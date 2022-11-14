Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programsRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Smart & Final Opening New StoreBryan DijkhuizenSan Jose, CA
New Smart & Final Location Announced in Santa Clara, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenSanta Clara, CA
This Beautiful California Mother Vanished Days Before Her 25th BirthdayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHayward, CA
Related
calmatters.network
Palo Alto prepares for colossal upgrade to wastewater plan
Seeking to modernize aged equipment and cut down on the nitrogen that flows into the San Francisco Bay, Palo Alto and its partners are embarking on an ambitious makeover of the Regional Water Quality Control Plant, a project that will cost $193 million and take about five years to complete.
calmatters.network
Op-ed: Maximize building heights to make more affordable homes
In Silicon Valley, everyone knows we need more affordable homes. Our passion for this issue is why we became members of Catalyze SV’s Project Advocacy Committee. As volunteers, we join with other dedicated Silicon Valley residents to give constructive input on how to build better projects. We provide feedback in categories like sustainability, vibrancy and transportation.
Bay Area's Muwekma Ohlone tribe struggles to get official recognition
SAN JOSE -- When Monica Arellano drives across the Santa Clara Valley with her 12-year-old son Lucas, she's reminded of the hundreds of generations of her Muwekma Ohlone ancestors who originally called this area home. "You never know when you're going to see a sacred site or walking over a sacred site. I mean, these homes are probably built on top of human remains," Arellando said. As a tribal leader and a mom, Monica wants to keep alive a connection to the land which was reaffirmed on a recent visit to a historic site. Just inside San Jose's...
East San Jose councilmember ousted by newcomer
Challenger Bien Doan has claimed victory in the San Jose City Council District 7 race, unexpectedly defeating incumbent Councilmember Maya Esparza. Doan finished the race with 53.7% of the vote, or 9,004 votes. Esparza trailed behind, finishing with 46.2% of the vote, or 7,748 votes. The challenger won by a margin of 1,256 votes, with 91% of ballots counted more than a week after election day.
calmatters.network
Chavez concedes, Matt Mahan will be San Jose mayor
San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan will be the new mayor of the 10th largest U.S. city after opponent Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez conceded defeat Wednesday morning. “I have called Matt Mahan to wish him the best of luck in his two-year term as mayor,” Chavez said in a...
calmatters.network
Santa Clara County cement facility shuttering for good
A massive cement plant near Cupertino that has run afoul of regulators thousands of times will be shuttered permanently. Lehigh Southwest Cement Company said it will not restart its cement kiln at its 3,510-acre Permanente Quarry and Cement Plant. The company’s property is located largely in the hills of unincorporated Santa Clara County, with portions of the site in Cupertino and Palo Alto.
calmatters.network
Another California desalination plant approved — the most contentious one yet
The California Coastal Commission tonight approved another desalination plant, despite citing its high costs, risks to Monterey Bay’s environment and “the most significant environmental justice issues” the commission has faced in recent years. The commission’s 8-to-2 vote came after 13 hours of debate at a Salinas public...
calmatters.network
Palo Alto's on-demand shuttle system set for spring debut
Fueled by a regional grant, Palo Alto’s new on-demand shuttle system is now set to hit the streets this spring. The system, which is funded by a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority grant, will bear little resemblance to the shuttle system that the city has historically deployed but shut down in 2020, when the pandemic greatly diminished both ridership numbers and city revenues. That system consisted of two shuttles, Crosstown and Embarcadero, which ran along fixed routes.
santaclaranews.org
Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor Wins Re-Election Beating 49ers’ Multi-Million Dollar Campaign Against Her
Mayor Lisa Gillmor was outspent by millions of dollars and still won re-election. The 49ers targeted Gillmor and spent an unprecedented amount of money in a Santa Clara election to beat her. They spent over $4.5 million and failed big time. As of Wednesday’s official tally, Gillmor led by 696...
Recology bill from Nuru scandal balloons with new $25M S.F. settlement
Recology's bill stemming from the fallout of the Mohammed Nuru scandal just keeps getting bigger. San Francisco officials announced on Tuesday that, as part of a proposed settlement, the trash company will deposit $25 million into an account used to delay rate increases after the company's profits exceeded those allowed under its rate agreement with The City. A San Francisco Controller's Office report in May revealed that Recology profited $23.4...
andnowuknow.com
Smart & Final to Open Smart & Final Extra! Store in San Jose, California; Carlos Santa Cruz Comments
LOS ANGELES, CA - Smaller, faster, stronger. Smart & Final is hitting the ground running on a new store location in San Jose, California, for its Smart & Final Extra! format, built for household and business customers in California’s Santa Clara County. “I’ve worked for Smart & Final since...
Paradise Post
Mysteriously discarded ballots will be counted toward Santa Clara County election results
A batch of Santa Clara County ballots found discarded in a mountain ravine will be counted toward the Nov. 8 election results, officials confirmed Wednesday. The 36 ballots were found in Santa Cruz County on Nov. 11 near Sugarloaf Road off Highway 17 and both the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters and the United States Postal Service are investigating how they ended up there. The incident comes as voters across the county eagerly await the results of key races that will have major implications for the future of the region.
San Francisco launches transgender guaranteed income program
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Mayor London Breed announced the launch of a new guaranteed income program for San Francisco’s trans community. The Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will provide low-income transgender San Franciscans with $1,200 each month, for up to 18 months, to help address financial insecurity within trans communities, Breed revealed Wednesday. […]
padailypost.com
Council approves 765,150-square-foot office project for Malibu Grand Prix site
By a 5-2 vote, Redwood City Council tonight (Nov. 11) approved the office complex that will replace Malibu Grand Prix. Councilwomen Diana Reddy and Diane Howard voted against the 765,150-square-foot, three building project at 320-350 Blomquist St. Howard has been a critic of the project since it first came before...
calmatters.network
School board reduces public comment time from three to two minutes
When members of the public want to speak at a Palo Alto Unified school board meeting, they will now have a maximum of two minutes, rather than three minutes, the board decided in a split vote on Tuesday. At its board meeting, the governing body voted 3-2 to reduce the...
NBC Bay Area
Unhoused Individuals Plan to Build Rent-Free Permanent Housing Community in Oakland
It's been a long-term problem addressing the homeless crisis in Oakland and now those at the center of the fight are trying their own solutions. A group of unhoused individuals are buying land and building their own community to get people off the street permanently. The land on MaCarthur Boulevard...
Massive Bay Area tech stalwart Cisco to lay off more than 4,000 employees
"This is not about reducing our workforce," a spokesperson said.
calmatters.network
Incumbent Gary Kremen concedes defeat in Valley Water race
As Santa Clara County’s vote counts for the Nov. 8 midterm election continue to trickle in, one contest finally has a winner: the District 7 seat of the Santa Clara Valley Water District Board of Directors. Gary Kremen, who held a position for eight years, has conceded to Palo Alto attorney Rebecca Eisenberg.
The people at the center of Santa Clara County’s concealed gun scandal
The concealed carry gun permits that led to the civil conviction of former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith on six counts of corruption and willful misconduct belonged to several prominent residents. They include professional athletes, business leaders and the former head of the San Jose-Silicon Valley NAACP, who ended up losing his permit after a falling out with the sheriff.
Yelp names San Francisco restaurant best brunch in California
The brunch spot serves fried chicken and waffles as well as Thai fusion dishes.
Comments / 0