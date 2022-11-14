Read full article on original website
Colin McEnroe (opinion): The secret to Republicans reclaiming the CT governorship
Republicans of Connecticut, be of good cheer. For even though your enemies did smite ye and send unto ye boils and carbuncles and cause ye to creep and crawl upon the ground like a white, many-legged thing one might find after turning over a damp piece of wood in the forest, ye shall have hope.
Four CT Girl Scouts receive badge from NASA's Artemis 1 mission
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Four troop members from the Girl Scouts of Connecticut can show off a badge that went to outer space. Girl Scouts of Connecticut announced on Wednesday that ambassador Lila Schlissel of troop 50105 from Danbury, junior Madeleine Corbin of troop 62007 from Middletown, Juliette Ruby Weiner from Ridgefield and cadette Nadia Khokhar in troop 60617 from Branford, were the winners of the national “Girl Scouts to the Moon and Back” essay contest.
Editorial: Lamont’s new team to face big challenges
Though many explanations were put forward, there’s no way to know exactly why Ned Lamont won a second term as governor on Nov. 8. Certainly there was his handling of the COVID pandemic, a sense the economy has stabilized and a general rejection of the national Republican message, all of which propelled the incumbent to a convincing win. But there’s no way to parse out exactly what it was the voters of Connecticut liked so much that they asked for another four years.
Your 2022 guide to winter farmers markets in Connecticut
As items like strawberries and watermelons fade from produce selections and warm-weather farmers markets begin to close for the season, consider visiting one of Connecticut’s winter markets instead. The winter markets still provide fresh and locally grown produce, with many of them now indoors and offering more winter and...
Editorial: COVID reminded us that many CT residents struggle to put food on the table. That hasn't changed.
COVID-19 reminded — even taught — a lot of Americans about the meaning of hunger. Memories of those early days of the pandemic should not be shelved into history. In a matter of weeks, paychecks stopped coming in and grocery stores were cleared. In that time of isolation, even those with secure employment could not miss the reality that friends, neighbors, relatives and strangers were suddenly among those facing food insecurity.
EPA leader listens to water concerns in Mississippi capital
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — EPA Administrator Michael Regan said Tuesday that the agency is still working on a plan to bring long-term improvements to the water system in Mississippi’s capital city, which came perilously close to collapsing more than two months ago. “I am here for the fourth...
CT's first snowfall brings less than 2 inches to Hartford, Tolland, Litchfield counties
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Parts of Connecticut saw a slushy mix of rain and snow fall overnight in the first winter storm of the season. According to the National Weather Service's Boston and New York offices, less than 2 inches fell in Hartford, Tolland, Litchfield and Windham counties.
25+ things to do in Connecticut this weekend, Nov. 18 - 20
This weekend celebrates the holiday season with Stamford's Thanksgiving parade and with the opening of many holiday lights throughout the state. Giant balloons will float through Stamford Downtown on Sunday. More information about the Stamford Downtown Parade Spectacular here. Nickelback. Mashantucket. Nickelback, known for songs like "How You Remind Me"...
