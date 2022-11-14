Read full article on original website
How California’s housing crisis hurts college students
Please subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud and Stitcher. California has long held the crown jewel of public higher education, but the high cost of housing is pushing that jewel farther out of reach for low-income students. A recent survey found student homelessness ranges from 5% to 20% across...
Zimmerman: Want a recession-resistant job? Go green
The Inflation Reduction Act is expected to create over half-a-million new jobs in the renewable energy sector. In a recent interview with LinkedIn’s Head of Sustainability Peggy Brannigan, she notes that green skills are a great way to secure an in-demand, well-paying position in today’s job market. Brannigan has a lot of evidence back this up. LinkedIn has 850 million profiles and is one of the most looked-to sites for job postings. The company has used its unprecedented access to track important global economic trends and to create the Global Green Skills Report 2022. If you haven’t read this report, you should.
School board reduces public comment time from three to two minutes
When members of the public want to speak at a Palo Alto Unified school board meeting, they will now have a maximum of two minutes, rather than three minutes, the board decided in a split vote on Tuesday. At its board meeting, the governing body voted 3-2 to reduce the...
Inside lawmakers’ climate trips to Egypt, Japan
Get ready for another raft of ambitious climate bills when California lawmakers return to Sacramento next month. A few days after the Nov. 8 election, bipartisan groups of more than a dozen state legislators — including some who have hit term limits and won’t be returning to the Legislature — embarked on international trips with a heavy climate focus. One delegation headed to Egypt for the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, and another went to Japan to study its climate and affordable housing policies.
