Coronation Street spoilers: Hope Stape ATTACKS!

Hope Stape attacks her classmates in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings). Note: Coronation Street airs Wednesday, November 23 and Thursday, November 24 this week due to World Cup football fixtures.

Hope Stape steals a hammer from Tyrone’s toolbox and hides her cash in a tin in a cupboard. In the factory, Beth shows Sally the chapter in the John Stape book about his affair with Rosie. In the school corridor, Hope approaches a couple of year 11 girls and tells them that she’ll be giving a reading from her dad’s book later.

Fiz is furious to find Sally reading the book and a row ensues. At No.9, Fiz and Tyrone are deeply concerned to discover the hammer missing from the toolbox and a stash of cash in a tin in the cupboard. When Hope overhears the two year 11 girls calling her a nut job, she pulls the hammer from her bag, and heads towards them. How far will Hope go?

Hope Stape's classmates are terrified. (Image credit: ITV)

In the community centre, Nigel introduces his actress friend to Brian, Ken and Mary. Ken’s surprised to realise it’s Martha, his ex. How will the pair react when they come face to face?

Ken's former flame is on the cobbles. (Image credit: ITV)

Debbie shows Lynne, a potential buyer, around the bistro and Leanne does her best to sabotage the sale. Having clocked what she’s up to, Debbie tells Nick and Leanne she’ll force the sale of the whole bistro. Later, Nick takes a call from Karis telling him that Harvey wants Sam to visit him again tomorrow.

When Jacob admits that he’s been covering for Summer and filed a client file in the wrong place, Carla issues them both with a warning.

In his flat, Griff announces to Ollie, David and Spider that Maria’s planning to turn the community centre into a place for refugees. Maria’s furious to find Griff and Spider handing out leaflets claiming that refugees will be taking over the community centre at the expense of local people.

Coronation Street continues on Sunday at 8.00pm