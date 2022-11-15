Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
NASDAQ
1 Sensational Stock With Near-930% Upside, According to Ark Investment Management
Electric vehicle company Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is known for delivering high-flying returns to investors over the past few years, as it has grown to become the largest player in the industry. But the stock has lost its shine in 2022, shedding 52% of its value year to date. Some of...
NASDAQ
3 Top Industrial Stocks to Buy in November
These three stocks crushed the market in 2022. All are in positive territory compared to the S&P 500's 21% decline, and I think they have room to run. Here's why agricultural science company Corteva (NYSE: CTVA), advanced materials specialist Hexcel (NYSE: HXL), and electrical products producer nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) are suitable investments today.
NASDAQ
Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates
Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.19 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -6.34%. A...
NASDAQ
Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Misses Q1 Earnings Estimates
Copart, Inc. (CPRT) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -7.27%. A quarter...
1 Incredible Growth Stock Down 64% to Buy Hand Over Fist
Investors looking for a high-quality stock in a challenging market should consider The Trade Desk.
NASDAQ
5 Top Stocks to Buy Before 2023
This year's been a tough one for stocks and investors. The three major indexes slipped into bear territory. And the Nasdaq still is down about 27% since the start of January. But these times won't last forever. Bull markets eventually follow bear markets. We don't know when this transition will...
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
Following their respective stock splits, these companies look cheaper than ever.
Motley Fool
The Best Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now
Shopify's growth could accelerate thanks to a smart move. Nvidia can turn its fortunes around because of the data center market's growth and a recovery in graphics cards sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
NASDAQ
Nvidia (NVDA) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
Nvidia (NVDA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.58 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.70 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -17.14%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Earlier this month, the better-than-expected consumer price index reading of 7.7% provided investors with a respite from the downturn in financial markets that has largely persisted throughout this year. But even after the rally that ensued following the release of this economic data, the S&P 500 index is still down 17% so far in 2022.
Did This 1 Segment Just Save Nvidia Investors?
Most of the semiconductor industry is deep in the red, but one segment is resilient.
NASDAQ
Cisco beats quarterly revenue estimates
Nov 16 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O beat first-quarter revenue estimates on Wednesday, as easing supply chain constraints and a COVID-19 recovery in China helped meet demand for its broad networking products portfolio. The company's revenue was $13.63 billion in the first quarter, above analysts' estimates of $13.31 billion,...
Motley Fool
These 2 Monster Growth Stocks Could Rise 124% and 201% From 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Cloudflare management says the company could grow revenue at 38% annually for the next five years. CrowdStrike's powerful artificial intelligence engine gives the company an edge over other vendors. Investors should never put too much weight on near-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts. You’re reading a free article...
NASDAQ
Siemens Stock Up On Q4 Profit Growth, Dividend Hike; Positive FY23 View
(RTTNews) - Shares of Siemens AG were gaining around 7 percent in the morning trading in Germany after the conglomerate reported Thursday significantly higher profit and revenues in its fourth quarter, and said it expects strong growth in earnings and sales in fiscal 2023. The company also raised its dividend.
Zacks.com
Cisco Systems Q3 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?
CSCO - Free Report) , is on deck to unveil Q1 earnings on November 16th, after the market close. Cisco Systems is an IP-based networking company offering products and services to service providers, companies, commercial users, and individuals. Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) paired with an...
Motley Fool
These 3 Dow Stocks Will Make or Break the Market This Week
The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly lower Monday morning. Walmart, Home Depot, and Cisco Systems will release their latest financial reports this week. All three companies have influence that could affect the entire stock market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
NASDAQ
LivePerson (LPSN) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
LivePerson (LPSN) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the...
NASDAQ
Technology Sector Update for 11/16/2022: LYT,MU,HOLI,MSFT,NVDA
Technology stocks extended their Wednesday declines in afternoon trading with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 1.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was plunging 4.3%. In company news, Lytus Technologies Holdings (LYT) turned fractionally lower again after the software firm Wednesday said it closed on a $3 million...
NASDAQ
Why Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
Community West Bancshares (CWBC) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this company reflects growing...
