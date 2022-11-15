ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Taylor Swift knows no bounds when it comes to giving her fans what they want. This time that includes 17 more tour dates to her already jam-packed The Eras Tour schedule. The mega-pop superstar first delighted fans with the news of The Eras Tour on Nov. 1, marking her first tour since her Reputation album in 2018. On Nov. 4, she gave Swifties a mini heart attack by adding eight more dates to the schedule. Now, she’s added 17 more, according to her website, resulting in the Screams Heard ‘Round the World.
Taylor Swift made history on Monday as the first artist to claim the entire top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. The "Midnights" singer became the first artist in chart history to claim all 10 slots, and did so with songs from her latest album. Her track "Anti-Hero" leads the chart after it was streamed 59.7 million times and sold 13,500 copies in the past week. The song is now the ninth overall No. 1.
It’s becoming a common refrain these days whenever major stars like Taylor Swift — or, earlier this year, acts like Adele and BTS — go on tour or plan a series of concert dates. Ticketmaster sends out one of its by-now standard emails, warning that because of “unprecedented demand,” there will have to be all kinds of hoops that fans have to jump through. You all know the drill by now.
Billie Eilish is one of the most influential artists of our generation. In recent times, Billie’s prominence in the music industry has rose sharply. She enjoys a massive fan following worldwide, but she is a fan of Justin Bieber AKA a die-hard Belieber. Time and again, she has expressed her love for Justin’s songs. However, do you know that the Lovely singer is also a massive Taylor Swift fan? As strange as it sounds, one of Billie’s favorite childhood songs was sung by Taylor Swift, but the former didn’t know it until now.
Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
Taylor Swift fans in the US scrambled to buy tickets for her upcoming Eras tour as the Ticketmaster website crashed on 15 November.Following the release of her tenth studio album, Midnights, the singer announced a tour with support from the likes of Paramore, Haim, and Phoebe Bridgers.Capital One cardholders were able to access an early ticket sale on Tuesday, but fans complained on social media that Ticketmaster crashed as they attempted to make purchases.General sale for the tour is on Friday, 18 November.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Stormzy beams after taking selfie with Taylor Swift at MTV EMAs: ‘So happy’Stormzy beams after taking selfie with Taylor Swift at MTV EMAs: ‘So happy’'A tremendous writer': Bruce Springsteen praises Taylor Swift's new album Midnights
Presale tickets for Taylor Swift’s tour hit the market this morning, causing Ticketmaster’s website to crash due to “unprecedented demand.” NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk has more details on how “Swifties” are reacting.Nov. 16, 2022.
Millions of Taylor Swift fans brought the Ticketmaster website to crawl on Tuesday. It was so slow many thought the site has crashed. Ticketmaster says the site did not crash, but, "There has been unprecedented demand for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale." Swift's "Eras" tour has 52 dates, with more possible. It...
