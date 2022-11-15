I Tried The TikTok-Viral "Potato Chip Mashed Potatoes," And I Was Equal Parts Impressed And Disturbed At The Final Results

Related
People Are Sharing Their "It's Me, Hi, I'm The Problem, It's Me" Moments In Their Relationships, So At Least They're Aware
"Instead of being emotionally mature about it, I just blamed his behaviors for mine."
23 People Who I Know For A Fact Regret Literally Every Single Decision They Made Last Week
You gotta feel for these folks. You really do.
Dunkin' Donuts Went And Added 7 Holiday Menu Options, So Of Course We Had To Try Them To Tell Y'all How They Are
IT'S COOKIE BUTTER DONUT SEASON!
20 Affordable Yet Awesome Dishes For A Perfect Friendsgiving
These budget-friendly recipes won't be a recipe for disaster at Friendsgiving.
The Internet Swears By This Easy Hack For Upgrading Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls, And I'm Low-Key Upset I Didn't Know About It Sooner
Honestly, it might be the easiest dessert I've ever made.
17 DIY Ideas That Sounded Great In People's Heads, But Were Horrifying Once They Were Executed
These people DIYed too close to the sun...seriously.
