Yakima Herald Republic
How to Become a Paid Caregiver for a Family Member
Children, spouses, siblings and friends of elderly people can get paid by Medicaid to help take care of their loved ones. Medicaid would rather pay a friend or family member to help someone while they are still living in their own home, instead of paying for them to be in a long term care facility.
Roommate wanted: Homeless people are pairing up as a way around the housing crisis
Given record high rents and low vacancy rates, housing providers are offering to match people up as roommates to get them off the streets. But it can be a tough sell for both renters and landlords.
CNET
Temporary Assistance for Needy Families: How to Apply in Your State
Many families in the US are struggling to make ends meet as they deal with price hikes from inflation and try to recover from the pandemic. As the cold winter months approach, some may be looking for a way to keep the lights on and provide food for their families. Fortunately, each state has a Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program you can apply to for help getting back on your feet.
Biden to extend COVID-19 health emergency into April 2023: Report
The Biden administration is set to extend the COVID-19 public health emergency through at least next April.
Doctors Are Failing Patients With Disabilities
This piece was originally published by Undark Magazine. Ben Salentine, the associate director of health-sciences managed care at the University of Illinois Hospital and Health Sciences System, hasn’t been weighed in more than a decade. His doctors “just kind of guess” his weight, he says, because they don’t have a wheelchair-accessible scale.
Next Avenue
Transportation To Medical Appointments Can Be Tricky For Solo Agers
There are local organizations that offer rides, but research and planning may be required. When I had to reschedule my routine colonoscopy from March of this year to the next available date in July, I'd already had to reprogram it twice due to the pandemic and a change in my doctor's schedule. However, in March, it was because I didn't have someone I knew to sign me out when I left the hospital.
Westword
LGBTQ and Minority Communities Will Be Included in Colorado Social Studies Standards
At its November 10 meeting, the Colorado Board of Education voted to include references to the LGBTQ community and other minority groups in the state's social studies education standards. Last November, a draft of standards that complied with "Inclusion of American Minorities in Teaching Civil Government," a bill passed in...
19thnews.org
Supreme Court case altering Medicaid is ‘an assault’ on older adults and people with disabilities, advocates warn
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments this week on a case disability, eldercare and health care advocates described as “an assault” on the rights of older adults, people with disabilities and their families. Advocates are so concerned over the potential impact of Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County v. Talevski that they’re still pressing both sides to withdraw or settle before a decision is rendered.
Pediatric health groups call for national emergency to fight respiratory illnesses
Pediatric health provider groups are calling on the Biden administration to declare a national emergency to help them combat the surge of hospitalizations due to respiratory illnesses in children. Seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other respiratory viruses are hitting young children especially hard this year. The resulting hospitalizations...
Social Security Administration To Allow Americans To Choose Their Gender Identity On Records
The Social Security Administration (SSA) says the agency will now allow people to select a sex that aligns with their gender identity and expression on official records. The agency says it is trying to be more inclusive for nonbinary and transgender people, among others. It should also make it easier...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Legislation to address nursing home workforce shortages finds new supporter
The Building America’s Health Care Workforce Act, introduced in May by Reps. Brett Guthrie (R-KY), Madeline Dean (D-PA) and David McKinley (R-WV), still awaits action in the House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means. But a supporter has emerged from outside the long-term care industry. In addition to...
MedicalXpress
New research can help older adults plan for changes in driving and firearm access
New research from the Firearm Injury Prevention Initiative examined diverse viewpoints on reducing access to potentially dangerous situations among older adults due to changes in physical or cognitive functioning. Specifically, the research engaged older adults, family members of older adults and experts to look at whether reducing driving and reducing...
psychologytoday.com
COVID-19 Disabled Everyone. Disabled People Knew What to Do.
A new study conducted during COVID-19 revealed that many disabled people already had skills and adaptations to help them navigate the pandemic. A critical source of disabled people’s expertise is interdependence, or recognizing the value of interconnectedness, support, and mutual aid. Interdependence can shift perspectives toward protecting the health...
allnurses.com
Signs of Toxic/Unhealthy Workplaces
Specializes in Med Surg, Tele, ICU, Ortho. Has 30 years experience. Toxic workplaces in nursing are not that hard to find. For many reasons, they are all over. Sometimes just one or two units in a hospital are toxic. Specialty units such as cath lab and ICU can be prone to toxic cultures. Sometimes just one shift on a unit is toxic, such as a MedSurg unit with a toxic night shift but a normal day shift. How can you tell if you’re in a toxic workplace?
