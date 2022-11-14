The Inflation Reduction Act is expected to create over half-a-million new jobs in the renewable energy sector. In a recent interview with LinkedIn’s Head of Sustainability Peggy Brannigan, she notes that green skills are a great way to secure an in-demand, well-paying position in today’s job market. Brannigan has a lot of evidence back this up. LinkedIn has 850 million profiles and is one of the most looked-to sites for job postings. The company has used its unprecedented access to track important global economic trends and to create the Global Green Skills Report 2022. If you haven’t read this report, you should.

2 DAYS AGO