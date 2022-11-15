Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Taylor Swift fills in blank spaces on her calendar with 17 new Eras Tour dates
Taylor Swift knows no bounds when it comes to giving her fans what they want. This time that includes 17 more tour dates to her already jam-packed The Eras Tour schedule. The mega-pop superstar first delighted fans with the news of The Eras Tour on Nov. 1, marking her first tour since her Reputation album in 2018. On Nov. 4, she gave Swifties a mini heart attack by adding eight more dates to the schedule. Now, she’s added 17 more, according to her website, resulting in the Screams Heard ‘Round the World.
‘Leave her ass alone’: Taylor Swift defended over ‘fatphobic’ music video by The View hosts
Taylor Swift posts clip revealing release schedule of new album. The hosts of US talk show The View have defended Taylor Swift amid criticism of the new music video for her track “Anti-Hero”. The video features a scene in which Swift steps onto a scale that reads “Fat”,...
'Mortified' Valerie Bertinelli reacts with Taylor Swift lyrics to Matthew Perry saying they made out next to a passed-out Eddie Van Halen
Valerie Bertinelli has responded to the claims in Matthew Perry's memoir that they made out. Using the lyrics to Taylor Swift's new song "Anti-Hero," she addressed Perry's claim on TikTok. "Anyone misbehave in their 20s and early 30s? Are you mortified?" she wrote. Valerie Bertinelli has responded to claims that...
Taylor Swift Dazzles In Sheer Bejeweled Skirt At MTV EMAs Before Winning Best Artist & Video: Photos
Taylor Swift sent her legion of fans in a frenzy when she took over the red carpet at the 2022 MTV EMAs! The pop icon surprised Swifties with her appearance at the Nov. 13 awards event in Düsseldorf, Germany, as she was previously not announced to be in the lineup. Taylor caused even more of a commotion by showing up in an absolutely stunning ensemble!
ABC News
Taylor Swift in 'shambles' after making history as 1st artist to claim entire top 10 on Billboard Hot 100
Taylor Swift made history on Monday as the first artist to claim the entire top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. The "Midnights" singer became the first artist in chart history to claim all 10 slots, and did so with songs from her latest album. Her track "Anti-Hero" leads the chart after it was streamed 59.7 million times and sold 13,500 copies in the past week. The song is now the ninth overall No. 1.
Woman 'Impulse Books' Hotels for 'Taylor Swift' Concerts and People Are Here for It
She's the picture of a dedicated fan.
AOC says what every Taylor Swift fan is thinking today: Ticketmaster is the worst
It’s becoming a common refrain these days whenever major stars like Taylor Swift — or, earlier this year, acts like Adele and BTS — go on tour or plan a series of concert dates. Ticketmaster sends out one of its by-now standard emails, warning that because of “unprecedented demand,” there will have to be all kinds of hoops that fans have to jump through. You all know the drill by now.
netflixjunkie.com
“I actually didn’t know…”- Billie Eilish Once Told How She Could Not Recognize Taylor Swift on One of Her Favorite Songs
Billie Eilish is one of the most influential artists of our generation. In recent times, Billie’s prominence in the music industry has rose sharply. She enjoys a massive fan following worldwide, but she is a fan of Justin Bieber AKA a die-hard Belieber. Time and again, she has expressed her love for Justin’s songs. However, do you know that the Lovely singer is also a massive Taylor Swift fan? As strange as it sounds, one of Billie’s favorite childhood songs was sung by Taylor Swift, but the former didn’t know it until now.
TODAY.com
Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
CNBC
Ticketmaster extends presale period for Taylor Swift 'Eras' tour to deal with 'unprecedented demand'
Ticketmaster has extended presales for tickets to Taylor Swift's upcoming "Eras" tour after fans flocked to the site, causing site disruptions and slow queues. Swift's latest tour, which comes on the heels of her record-breaking new album release "Midnights," has set 52 dates so far, the singer's largest tour to date.
Every Taylor Swift Era (So Far), Ranked
Taylor Swift has put out ten albums, and had nine distinct eras. I challenged myself to rank them all so far, including Midnights.
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' snubbed at Grammys? Here's what really happened
The Grammy nominations are always fodder for surprises and snubs, but in the case of Taylor Swift, it's not what it may appear.
Bruce Springsteen Invites Taylor Swift to E Street, Performs ‘Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)’ on ‘Fallon’
Bruce Springsteen kicked off his Tonight Show takeover with a performance of Frank Wilson’s “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)” and a confirmation that he will be attending at least one Taylor Swift show on next year’s “Eras Tour.”. Springsteen will be a guest...
Taylor Swift Tickets Are On Sale. Fans Say It’s Their Hunger Games
What does Tuesday, Nov. 15 mean to you? If you’re an average person, it’s probably just another day. But for Taylor Swift fans desperate to snag tickets to the pop star’s latest stadium tour, today isn’t just another Tuesday — it’s all-out war. The...
Taylor Swift is coming to Detroit on her ‘The Eras’ tour
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Nov. 18, with presale options starting Nov. 15.
Demand For Taylor Swift's Ears Tour Was So High Ticketmaster Crashed. Fans Shared Their Frustrated, Yet Hilarious, Thoughts
Taylor Swift fans hilariously express their frustration as the Ticketmaster website continuously crashed due to high demand for tickets to the Eras Tour.
Taylor Swift fans scramble for Eras tour tickets as Ticketmaster crashes
Taylor Swift fans in the US scrambled to buy tickets for her upcoming Eras tour as the Ticketmaster website crashed on 15 November.Following the release of her tenth studio album, Midnights, the singer announced a tour with support from the likes of Paramore, Haim, and Phoebe Bridgers.Capital One cardholders were able to access an early ticket sale on Tuesday, but fans complained on social media that Ticketmaster crashed as they attempted to make purchases.General sale for the tour is on Friday, 18 November.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Stormzy beams after taking selfie with Taylor Swift at MTV EMAs: ‘So happy’Stormzy beams after taking selfie with Taylor Swift at MTV EMAs: ‘So happy’'A tremendous writer': Bruce Springsteen praises Taylor Swift's new album Midnights
Taylor Swift tour frenzy fuels frustration at Ticketmaster
Presale tickets for Taylor Swift’s tour hit the market this morning, causing Ticketmaster’s website to crash due to “unprecedented demand.” NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk has more details on how “Swifties” are reacting.Nov. 16, 2022.
Want to see Taylor Swift in New Jersey — good luck!
Millions of Taylor Swift fans brought the Ticketmaster website to crawl on Tuesday. It was so slow many thought the site has crashed. Ticketmaster says the site did not crash, but, "There has been unprecedented demand for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale." Swift's "Eras" tour has 52 dates, with more possible. It...
Taylor Swift Ready to ‘Scream for 10 Minutes’ After Song of the Year Grammy Nod for ‘All Too Well’
Taylor Swift celebrated the Grammy nominations she received for her 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” writing on Instagram that she was ready to “go scream for ten minutes straight.”. “So many reasons to lose my damn mind today,” Swift wrote on her Instagram Stories (perhaps also...
Comments / 0