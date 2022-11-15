ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nystateofpolitics.com

New York Senate appoints deputy Westchester County exec to state's redistricting commission

New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins appointed Deputy Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins on Wednesday to fill an open seat on the state's Independent Redistricting Commission following the abrupt resignation of the commission chair. Jenkins, a Democrat, is a former county legislator and Westchester County Board of Legislators chairman...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

New York's public campaign financing system takes shape

The long-sought goal of having political campaigns in New York state be partially funded with public money is falling into place with the launch of the new public campaign financing program this month at the state Board of Elections. Good-government advocates have hoped the system, which will allow direct contributions...
NEW YORK STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul urged to approve law to strengthen spending oversight

A bill awaiting Gov. Kathy Hochul's consideration would make key changes to a little known, but important spending oversight board -- and a coalition of government watchdog organizations is urging her to sign it. The measure would repeal a change made during Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administation to the Public Authorities...
nystateofpolitics.com

Democrats look within following election losses in New York

Despite a nationwide “red ripple," the Republican Party was able to gain some key seats in the New York State Senate from the Democrats, and the congressional seats they flipped helped pave the way to a small House majority. State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, a Bronx Democrat who will be...
NEW YORK STATE
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Busted 39 Gun Ammunition Sellers From Out Of State

New York Attorney General Letitia James busted illegal ammunition sales in New York State by online suppliers. An investigation by the Attorney General's Office revealed 39 ammo sellers who sold to New York State residents and did not keep records of the sales. It is a violation of New York’s SAFE Act for out-of-state vendors to sell the bullets directly to New York residents.
nystateofpolitics.com

Poor oversight led to fraud in New York unemployment system, audit finds

Billions of dollars in improper and fraudulent payments by New York's unemployment system were made during the COVID-19 pandemic due to weak oversight and a failure to make needed updates to how money is sent to people in genuine need, according to an audit released Tuesday by the state comptroller's office.
NEW YORK STATE
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

How will Hochul respond to New York’s housing crisis?

While running for reelection, Gov. Kathy Hochul pledged to jumpstart the construction of 500,000 to 1 million new homes to deal with a housing crisis that stretches from New York City to the suburbs, and even upstate. But first, in the two months before she’ll lay out her priorities in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

New York lawmakers seek gas tax holiday extension

Earlier this year, state lawmakers and Gov. Kathy Hochul agreed to suspending the collection of about 17 cents per gallon in gas taxes. But as gas prices tick back up, there are bipartisan calls from state lawmakers to extend a suspension of New York's gas tax. The question is how...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Gotham Gazette

There's a Lot of Finger-Pointing Around New York Redistricting; What Actually Happened?

Democrats in New York are stinging from a rough 2022 election showing in which they lost several congressional seats to Republicans, potentially costing the party control of the U.S. House of Representatives. As they assign blame, many have pointed to a tumultuous redistricting precipitated by a broken state process, state legislative leaders who overreached in trying to draw overly partisan lines, a Court of Appeals that ruled in favor of Republicans, and former Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose political machinations laid the foundations for that chaos to unfold.
NEW YORK STATE
chronicle-express.com

‘Post-election New York leaves the fires burning’

The post-election analyses in New York State and across the nation will be ongoing. From my window, the Albany landscape looks the same, and stark: the fires that we have been fighting in New York government over the past several years under one-party control are, unfortunately, still burning.
ALBANY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

New York AG Cracking Down On Online Ammunition Sales

NEW YORK, NY (WNY News Now) – The state’s top prosecutor is cracking down on online ammunition sellers who are “illegally” shipping ammunition to New York residents and failing to keep records of these sales. An investigation by Attorney General Letitia James’s Office found that 39...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black Enterprise

Black Cosplayer Tapped by New York Mayor Eric Adams as New Judge

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has made five new picks for the city’s judiciary, including noted cosplayer Dale Fong-Fredrick. The New York Post reports Fong-Fredrick, 51, is known among fellow fantasy Middle Agers as Sir Jibril al-Dakhil, the fictional “son of a Moorish baron and a mother born of Spanish royalty” who’s rumored “to competitively dance the pole in disguise,” according to the Society of Creative Anachronism (SCA) website.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

