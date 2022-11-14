Lord Hall Gallery’s Studio Art Senior Capstone exhibit ‘Énouement’ opens Nov. 18. This year, the Studio Art Senior Capstone exhibit in Lord Hall Gallery is called “Énouement.” As always, the students in the class chose the name, which is French for the bittersweetness of having arrived here in the future without being able to tell your past self how everything turned out. The pieces are at once hopeful, introspective and ethereal, with whimsical sculptures of mushrooms, glass trout adorned with feathers and realistic landscapes punctuated by colorful shapes.

