Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
3 reasons Phillies must sign Trea Turner
Trea Turner is set to receive no shortage of attention in MLB free agency. The Los Angeles Dodgers will remain linked to the shortstop as they attempt to re-sign him. Teams such as the San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, and Atlanta Braves may also find themselves in the Turner sweepstakes. But the Philadelphia Phillies would be a strong landing destination for Trea Turner.
One-Time Dodgers Reliever Claimed from Giants by Phillies
Former Dodgers reliever Andrew Vasquez finished the 2022 season with the Giants, but he was recently claimed on waivers by the Phillies.
Mets Claimed Former Yankees Pitcher On Tuesday
On Tuesday afternoon, a pitcher in Major League Baseball was claimed off of waivers by another team - but might not have to move. Right-handed pitcher Stephen Ridings was claimed off of waivers by the New York Mets this afternoon. The former New York Yankees pitcher moves from the AL to the NL.
Red Sox’ Nathan Eovaldi makes surprising free agency decision
Nathan Eovaldi declined the Boston Red Sox $19.65 million dollar qualifying offer, per Robert Murray. As a result, Eovaldi will remain a free agent. Eovaldi is clearly banking on his All-Star 2021 campaign to draw interest in free agency. He ended that season with a superb 2.79 ERA and finished 4th in AL Cy Young voting. However, Eovaldi took a step backwards in 2022 and dealt with injuries and underperformance. Eovaldi ultimately pitched to the tune of a 4.30 ERA over the course of just 20 games.
What Should the Phillies Expect From Bohm in 2023?
Alec Bohm was only an average hitter in 2022, and a well below-average defender. Can the Philadelphia Phillies really expect anything of him in 2023?
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper to undergo elbow surgery next week
"There is no prognosis yet," President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski said.
Maton Proved He Can Be a Stabilizing Force for the Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies may have found a stabilizing bench piece after Nick Maton proved his worth over the course of the previous two seasons.
One Potential Major Suitor Reportedly Out Of Xander Bogaerts Sweepstakes
The Red Sox's chances of signing Bogaerts potentially just slightly increased
Jonathan Papelbon: Bryce Harper "Would Be Thankful for Our Run-In" in Washington
After Bryce Harper chose not to run out a flyout late in his 2015 National League MVP season with the Washington Nationals, teammate Jonathan Papelbon confronted the rising star in the dugout. Seven years later, Papelbon speaks about why he thinks Harper would be grateful for the altercation.
Three Young Phillies’ Arms to Keep an Eye on for 2023 Season
If the Phillies are going to improve the team and upgrade the roster, they might have to look at a few internal candidates. "Our minor league system is very underrated. We're a lot better than people give us credit for. We've got got good young pitchers coming, starters and relievers," Phillies manager Rob Thomson stated.
Phillies Select Contract of Johan Rojas
The Philadelphia Phillies added Johan Rojas to their 40-man roster in a bid to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.
Philadelphia Phillies Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft
The Philadelphia Phillies have set their 40-man roster to protect eligible minor league players from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in San Diego in December. As of the November 15 deadline, the Phillies have 37 players on their 40-man roster.
Bryce Harper to undergo UCL surgery; Phillies unsure if he will be ready for opening day
Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper will undergo surgery to repair a small tear in his UCL he's had since May. The Phillies are unsure if he will be ready for opening day.
MLB
Phils protect No. 5 prospect Rojas from Rule 5 Draft
PHILADELPHIA -- Almost nobody runs like Johan Rojas. Very few play center field like him, too. They are just two reasons why the Phillies on Monday afternoon announced that they selected Rojas’ contract, placing him on the 40-man roster and protecting him from next month’s Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. Rojas, who is the Phillies’ No. 5 prospect, was the only Rule 5 Draft-eligible player the Phils placed on the 40-man roster before Monday’s deadline.
Phillies' Thomson Finishes Fifth for NL Manager of the Year
Manager Rob Thomson, who led the Philadelphia Phillies to a World Series berth, lost to Buck Showalter of the New York Mets.
Matisse Thybulle Becomes Latest 76ers Player to Battle Setback
Matisse Thybulle's playing status moving forward remains in question.
Eagles Sign Two-Time Pro Bowler Linval Joseph
The 34-year old will join Philadelphia and look for his second Super Bowl win.
