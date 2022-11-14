Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
SDSU cheerleader Brianna DeMarais is on the mend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In early October, we introduced you to SDSU cheerleader Brianna DeMarais, who was days removed from having a portion of her right leg amputated due to blood clots and poor circulation. Today, the 19-year-old is on the mend and finding support from across the country.
Sioux Falls Pastor Gets Hate Mail for Wearing This to Church
Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you. - Matthew 7:1-2 It's one of the most quoted passages of scripture in theNew Testament of The Bible, but at least one local churchgoer apparently skipped that lesson at Sunday School.
KELOLAND TV
Ordinances restricting casinos in Sioux Falls pass
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday night the Sioux Falls City Council was set to vote on two ordinances concerning video lottery and casinos in the city. The first ordinance focuses on putting a cap on the amount of video lottery placements in the city. The second would firm up a 2019 ordinance where a loophole allowed establishments to have multiple suites all in one building each with 10 video lottery machines apiece. They both passed, but not without some discussion.
SDSU president issues statement on drag show
A drag show featuring males impersonating females at South Dakota State University tonight has prompted an apology from SDSU President Barry Dunn.
Worst Intersections in Sioux Falls
As far as traffic jams go, Sioux Falls does pretty well. We tend to have well-planned traffic flows and regular updates to the roads. That's not to say that everything is perfect. There are some intersections in Sioux Falls the smart diver tries to avoid at all costs. Intersections where the traffic is so heavy it's easy to forget that we live here and not in Omaha.
sdpb.org
Great Plains Zoo continues conservation efforts for red wolves
The Great Plains Zoo is Sioux Falls has two new red wolves as part of the Red Wolves Species Survival Plan. The wolves, Uyosi and Camellia, came from The Texas Zoo in Victoria, Texas, and Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, Wash., respectively. They arrived in October after the last red wolf pair passed away last May.
sdpb.org
Man charged with leading South Dakota drug ring sentenced to 30 years
A man who admitted to leading a South Dakota drug ring will spend 30 years in prison. Christopher Daniels of Trent was sentenced Thursday. He pleaded guilty to drug and money laundering charges back in July. Daniels worked with about a dozen people to sell methamphetamine in Sioux Falls and...
KELOLAND TV
Arctic front arrives tonight; Turning warmer next week
Good morning! It’s another cold start to the day across KELOLAND with additional snow falling in the Sioux Falls area. We expect more light snow off and on the next couple of days as the next surge of cold arrives tomorrow. The snow was generous in the Black Hills...
KELOLAND TV
Slippery roads reported across South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow and cold temperatures are creating slick road conditions in South Dakota as of Tuesday morning. It’s prompted a reminder from the Sioux Falls Police Department for drivers. Just before 10 a.m. on social media, police asked people to be careful while driving today. They say sanders are out in Sioux Falls to help improve driving conditions.
KELOLAND TV
Back behind bars; pursuit in SF; reward leads to arrest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning, it’s Thursday, Nov. 17. Here’s the latest in news and weather with KELOLAND On the Go. A Sioux Falls man – who accidentally killed a man with an AK-47 – is back behind bars. A man wanted for...
kynt1450.com
Duck Pond Drying Up
The Yankton City Commission met on Monday night, and became aware of a recent issue with a renovation program. City Manager, Amy Leon, describs what is causing a problem…. The City will be keeping the public informed of any developments as soon as the information becomes available.
Water quality group gives Big Sioux River an ‘ F’ grade over E. coli contamination
A water conservation non-profit gives the Big Sioux River an ‘F’ grade over E. coli levels beyond what’s considered safe by the state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR). Nitrate levels in the river, fueled in part by agricultural fertilizer runoff, are also rising. The report card was presented Monday evening at Augustana University […] The post Water quality group gives Big Sioux River an ‘ F’ grade over E. coli contamination appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
brookingsradio.com
Brookings School Board: Spending max for Hillcrest and Medary is $65 million
The Board held a special meeting Monday to decide the spending scope for the work at the two schools. Perry Miller has more…
Fuddruckers Closes Doors in Sioux Falls
One of Sioux Falls longest running burger restaurants abruptly closed their doors for good Monday (November 14). Fuddruckers on West 41st Street made the official announcement on its Facebook page. The national chain had operated out of the 41st Street location for the past 30 years. Despite news of the...
Sioux Falls Business Named “Restaurant of the Year”
This iconic Sioux Falls restaurant is getting some prestigious recognition getting named the title 2022 “Restaurant of the Year”. If you've lived around Sioux Falls very long chances are you've eaten at Minerva's at 301 S Phillips Ave. downtown. As it says on Minerva's website... ”Making Memories Since...
dakotanewsnow.com
Trent man sentenced to 30 years for leading local drug organization
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the United States Department of Justice, a Trent man pleaded guilty to multiple drug-related charges, his third time serving a federal sentence for drug distribution. According to United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell, the suspect pleaded guilty on July 21, 2022,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man shot in Sioux Falls parking lot
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a man was shot in a Sioux Falls parking lot, and his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 10 p.m. on Wednesday. The victim had arranged to meet some people in a southwest Sioux Falls parking lot for what officers believe was a drug exchange. The passenger in the suspect’s car threatened the victim with a gun and then shot him in the arm.
sdpb.org
2022 State Volleyball Championships, Quarterfinal Results
The 2022 SDHSAA high school volleyball championships began from the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls on Thursday with the quarterfinal round for all three classes. Here are the results from Thursday and the schedule for Friday. All of Friday's matches will stream live online at sdpb.org/volleyball. Class AA.
A Sioux Falls Favorite Eatery Closes and Goes Back on the Road
Almost three years ago Watecha Bowl was born during a pandemic and owner Lawrence West began introducing and serving delicious Native American Cuisine to the Sioux Empire- -from his food truck. The popularity of the traditional Indian fry bread and tacos, Frybread cheese curds, frybread fingers, bowls, burgers, and more,...
