nystateofpolitics.com
New York Senate appoints deputy Westchester County exec to state's redistricting commission
New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins appointed Deputy Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins on Wednesday to fill an open seat on the state's Independent Redistricting Commission following the abrupt resignation of the commission chair. Jenkins, a Democrat, is a former county legislator and Westchester County Board of Legislators chairman...
Can You Legally Mail Someone Ammunition in New York State?
Ever think about doing something like mailing ammunition? Not sure if you ever woke up and thought to yourself, hmm, let's mail our buddy some ammo today. Can you, do it? Well, you probably can go ahead and mail ammo to someone, is it legal?. Is it legal? What does...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York's public campaign financing system takes shape
The long-sought goal of having political campaigns in New York state be partially funded with public money is falling into place with the launch of the new public campaign financing program this month at the state Board of Elections. Good-government advocates have hoped the system, which will allow direct contributions...
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul urged to approve law to strengthen spending oversight
A bill awaiting Gov. Kathy Hochul's consideration would make key changes to a little known, but important spending oversight board -- and a coalition of government watchdog organizations is urging her to sign it. The measure would repeal a change made during Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administation to the Public Authorities...
nystateofpolitics.com
Democrats look within following election losses in New York
Despite a nationwide “red ripple," the Republican Party was able to gain some key seats in the New York State Senate from the Democrats, and the congressional seats they flipped helped pave the way to a small House majority. State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, a Bronx Democrat who will be...
New York State Busted 39 Gun Ammunition Sellers From Out Of State
New York Attorney General Letitia James busted illegal ammunition sales in New York State by online suppliers. An investigation by the Attorney General's Office revealed 39 ammo sellers who sold to New York State residents and did not keep records of the sales. It is a violation of New York’s SAFE Act for out-of-state vendors to sell the bullets directly to New York residents.
Hochul hits back at claims she's to blame for NY Dems' losses: 'I was everywhere'
The red wave hit New York last week. Republicans flipped four House seats, the most of any state. Some Democrats are pointing the finger at Gov. Kathy Hochul, but she’s pushing back.
Protesters call for increase in New York minimum wage
The group "Raise New York" organized the protest at City Hall.
Gotham Gazette
New York Overpaid $194 Million for Medicaid During the Pandemic, Comptroller Audit Finds
New York State overpaid more than $194 million in Medicaid payments during the pandemic after state officials failed to move eligible recipients to a cheaper funding plan, according to the Office of State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. An audit of Medicaid payments from March 2021 to March 2022 found the state...
New York's controversial conceal carry law upheld by appellate court
The conceal carry law banned guns in certain "sensitive areas" like Times Square.
nystateofpolitics.com
Poor oversight led to fraud in New York unemployment system, audit finds
Billions of dollars in improper and fraudulent payments by New York's unemployment system were made during the COVID-19 pandemic due to weak oversight and a failure to make needed updates to how money is sent to people in genuine need, according to an audit released Tuesday by the state comptroller's office.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
How will Hochul respond to New York’s housing crisis?
While running for reelection, Gov. Kathy Hochul pledged to jumpstart the construction of 500,000 to 1 million new homes to deal with a housing crisis that stretches from New York City to the suburbs, and even upstate. But first, in the two months before she’ll lay out her priorities in...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York lawmakers seek gas tax holiday extension
Earlier this year, state lawmakers and Gov. Kathy Hochul agreed to suspending the collection of about 17 cents per gallon in gas taxes. But as gas prices tick back up, there are bipartisan calls from state lawmakers to extend a suspension of New York's gas tax. The question is how...
Gotham Gazette
There's a Lot of Finger-Pointing Around New York Redistricting; What Actually Happened?
Democrats in New York are stinging from a rough 2022 election showing in which they lost several congressional seats to Republicans, potentially costing the party control of the U.S. House of Representatives. As they assign blame, many have pointed to a tumultuous redistricting precipitated by a broken state process, state legislative leaders who overreached in trying to draw overly partisan lines, a Court of Appeals that ruled in favor of Republicans, and former Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose political machinations laid the foundations for that chaos to unfold.
chronicle-express.com
‘Post-election New York leaves the fires burning’
The post-election analyses in New York State and across the nation will be ongoing. From my window, the Albany landscape looks the same, and stark: the fires that we have been fighting in New York government over the past several years under one-party control are, unfortunately, still burning.
wnynewsnow.com
New York AG Cracking Down On Online Ammunition Sales
NEW YORK, NY (WNY News Now) – The state’s top prosecutor is cracking down on online ammunition sellers who are “illegally” shipping ammunition to New York residents and failing to keep records of these sales. An investigation by Attorney General Letitia James’s Office found that 39...
syracuse.com
Conservative brags of costing GOP a NY Senate seat: ‘I expect I’ll be getting a thank-you note’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Justin Coretti barely campaigned. He raised less than $1,000 to run for New York State Senate in the 48th District. And he took credit for incumbent Democrat Rachel May’s win: “I expect I’ll be getting a thank-you note in the mail soon,” he said.
NY Attorney General's office to crack down on online sellers shipping ammunition to the state
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced her office would be cracking down on online ammunition sellers that are shipping ammunition to residents of New York. These sellers are not keeping records of these sales, according to her office. A total of 39 ammunition...
Cannabis Dispensaries In New York State Just Got Hit With Major Delay
If you were looking forward to legal marijuana dispensaries opening soon in New York State, there has been a major setback. Certain regions have been barred from receiving licenses due to a lawsuit. On Thursday, November 10, 2022, a judge blocked 63 licenses from being awarded around the state. Almost...
Black Cosplayer Tapped by New York Mayor Eric Adams as New Judge
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has made five new picks for the city’s judiciary, including noted cosplayer Dale Fong-Fredrick. The New York Post reports Fong-Fredrick, 51, is known among fellow fantasy Middle Agers as Sir Jibril al-Dakhil, the fictional “son of a Moorish baron and a mother born of Spanish royalty” who’s rumored “to competitively dance the pole in disguise,” according to the Society of Creative Anachronism (SCA) website.
