The “Human Library,” an experience-sharing movement that began in Denmark, is coming to EWU’s JFK Library, on April 19, 2023, as part of Diversity and Inclusion Week. Human Library events allow participants (known as Readers) to “check out” Human Books who volunteer to share stories about their lived experiences. Through conversation, the “books” and “readers” will break down prejudices and stereotypes in this safe event environment. “That’s what the Human Library’s about,” says Qing Stellwagen, the diversity and inclusion librarian at EWU Libraries.

CHENEY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO