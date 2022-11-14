ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

SDSU cheerleader Brianna DeMarais is on the mend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In early October, we introduced you to SDSU cheerleader Brianna DeMarais, who was days removed from having a portion of her right leg amputated due to blood clots and poor circulation. Today, the 19-year-old is on the mend and finding support from across the country.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Ordinances restricting casinos in Sioux Falls pass

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday night the Sioux Falls City Council was set to vote on two ordinances concerning video lottery and casinos in the city. The first ordinance focuses on putting a cap on the amount of video lottery placements in the city. The second would firm up a 2019 ordinance where a loophole allowed establishments to have multiple suites all in one building each with 10 video lottery machines apiece. They both passed, but not without some discussion.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Worst Intersections in Sioux Falls

As far as traffic jams go, Sioux Falls does pretty well. We tend to have well-planned traffic flows and regular updates to the roads. That's not to say that everything is perfect. There are some intersections in Sioux Falls the smart diver tries to avoid at all costs. Intersections where the traffic is so heavy it's easy to forget that we live here and not in Omaha.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

Great Plains Zoo continues conservation efforts for red wolves

The Great Plains Zoo is Sioux Falls has two new red wolves as part of the Red Wolves Species Survival Plan. The wolves, Uyosi and Camellia, came from The Texas Zoo in Victoria, Texas, and Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, Wash., respectively. They arrived in October after the last red wolf pair passed away last May.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Arctic front arrives tonight; Turning warmer next week

Good morning! It’s another cold start to the day across KELOLAND with additional snow falling in the Sioux Falls area. We expect more light snow off and on the next couple of days as the next surge of cold arrives tomorrow. The snow was generous in the Black Hills...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Slippery roads reported across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow and cold temperatures are creating slick road conditions in South Dakota as of Tuesday morning. It’s prompted a reminder from the Sioux Falls Police Department for drivers. Just before 10 a.m. on social media, police asked people to be careful while driving today. They say sanders are out in Sioux Falls to help improve driving conditions.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kynt1450.com

Duck Pond Drying Up

The Yankton City Commission met on Monday night, and became aware of a recent issue with a renovation program. City Manager, Amy Leon, describs what is causing a problem…. The City will be keeping the public informed of any developments as soon as the information becomes available.
YANKTON, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Water quality group gives Big Sioux River an ‘ F’ grade over E. coli contamination

A water conservation non-profit gives the Big Sioux River an ‘F’ grade over E. coli levels beyond what’s considered safe by the state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR). Nitrate levels in the river, fueled in part by agricultural fertilizer runoff, are also rising. The report card was presented Monday evening at Augustana University […] The post Water quality group gives Big Sioux River an ‘ F’ grade over E. coli contamination appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Fuddruckers Closes Doors in Sioux Falls

One of Sioux Falls longest running burger restaurants abruptly closed their doors for good Monday (November 14). Fuddruckers on West 41st Street made the official announcement on its Facebook page. The national chain had operated out of the 41st Street location for the past 30 years. Despite news of the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls Business Named “Restaurant of the Year”

This iconic Sioux Falls restaurant is getting some prestigious recognition getting named the title 2022 “Restaurant of the Year”. If you've lived around Sioux Falls very long chances are you've eaten at Minerva's at 301 S Phillips Ave. downtown. As it says on Minerva's website... ”Making Memories Since...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Trent man sentenced to 30 years for leading local drug organization

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the United States Department of Justice, a Trent man pleaded guilty to multiple drug-related charges, his third time serving a federal sentence for drug distribution. According to United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell, the suspect pleaded guilty on July 21, 2022,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man shot in Sioux Falls parking lot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a man was shot in a Sioux Falls parking lot, and his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 10 p.m. on Wednesday. The victim had arranged to meet some people in a southwest Sioux Falls parking lot for what officers believe was a drug exchange. The passenger in the suspect’s car threatened the victim with a gun and then shot him in the arm.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

2022 State Volleyball Championships, Quarterfinal Results

The 2022 SDHSAA high school volleyball championships began from the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls on Thursday with the quarterfinal round for all three classes. Here are the results from Thursday and the schedule for Friday. All of Friday's matches will stream live online at sdpb.org/volleyball. Class AA.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy