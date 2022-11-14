ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Everything We Know About Season 4 of The CW’s ‘Nancy Drew’

The mystery continues! Fans of The CW's Nancy Drew were in for a surprise when season 3 turned the lead character's future with Ace into a star-crossed twist. In the finale, which aired in January, Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann) thought she was finally together with Ace (Alex Saxon) when a deadly car crash made her […]
Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Falling in Love With Sarah Michelle Gellar After 3 Years of Friendship (Exclusive)

Freddie Prinze Jr. has officially ended his decades-long hiatus from romantic comedies. The 46-year-old actor stars opposite Aimee Garcia in Netflix's new holiday movie, Christmas With You. The seasonal flick follows Angelina (Garcia), a pop star who's grappling with career burnout and escapes to a small town where she finds not only inspiration but a shot of love.
Luke Hemsworth Reacts to 'Westworld' Being Unexpectedly Canceled (Exclusive)

Luke Hemsworth was shocked to learn that Westworld would not be getting a fifth season. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the actor at the premiere of his brother, Chris Hemsworth's, show Limitless, and he reacted to HBO's surprise cancelation. "You hope these things go forever, but everyone's got their own...
Angela Bassett Reveals She 'Objected' to One 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Scene

When you're lucky enough to have Angela Bassett in your cast, you use her to the fullest extent. Black Panther director Ryan Coogler took this to heart in the long-awaited sequel to the 2018 Marvel film, ensuring that the 64-year-old actress was in the spotlight for much of the film's first half. But Bassett had some reservations about Coogler's plans for Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and she wasn't afraid to let him know.
BTS Earns 2 GRAMMY Nominations After Announcing Hiatus

BTS is going into their hiatus with two 2023 GRAMMY nominations. The K-pop group, which consists of members RM, V, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga and J-Hope, snagged their first nomination for a primarily Korean-language song with "Yet to Come," which is up for an award in the Best Music Video category.
Offset Breaks Silence on Takeoff's Death: 'Give Me Strength'

Two weeks after the tragic shooting that took the life of his cousin and fellow Migos rapper, Offset is breaking his silence over Takeoff's death and calling it a "nightmare." Offset took to Instagram on Tuesday and said, "The pain you have left me with is so unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can't find the words."
'The Kardashians': Pete Davidson Makes On-Camera Debut, Recalls Kim Kardashian's Initial Rejection

Months after his real-life split from Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson made his on-camera debut on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians. As the sisters finally get ready to walk the Met Gala red carpet after three episodes of build up, Kim is in full Marilyn Monroe mode complete with her newly dyed blonde hair and her hotel museum room complete with Ripley's Believe It or Not artifacts from the late starlet.
Get paid to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days

WASHINGTON — Looking for a holiday job that doesn't feel like work? This job can be done in the comfort of your home, while chestnuts roast on an open fire, and Jack Frost nips at your nose even - if you would like. And all you have to do...
