ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

How to Watch Grizzlies-Pelicans Game On Tuesday

By Brett Siegel
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tve1v_0jAyfh7I00

The Memphis Grizzlies (9-5) and New Orleans Pelicans (7-6) will play each other on Tuesday night in New Orleans. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

Ja Morant and Zion Williamson are two of the most athletic, must-see type of players in the NBA right now and they will meet on Tuesday night when the Memphis Grizzlies go on the road to take on the New Orleans Pelicans .

Tying their franchise record for wins in a season a year ago, the Grizzlies are once again a top-tier team in the Western Conference not only thanks to Morant, but thanks to Desmond Bane as well.

In his third NBA season, Bane is really making a strong case to keep the league’s Most Improved Player award in Memphis, following in Morant’s footsteps from a season ago.

With Jaren Jackson Jr. on the mend and set to return soon as well, the Grizzlies will once again be a tough team to defeat night-in and night-out this season.

As for the New Orleans Pelicans, they are a young team themselves led by a strong cast of stars. CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson are one of the best scoring trios in the entire NBA and when at full-strength, they have some of the best depth in the league.

However, New Orleans has proven to be inconsistent at times, something that may ultimately hold them back against some of the better teams in the NBA.

Will the Pelicans improve to 4-2 on their home floor or will Memphis come into town and pick up yet another quality road win this season?

Here is how to watch Tuesday night’s game with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Grizzlies vs. Pelicans

  • WHO: Memphis Grizzlies (9-5) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (7-6)
  • WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 15, 2022
  • WHERE: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: TNT
  • Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Grizzlies vs. Pelicans

  • The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off of a 102-92 loss on the road against the Washington Wizards on Sunday.
  • The New Orleans Pelicans are coming off a 119-106 home win against the Houston Rockets on Saturday.
  • Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane is currently tied for fourth in the NBA for the most three-pointers made this season (46).
  • The Pelicans are one of the league’s best rebounding teams, as they currently rank 7th in total rebounds per game (45.3 RPG).
  • Memphis defeated New Orleans in three of their four regular season meetings a year ago, outscoring the Pelicans by an average of 12.3 points per game.

Last Matchup:

April 9, 2022 - Grizzlies 141, Pelicans 114

Winning their third straight game over the Pelicans a season ago, the Grizzlies won by 27 points behind Dillon Brooks’ game-high 23 points and Ja Morant’s 21-point, 9-assist performance. Memphis also got a lot of production from their bench unit in this one, as their bench combined to score 63 total points. For New Orleans, CJ McCollum led the team with 16 points and they were without Brandon Ingram. Memphis outscored New Orleans by 36 points from the three-point line.

Latest Injury News:

Grizzlies: Danny Green (knee - ACL) - OUT, Ziaire Williams (knee) - OUT, Desmond Bane (toe) - OUT, Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Pelicans: Kira Lewis Jr. (knee - ACL) - OUT, EJ Liddell (knee - ACL) - OUT, Zion Williamson (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED GRIZZLIES STARTERS:

  • G Ja Morant (P) , 6-3 guard: 28.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists
  • G/F John Konchar , 6-5 guard/forward: 6.8 points, 4.1 rebounds
  • F Dillon Brooks , 6-7 forward: 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds
  • F Santi Aldama , 6-11 forward: 9.8 points, 6.2 rebounds
  • C Steven Adams , 6-11 center: 6.8 points, 11.4 rebounds

PROJECTED PELICANS STARTERS:

  • G CJ McCollum , 6-3 guard: 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists
  • G/F Herbert Jones , 6-8 guard/forward: 10.4 points, 3.6 rebounds
  • F Brandon Ingram , 6-8 forward: 21.4 points, 5.8 rebounds
  • F Zion Williamson (Q) , 6-6 forward: 23.5 points, 6.4 rebounds
  • C Jonas Valanciunas , 6-11 center: 13.8 points, 10.1 rebounds

Betting Odds:

  • The Pelicans are currently 3.5-point favorites over the Grizzlies as of Monday night, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • The over/under for this matchup is set at 228.5 total points.

What to watch for:

  • The Grizzlies currently rank 11th in the league in offensive rating and 19th in the league in defensive rating.
  • The Pelicans currently rank 8th in the league in offensive rating and 14th in the league in defensive rating.
  • New Orleans is 40-34 all-time against Memphis.
  • The Pelicans are currently averaging 116.4 points per game, 6th in the NBA, and the Grizzlies are allowing an average of 113.4 points per game to their opponents, 16th in the NBA.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C9nTy_0jAyfh7I00

The Fast Break Podcast hosted by our own Brett Siegel is now LIVE!

Be sure to catch up on the latest news and intel from around the league by checking out The Fast Break Podcast, now streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify with new episodes releasing every Friday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Steph Curry Has A Message For Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson has struggled to start the season. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are an iconic NBA duo. Together, they form the splash brothers. Of course, these two are some of the most prolific shooters the NBA has ever seen. They have won four NBA titles together, and they have an opportunity to win more.
Yardbarker

Lakers Fans Are Going Wild Over Latest Rumor

Although the Los Angeles Lakers were able to get a much-needed win on Sunday, all fans would agree that the team has a long way to go before it’s really and truly competitive. Most people have come to the conclusion that this team won’t get better unless some new...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

NBA Star Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Being a Dad of Three: 'Blessed and So Grateful'

Russell and Nina Westbrook share son Noah, 5, and twin daughters Jordyn and Skye, 3 Russell Westbrook is reflecting on life as a father of three. Speaking on a panel at the 5th Annual Black Love Summit on Saturday, the 34-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star said that he's "most proud" of the bond he has with his kids. "I would probably say being a father, I've been blessed and so grateful," said Westbrook, noting the best part of his day is the "6:00 a.m. wake-up with my kids." "That to...
The Spun

What John Calipari Told Tom Izzo After Upset Loss

No. 4 Kentucky and unranked Michigan State faced off in a thrilling college basketball matchup on Tuesday night. The StateFarm Champions Classic game pitted two of college basketball's greatest coaches against one another: John Calapri vs. Tom Izzo. During his postgame press conference, Calipari revealed what he told Izzo on...
LEXINGTON, KY
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMZ.com

NBA's Greg Anthony Blames Warriors' Woes On Draymond Green Punch

The Warriors are in an absolute tailspin this season solely because of Draymond Green ... so says Greg Anthony, who revealed Wednesday he thinks DG's preseason punch has caused massive problems for the champs. The NBA TV analyst made his opinion known loud and clear following the Dubs' 130-119 loss...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Hoops Rumors

NBA fines Warriors forward JaMychal Green

The NBA has fined Warriors power forward JaMychal Green $20K for shouting expletives at a ref near the end of yesterday’s 130-119 loss to the Suns in Phoenix, the league announced in a statement (Twitter link). Green has been somewhat underwhelming for the somewhat underwhelming 6-9 reigning champs this...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

The Cavaliers Are Losing A Major Star On Thursday

Things aren’t going as well as they could be for the Cleveland Cavaliers right now. Yes, the team is currently the fourth team in the Eastern Conference, which is quite admirable and impressive. There is also no doubt that they are one of the most exciting and promising young...
CLEVELAND, OH
SB Nation

An Arkansas player dunked on opponent so hard announcers joked kids shouldn’t watch it

Arkansas was always going to have one of the most exciting teams in men’s college basketball this season. Coming off back-to-back Elite Eight appearances, the Razorbacks signed one of the very best recruiting classes in the country — headlined by three McDonald’s All-Americans — and also brought in some serious talent on the transfer market. While Arkansas’ top freshmen Nick Smith Jr. (a projected top-five NBA draft pick) has yet to take the court this season with a knee injury, the upperclassmen have the team off to an undefeated start so far.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
43K+
Followers
7K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy