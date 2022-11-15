Read full article on original website
bigcountryhomepage.com
Five Big Country teams enter the second week of the playoffs in the Harris Ratings
There were no changes in the Harris Ratings Top 10 for Big Country schools after Week 1 of the postseason. Brownwood, Hawley, Cisco, Coleman, and Albany are all still listed, and they are in the exact positions as last week. Brownwood is still tenth in Class 4A Division I. Hawley...
koxe.com
Sarah Romero “Grandma” Gomez of Brownwood
Sarah Romero “Grandma” Gomez, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cherished friend passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 14, 2022. Mrs. Gomez was born into humble beginnings on November 3, 1923, on a farm in Bangs, Texas to Esteban Mutia Romero and Ester Hernandez. She was one of eight children. From a very early age, Mrs. Gomez was a very hard worker. She began working at the age of fourteen where she was a live-in nanny and maid, she worked for the railroad cleaning the railway cars. When she was sixteen, she worked at the Poultry House. When she was eighteen, she began to work at different restaurants. This is where she developed her love of cooking.
brownwoodnews.com
Johnny ‘John’ Marven Brown
Johnny “John” Marven Brown, 77, of May passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Funeral services for John will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 18 at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Janice Wilder Smith
Funeral service for Janice Wilder Smith, 96 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
brady-today.com
Brady Chamber's Church St. JAMboree moved to Spring 2023
Due to an anticipated blast of wintry weather this weekend, the Brady/McCulloch County Chamber of Commerce has made the decision to move the Church Street JAMboree to the Spring of 2023 with a date to be selected at a later time. The Chamber is looking forward to seeing everyone in the warmer months at the first Church Street JAMboree!
brownwoodnews.com
Wrecked Vehicle Utilized to Spread #EndTheStreak Message
EARLY – Nov. 7, 2022 marked the 22nd anniversary of the last deathless day on Texas roadways. The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Brownwood District created an art display out of a wrecked car to highlight deadly habits that cause the majority of the fatal crashes which have killed over 79,000 people across the state since this date.
brady-today.com
Brady Tractor Supply Company Store to Host Photos With Santa Event
Tractor Supply Company will spread Christmas cheer this year with their Photos with Santa event. Held Nov. 19, 2022, from 10AM until NOON, Tractor Supply customers are invited to bring their children and pets to the store for photos with Santa and other Christmas activities. A local photographer will be...
Three hospitalized after multiple motorcycles crash in Brownwood
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three people were hospitalized after multiple motorcycles crashed in Brownwood Saturday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of US 377 and S Crockett Drive just before 12:30 p.m. Police say witnesses report a motorcyclist who was trying to change lanes clipped another bike, causing a chain-reaction crash that involved […]
brady-today.com
Brady Council to Consider Project Changes to Radium Reduction Project
The Brady City Council will have a rather light agenda to consider for their regular meeting at 6PM on Tuesday (Nov 15) at the Municipal Court Building. As a part of the consent agenda, Council will approve the minutes of the previous meeting held on November 1. A presentation on...
brady-today.com
Commissioners Approve Requests by CTTC to Install Fiber Optic Lines in County ROW
Judge Trull opened the regular meeting of the Commissioners Court at 9AM. Commissioner Behrens was unable to attend. After a short presentation by Pastor Gaylon Morris of Calvary Temple Assembly of God Church, the Commissioners approved the minutes of the October 24 meeting. Under action items, Commissioners approved a request...
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Nov. 16
On Monday, November 14, 2022 at approximately 5:22 p.m., Deputy Rita Duaine and Deputy Toby Mathis responded to an illegal dumping at CR 411 W, Brownwood, TX. A complainant reported a suspecy was allowing people to. illegally dump on their property. Information was gathered, and a report was made. On...
