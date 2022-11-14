Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades
Dividends are a way for companies to return value to investors, but they are also a signaling mechanism. A long streak of annual dividend increases is a sign of both success and commitment to shareholders. Three companies that have proven their long-term worth to investors many times over are Federal Realty (NYSE: FRT), Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL), and Kimberly Clark (NYSE: KMB).
NASDAQ
2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
A falling stock market and constant barrage of negative headlines can wear down investors. It's hard to feel any optimism. But this is precisely the time to remember that every bear market in the U.S. has been followed by a bull market. Buying high-quality businesses at today's depressed prices can lead to life-changing returns in the long run.
NASDAQ
1 Dividend Stock Down 34% to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Global warehouse giant Prologis (NYSE: PLD) has lost more than a third of its value over the past year. The primary factor weighing on the real estate investment trust's (REIT) share price is the concern that rising interest rates could push the global economy into a recession. That would impact the demand for warehouse space.
NASDAQ
Why SEMrush Stock Fell This Week
Shares of SEMrush Holdings (NYSE: SEMR) were pulling back this week after the ad-targeting software company posted in-line results in its third-quarter earnings report, but offered disappointing guidance. As of Thursday's close, the stock was down 24.5% for the week. So what. Shares of SEMrush fell every day this week...
NASDAQ
Why Cardano, Chainlink, and Cronos Are Slumping Today
It's another day of turmoil in the world of crypto. Most cryptocurrencies are trading lower Wednesday, with Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK), and Cronos (CRYPTO: CRO) among the biggest large-cap decliners. As of 1:15 p.m. ET, those tokens had declined 3.7%, 5%, and 6.8%, respectively, over the prior 24 hours.
NASDAQ
You Don't Have to Guess the Stock Market Bottom -- Here's Why
This year hasn't been a particularly positive one for the stock market, with the S&P 500 down 16% in 2022, despite climbing 11% since the start of October. After posting two years of great returns in 2020 and 2021, the market might just be taking a needed breather. But the...
NASDAQ
Value Investors: Buy BRKB or Berkshire's Stocks?
(0:30) - Value Investing On The Rise: Is It Warren Buffett’s Time To Shine?. (6:45) - Breaking Down Berkshire Hathaway's Current Performance: What Are They Buying?. (24:00) - Episode Roundup: BRK-B, TSM, LPX, CVX, CE, RH, ALLY, SHW, UNP. Welcome to Episode #306 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every...
NASDAQ
Why Children's Place Stock Jumped Today
Shares of children's apparel retailer Children's Place (NASDAQ: PLCE) were moving higher today after the company reported mixed results in its third-quarter earnings report this morning. The stock actually opened lower today but gained over the course of the trading session, perhaps because investors believed the apparel stock was oversold.
NASDAQ
This Growth Stock Is Accelerating Into a Potential Recession. Time to Buy?
CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS) was a market darling early in the pandemic, but lately the stock has looked like it could use an overhaul. Shares are down 63% over the last year as the buzz around e-commerce stocks has faded, and while the company's growth rate has slowed from the pandemic, it's still delivering solid growth, outperforming its e-commerce peers, and gaining market share from traditional auto parts retailers.
NASDAQ
General Mills (GIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
General Mills (GIS) closed at $79.77 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.9% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.31% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
The Trade Desk CEO's Recent Comment Makes Its Stock a Screaming Buy
With the macroeconomic environment weighing on advertising stocks, it makes sense that investors have given these companies the cold shoulder. Meta Platforms has fallen almost 67% so far this year, and one of the dominant sell-side advertising technology (adtech) players -- PubMatic -- is down 55% over the same period.
NASDAQ
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (Symbol: VXUS) where we have detected an approximate $428.5 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 930,575,178 to 938,846,714). Among the largest underlying components of VXUS, in trading today Vanguard International Equity Index Funds - Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Exchange Traded Fund (Symbol: VWO) is trading flat, Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (Symbol: PSF) is down about 0.3%, and Sempra (Symbol: SRE) is lower by about 2.2%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the VXUS Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of VXUS, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
2 Big Dividend Hikes Set to Drop Soon (Tickers Revealed Below)
Now is the best time to roll out our favorite dividend "hack." It's a sneaky-smart strategy that lets us "time" the market for soaring dividend payouts (and a steady drip of price gains, too). Our plan consists of two simple steps, which we'll look at now. Then I'll name two...
NASDAQ
Golar LNG (GLNG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Golar LNG (GLNG) closed at $24.64, marking a +1.15% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator...
NASDAQ
OHI Dividend Yield Pushes Above 9%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.68), with the stock changing hands as low as $29.65 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Farfetch Limited (FTCH) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.24 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.18. This compares to loss of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -33.33%....
NASDAQ
Paychex (PAYX) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know
Paychex (PAYX) closed the most recent trading day at $120.22, moving -0.22% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%. Coming into today, shares of the payroll processor and human-resources...
NASDAQ
2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire
The value of long-term investing became quite evident over the past 12 months, with the stock market in bear market territory for most of that time. Those investing for the long term have the ability to ride out dips like this and benefit from the fact that bull markets typically last longer than bear markets.
NASDAQ
MGNI vs. PUBM: Which AdTech Stock is Worth Buying?
AdTech stocks have struggled tremendously this year, but many of them have taken a much deeper hit than other tech stocks due to their reliance on advertising revenue. In this piece, we compared two AdTech stocks. While both Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) and PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) are off dramatically year-to-date, Magnite has seen greater volatility. It lost half its value between January and November 9, but it's up 73% over the last month, with all of that coming after November 9. It's an entirely different story with PubMatic, so which AdTech stock is better? A closer look at valuations tells us that PUBM may be better.
NASDAQ
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) closed at $3.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.15% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.31% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares...
