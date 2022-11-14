ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Four CT Girl Scouts receive badge from NASA's Artemis 1 mission

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Four troop members from the Girl Scouts of Connecticut can show off a badge that went to outer space. Girl Scouts of Connecticut announced on Wednesday that ambassador Lila Schlissel of troop 50105 from Danbury, junior Madeleine Corbin of troop 62007 from Middletown, Juliette Ruby Weiner from Ridgefield and cadette Nadia Khokhar in troop 60617 from Branford, were the winners of the national “Girl Scouts to the Moon and Back” essay contest.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Editorial: Lamont’s new team to face big challenges

Though many explanations were put forward, there’s no way to know exactly why Ned Lamont won a second term as governor on Nov. 8. Certainly there was his handling of the COVID pandemic, a sense the economy has stabilized and a general rejection of the national Republican message, all of which propelled the incumbent to a convincing win. But there’s no way to parse out exactly what it was the voters of Connecticut liked so much that they asked for another four years.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Your 2022 guide to winter farmers markets in Connecticut

As items like strawberries and watermelons fade from produce selections and warm-weather farmers markets begin to close for the season, consider visiting one of Connecticut’s winter markets instead. The winter markets still provide fresh and locally grown produce, with many of them now indoors and offering more winter and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Editorial: COVID reminded us that many CT residents struggle to put food on the table. That hasn't changed.

COVID-19 reminded — even taught — a lot of Americans about the meaning of hunger. Memories of those early days of the pandemic should not be shelved into history. In a matter of weeks, paychecks stopped coming in and grocery stores were cleared. In that time of isolation, even those with secure employment could not miss the reality that friends, neighbors, relatives and strangers were suddenly among those facing food insecurity.
CONNECTICUT STATE
EPA leader listens to water concerns in Mississippi capital

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — EPA Administrator Michael Regan said Tuesday that the agency is still working on a plan to bring long-term improvements to the water system in Mississippi’s capital city, which came perilously close to collapsing more than two months ago. “I am here for the fourth...
JACKSON, MS
25+ things to do in Connecticut this weekend, Nov. 18 - 20

This weekend celebrates the holiday season with Stamford's Thanksgiving parade and with the opening of many holiday lights throughout the state. Giant balloons will float through Stamford Downtown on Sunday. More information about the Stamford Downtown Parade Spectacular here. Nickelback. Mashantucket. Nickelback, known for songs like "How You Remind Me"...
STAMFORD, CT

