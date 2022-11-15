How to Watch Grizzlies-Pelicans Game On Tuesday

The Memphis Grizzlies (9-5) and New Orleans Pelicans (7-6) will play each other on Tuesday night in New Orleans. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

Ja Morant and Zion Williamson are two of the most athletic, must-see type of players in the NBA right now and they will meet on Tuesday night when the Memphis Grizzlies go on the road to take on the New Orleans Pelicans .

Tying their franchise record for wins in a season a year ago, the Grizzlies are once again a top-tier team in the Western Conference not only thanks to Morant, but thanks to Desmond Bane as well.

In his third NBA season, Bane is really making a strong case to keep the league’s Most Improved Player award in Memphis, following in Morant’s footsteps from a season ago.

With Jaren Jackson Jr. on the mend and set to return soon as well, the Grizzlies will once again be a tough team to defeat night-in and night-out this season.

As for the New Orleans Pelicans, they are a young team themselves led by a strong cast of stars. CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson are one of the best scoring trios in the entire NBA and when at full-strength, they have some of the best depth in the league.

However, New Orleans has proven to be inconsistent at times, something that may ultimately hold them back against some of the better teams in the NBA.

Will the Pelicans improve to 4-2 on their home floor or will Memphis come into town and pick up yet another quality road win this season?

Here is how to watch Tuesday night’s game with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Grizzlies vs. Pelicans

WHO: Memphis Grizzlies (9-5) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (7-6)

Memphis Grizzlies (9-5) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (7-6) WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 15, 2022

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 15, 2022 WHERE: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana TV: TNT

Key Stats & Facts For Grizzlies vs. Pelicans

The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off of a 102-92 loss on the road against the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

The New Orleans Pelicans are coming off a 119-106 home win against the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane is currently tied for fourth in the NBA for the most three-pointers made this season (46).

The Pelicans are one of the league’s best rebounding teams, as they currently rank 7th in total rebounds per game (45.3 RPG).

Memphis defeated New Orleans in three of their four regular season meetings a year ago, outscoring the Pelicans by an average of 12.3 points per game.

Last Matchup:

April 9, 2022 - Grizzlies 141, Pelicans 114

Winning their third straight game over the Pelicans a season ago, the Grizzlies won by 27 points behind Dillon Brooks’ game-high 23 points and Ja Morant’s 21-point, 9-assist performance. Memphis also got a lot of production from their bench unit in this one, as their bench combined to score 63 total points. For New Orleans, CJ McCollum led the team with 16 points and they were without Brandon Ingram. Memphis outscored New Orleans by 36 points from the three-point line.

Latest Injury News:

Grizzlies: Danny Green (knee - ACL) - OUT, Ziaire Williams (knee) - OUT, Desmond Bane (toe) - OUT, Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Pelicans: Kira Lewis Jr. (knee - ACL) - OUT, EJ Liddell (knee - ACL) - OUT, Zion Williamson (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED GRIZZLIES STARTERS:

G Ja Morant (P) , 6-3 guard: 28.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists

, 6-3 guard: 28.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists G/F John Konchar , 6-5 guard/forward: 6.8 points, 4.1 rebounds

, 6-5 guard/forward: 6.8 points, 4.1 rebounds F Dillon Brooks , 6-7 forward: 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds F Santi Aldama , 6-11 forward: 9.8 points, 6.2 rebounds

, 6-11 forward: 9.8 points, 6.2 rebounds C Steven Adams , 6-11 center: 6.8 points, 11.4 rebounds

PROJECTED PELICANS STARTERS:

G CJ McCollum , 6-3 guard: 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists

, 6-3 guard: 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists G/F Herbert Jones , 6-8 guard/forward: 10.4 points, 3.6 rebounds

, 6-8 guard/forward: 10.4 points, 3.6 rebounds F Brandon Ingram , 6-8 forward: 21.4 points, 5.8 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 21.4 points, 5.8 rebounds F Zion Williamson (Q) , 6-6 forward: 23.5 points, 6.4 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 23.5 points, 6.4 rebounds C Jonas Valanciunas , 6-11 center: 13.8 points, 10.1 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Pelicans are currently 3.5-point favorites over the Grizzlies as of Monday night, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is set at 228.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Grizzlies currently rank 11th in the league in offensive rating and 19th in the league in defensive rating.

The Pelicans currently rank 8th in the league in offensive rating and 14th in the league in defensive rating.

New Orleans is 40-34 all-time against Memphis.

The Pelicans are currently averaging 116.4 points per game, 6th in the NBA, and the Grizzlies are allowing an average of 113.4 points per game to their opponents, 16th in the NBA.

