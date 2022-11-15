Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Flu impacting schools in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Flu season is hitting hard and early for many across the state of Alabama, especially schools here in central Alabama. From students to staff members, everyone caught the flu early this year. Right now, they're trying to keep those numbers down. Custodians are cleaning tables and...
wtvy.com
‘We’re in a crisis, folks,’ Dr. Don Williamson sheds light on state of hospitals in Alabama
Alabama hospitals are stressed with both financial and workforce issues, and they have been for years. The pandemic is not the cause of these issues, but it magnified for severity of the struggle’s healthcare workers face each day in the state, according to Dr. Don Williamson. Nurses with the...
wvtm13.com
Alabama experiencing 'very high' flu activity ahead of holiday gatherings
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Alabama is one of a handful southern states being hit especially hard by the early start to the flu season. Three adults and one child have lost their lives to flu so far this season, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Data from...
wtvy.com
Advocates call for repeal of Alabama transgender youth law
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Advocates for Alabama’s LGBTQ community are standing against the Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act. They met in Montgomery Monday morning to rally for the rights of LGBTQ Alabamians. They’re calling on legislators to completely repeal the law as it faces legal challenges in federal court.
Alabama Authorities Need Your Help Locating Missing Teen
As the holiday season approaches, people all over Alabama plan to be in the company of their loved ones. Hopefully, Alabamians can help authorities locate this missing teen. A Facebook post made by an Alabama news outlet mentions a missing 17-year-old by the name of Amelia Johnson. The post states...
wtvy.com
Walmart to pay millions to Alabama in opioid settlement
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced a statewide agreement with Walmart in order to address the opioid crisis. The settlement comes after a lawsuit claimed that Walmart contributed to the opioid crisis in the state. Attorney General Marshall remarked, “Many of Alabama’s cities and counties have...
wtvy.com
State requests withdraw from Electronic Registration Information Center
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s newly elected secretary of state has informed the Electronic Registration Information Center of the state’s withdrawal. In the letter sent Wednesday, secretary of state-elect Wes Allen informed the non-profit organization that Alabama would officially withdraw from all of the programs following his inauguration in January 2023.
25 best places to raise a family in Alabama
What makes a good place to raise a family? Good schools? Low crime rates? Affordable cost of living?. Yes - all that and more, according to a ranking by Niche. The website used data from the U.S. Census, FBI, U.S. Department of Education and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine things such as quality of public schools, education rates, crime and safety, cost of living, diversity, and access to outdoor activities to determine the best places to raise a family in Alabama. You can see the complete methodology here.
wtvy.com
Alabama schools to get farm-to-table lunches
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students will soon have farm-to-table school lunches. It’s part of a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Farmers and state leaders gathered in Millbrook Tuesday morning to sign the local food for schools agreement. The program will pay local farmers federal dollars to harvest food for school lunches.
citizenofeastalabama.com
Where refugees in Alabama are arriving from
Stacker compiled countries where refugees are arriving from in Alabama using data from the Refugee Processing Center. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Alabama Medicaid Agency expands covered visits for cancer patients after cancer center push
People with cancer who qualify for Medicaid will now receive more coverage of their treatment, after one local cancer treatment center pushed for a change. Last month, the Alabama Medicaid Agency announced to providers that it would be more than doubling the number of covered physician visits per year for cancer patients who receive Medicaid. Starting in January, the number of covered visits for Medicaid recipients will increase from 14 to 32 per year. This change only applies to people with a cancer diagnosis in the current calendar year.
Flu in Alabama at highest level on CDC scale
Influenza in Alabama has reached the highest level on the Centers for Disease Control’s scale, according to the latest data. Flu data for week ending Nov. 5 lists Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia as having “very high” levels of flu-like illnesses circulating. Common symptoms include fever plus a cough and sore throat, CDC said.
wbrc.com
Doctor encourages stocking up on medicine before getting sick
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting statewide influenza-like illness is at nearly 12%. Luckily, most people can recover from the flu at home, but once you’re feeling sick the last thing you want is to go to the store and expose other people. So if you already have what you’ll need, you’re prepared.
utv44.com
Alabama AG announces 3-count Capital Murder indictment in death of Aniah Blanchard
Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the indictment of Ibraheem Yazeed on three counts of capital murder of Aniah Haley Blanchard. Blanchard was reported missing on October 24, 2019, in Auburn, and her body was discovered on November 25, 2019, in a wooded area in Macon County. Yazeed, 32 of Montgomery, was served the indictment Tuesday in the Lee County jail where he is currently being held without bond.
New specialty license plate available in Alabama Dec. 1
A new specialty license plate will be available in Alabama next month. “Supporting Our Sheriffs” tag will be available for issuance beginning Dec. 1, according to the Alabama Department of Revenue. A shipment of pre-numbered license plates based on pre-commitment orders has been sent to each county. The license...
Domestic violence call turns into drug bust at western Jefferson County home
A domestic violence investigation in western Jefferson County turned into a drug bust as well. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded at 2 p.m. to a home in the 6000 block of Moore Drive in McCalla on a domestic violence call. During the probe, Lt. Joni Money said, deputies spotted...
Alabama Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a Star ID - the REAL ID Driver's License - In Order to Fly on Planes
Alabama has named its REAL ID the "Star ID" driver's license. You need to have a Star ID by May 3, 2023, in order to fly on a commercial plane in the U.S. after then. Otherwise, you will need to carry a passport just to get on a plane in the U.S. Or you will need a passport to get into a Federal building or military base.
WSFA
Aniah Blanchard murder suspect indicted by grand jury
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The man charged in the 2019 murder of Aniah Haley Blanchard has been indicted by a grand jury, according to the Alabama attorney general’s office. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Ibraheem Yazeed has been indicted on three counts of capital murder in Blanchard’s death. The case was presented before a grand jury on Nov. 4.
southeastagnet.com
FY23 Signup Deadline for Alabama’s Easement and Financial Assistance Programs is Friday
The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Alabama wants to remind eligible landowners and agricultural producers that signup for Fiscal Year 2023 Farm Bill easement and financial assistance programs ends Friday, November 18. The programs included in this signup are:. ACEP-WRE, the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program – Wetland Reserve...
How Democratic ‘discouragement’ allowed GOP to flex its muscle in Mobile, Madison counties
Republicans continued their dominance in Alabama by squashing any surprises and swamping Democrats in competitive contests in two of the state’s largest counties. Mobile and Madison counties standout because they trail only Jefferson County -- the state’s largest Democratic stronghold – in population size. But neither county has a Democrat in charge of a countywide office, and Tuesday’s election results suggest that Republicans have little reason to sweat.
