defensive tackle Karfa Kaba, fullback Romello Kimbrough, left tackle Ricky Lee III, wide receiver Zach Leslie, defensive Jermaine McDaniel Jr., cornerback Amir McNeill, linebacker Julian Monell, defensive end Robert Porcher IV, linebacker Joseph Stuckey, defensive tackle Shomari Wallace and offensive lineman Dacquari Wilson.
What to expect, and how to watch as ECU hosts Hampton
The Pirates got down by 16 in their eventual season-opening 77-75 comeback win over Mercer, and trailed by as many as 19 - 23-4 - in the eventual 77-57 win over Mercer on Saturday. Schwartz knows there was going to be growing pains as a result of the inexperience with the team he’s putting on the floor this year. But the hope is extra preparation on the small details leads to a more efficient start on Wednesday when non-conference foe Hampton comes to town.
FOX Sports
Charleston (SC) hosts Davidson following Smith's 29-point showing
BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) takes on the Davidson Wildcats after Reyne Smith scored 29 points in Charleston (SC)'s 92-90 overtime victory over the Richmond Spiders. Charleston (SC) went 17-15 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cougars averaged 8.0 steals, 2.8 blocks and 15.2 turnovers per game last season.
Sooners breeze to 74-53 victory over UNC Wilmington Seahawks
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners have responded nicely from their shocking season-opening loss. They’ve now rebounded with a couple victories, including a 74-53 decision over the UNC Wilmington Seahawks Tuesday evening inside the Lloyd Noble Center. They took next to no time to get off and running in...
Gametime Henrico: Nov. 7-13, 2022
The Wildcats won the girls’ team title at the Class 5 state cross country championship, where they had five athletes finish within the top 30 in the individual rankings. Leading the way was Sidney Walters, who finished sixth overall with a time of 19:31. Julia Fabiato finished 17th overall with a time of 20:16; Janie Sanborn finished 24th overall with a time of 20:28; Hazel Wells was directly behind Sanborn with a time of 20:31; and finishing 27th overall was Ella Joy Jacobs with a time of 20:37.
WSLS
WATCH: Glenvar, Auburn advance to volleyball state title games
RINER, Va. – In the Class 2 State Semifinals, Glenvar defeated Gate City 3-0. The Highlanders will face the winner of East Rockingham and Poquoson. In the Class 1 State Semifinals, Auburn defeated Giles 3-0. The Eagles will face Rappahannock Saturday in the State Championship.
SkyWheel Myrtle Beach to light up in blue, orange University of Virginia colors in memory of football players
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The SkyWheel will light up in blue and orange in memory of three University of Virginia football players that were shot and killed, according to a SkyWheel Myrtle Beach announcement. Blue and orange lights will shine bright Wednesday night at the SkyWheel on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, the announcement […]
