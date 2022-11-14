Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Working Fusion at Mill Street: Tiny Homes With Huge PotentialColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
DougCo city leaders encourage school board to try again on funding measuresSuzie GlassmanLone Tree, CO
Friday Is the Grand Opening of "Skate in the Park" With Giveaways and Music (November 18)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
4 Great Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Colorado Springs Is a Great City for Sleep and Here's Why, According to Sleep FoundationColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Related
Colorado Springs police investigating two armed robberies at restaurant drive-thrus in one night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are trying to determine whether the same person used a gun to rob two fast-food eateries at their drive-thru windows within 20 minutes Wednesday night. KRDO According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the first robbery was reported around 8 p.m. at the Burger King on South Academy The post Colorado Springs police investigating two armed robberies at restaurant drive-thrus in one night appeared first on KRDO.
CSFD on scene of traffic crash with trapped parties
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a traffic crash with trapped parties Thursday morning on Nov. 17. CSFD says the crash occurred on Austin Bluffs Parkway and Brenner Place. Multiple fire units are on scene. The public is asked to use alternate routes. CSFD says one patient with […]
KKTV
Springs police: Suspected DUI driver causes 3-car crash; stolen car one of the vehicles involved
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspected drunk driver ran a red light and crashed into a stolen car in Colorado Springs early Thursday morning. According to police, the driver was headed westbound on Palmer Park when he blew through the intersection of North Academy and slammed into two southbound cars, which had a green light. His vehicle flipped over and ended up on its roof just west of the intersection. Police say he sustained some injuries and remained at the scene. Identified as 51-year-old Luis Gutierrez, he was later cited and released for DUI.
KKTV
Colorado Springs officer, paramedic on leave following in-custody death
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs police officer and a paramedic are both being placed on paid administrative leave following an in-custody death Tuesday. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, its dispatch center received a 911 call around 4:41 p.m. that a man was experiencing a mental health episode inside a home in the 200 block of Mount View Lane. A member of CSPD’s Crisis Response Team (CRT) was sent to the area.
KKTV
1 injured after crashing into drainage ditch
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters freed a driver from a vehicle after it catapulted over a bridge Thursday morning. Authorities tell 11 News the driver lost control of his car while heading eastbound on Austin Bluffs and crashed into a drainage ditch. Though the driver’s injuries were...
KKTV
FBI activity in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon
WATCH - FBI raids two homes in El Paso County Wednesday. The raids happened at a home near Palmer Park and in Security Widefield. Building owner says property is 'a total loss' after homeless camp fire spread. Updated: 3 hours ago. Fire Department says no one has been cited yet,...
Pueblo police report two ‘puffer’ related auto-thefts so far this November
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is reminding drivers to keep their cars safe and not leave them running to heat up in the morning. So far in November, the department has received two "puffer" related auto-thefts. According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), puffing your car, or leaving it running unattended, is The post Pueblo police report two ‘puffer’ related auto-thefts so far this November appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Reported incident of bullying leads to ‘secured perimeter’ status for Colorado Springs school
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Reports of a “possible threat” were under investigation at a Colorado Springs school on Thursday. A letter from the interim principal at Vista Ridge High School states her school was placed on secured perimeter status at about 9:45 in the morning. Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News there were reports a student was bullied by other students at the end of Wednesday.
Body identified, death being investigated as homicide
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified 45-year-old Ricky Keiser as the man whose body was found in southeast Colorado Springs in early November. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), on Monday, Nov. 7 at around 3 a.m., CSPD received a call about a possible dead body near South […]
KJCT8
Pueblo man dies in single vehicle crash
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at approximately 8:40 p.m., a single vehicle crash occurred on Highway 50 C and Wago Drive in Pueblo, Colorado. The vehicle was driven by a 62-year-old man from Pueblo, Colorado. He was the only occupant in the vehicle. The man died on scene as a result from his injuries.
Help deputies identify 2 suspects wanted for robbery
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a man and woman wanted for a robbery at the Family Dollar store located at 35000 Blk of E. U.S. Hwy 50. The suspects left the store with a cart full of items. The man and woman left […]
Suspects wanted for Pueblo West Walgreens burglary
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is seeking information on the identify of two suspect who stole items from a Pueblo West Walgreens in late October. PCSO says one woman paid for a few items and the other suspect left with a cart full of unpaid items. If you have information, call […]
KKTV
Multiple students hospitalized after pepper spray incident at a Colorado school, investigation underway
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway following an incident involving pepper spray at a Colorado high school on Wednesday. KKTV 11 News first learned of the incident on Thursday when concerned parents reached out about the lack of media coverage. According to Lynette Bonfliglio, the public information officer for D-70, there was an incident on Wednesday involving pepper spray on campus and all students impacted are doing fine. Bonfliglio adds an investigation is underway and the incident will be dealt with internally.
KRDO
City of Colorado Springs details 2022/2023 snow and ice control plan
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs just recently saw its first measurable snow for the season and several inches are in the forecast for the coming days. With snow on the way, the City of Colorado Springs has released a detailed fact sheet laying out its 2022-2023 snow and ice control plan.
Motorcyclist identified after crash in Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A motorcyclist who died after a single-vehicle crash in southeast Colorado Springs in October has been identified. On Monday, Oct. 24, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcycle rider as 22-year-old Skylar Renfro of Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were called to the area […]
KKTV
MISSING: Teen last seen Tuesday in Security-Widefield area
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are asking for help with locating a missing teenager in El Paso County. On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office shared a photo of 16-year-old Jaylyn Edmonds. Edmonds reportedly left her home in the 4000 block of Goulet Way in the Security-Widefield area on Tuesday.
Man arrested after deadly auto vs. pedestrian crash at N. Powers Blvd. and Palmer Park Blvd.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested after a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Monday night in East Colorado Springs, according to police. Around 8 p.m., police responded to the intersection of N. Powers Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard for an auto-pedestrian traffic accident. At the scene, police learned a man was crossing The post Man arrested after deadly auto vs. pedestrian crash at N. Powers Blvd. and Palmer Park Blvd. appeared first on KRDO.
Motorcyclist killed on Platte ran red light, CSPD says
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The motorcyclist who was killed on East Platte Avenue in October ran a red light and hit a minivan, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said. The motorcyclist was identified by the El Paso County Coroner on Monday, Oct. 31 as 32-year-old Brian Bell of Colorado Springs. According to CSPD, the crash […]
13-year-old driver arrested after hit-and-run crash
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) vehicle was hit by a stolen vehicle late Tuesday, Nov. 15. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 10:30 p.m. officers were called to the intersection of Stetson Hills Boulevard and Charlotte Parkway, a couple of blocks east of Powers Boulevard. After the crash, […]
Driver charged in death of bicyclist on Vindicator Dr.
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The bicyclist who died as a result of a crash near Eagleview Middle School in October has been identified, and the driver who hit her has been charged in the crash. The bicyclist was identified by the El Paso County Coroner on Monday, Oct. 31 as 44-year-old Jocelyn Harris of Colorado Springs. […]
Comments / 0