Handshake sparks climate hope, but officials remain worried

Read full article on original website
Related
Egypt COP27 President Shoukry urges climate negotiators to speed up
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Egypt COP27 President Sameh Shoukry told climate negotiators to speed up their talks on Friday, the final scheduled day of their meeting, expressing concern at the number of issues left to be solved and targeting a deal being reached on Saturday.
Herald and News
Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes
PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday, Nov. 15 that he will mount a third White House campaign, launching an early start to the 2024 contest. The announcement comes just a week after an underwhelming midterm showing for Republicans and will force the party to decide whether to embrace a candidate whose refusal to accept defeat in 2020 pushed American democracy to the brink.
Russia-Ukraine war live: remains of explosives found at Nord Stream pipeline blast site; 10m Ukrainians without power, says Zelenskiy
Swedish prosecutor does not name suspects but confirms sabotage; nearly one in four Ukrainians cut off from grid as first snow falls
Herald and News
Climate activists slam fossil fuels, protest restrictions
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate slammed world leaders Tuesday, Nov. 15 who persist in backing new fossil fuel projects as other activists held a symbolic human and environmental rights protest and called for financing for vulnerable nations suffering devastating impacts of climate change. Countries agreed...
Russia hopeful of U.S. prisoner swap including Bout
LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russia hopes it can make a prisoner swap with the United States that would include convicted Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout, known as the "Merchant of Death", a deputy foreign minister was quoted as saying on Friday.
Palestinians bury 21 people killed in Gaza fire
GAZA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Mourners flooded the streets of Gaza on Friday as they carried the shrouded bodies of 21 people, including at least eight children, killed in a fire in an apartment block where residents had planned to celebrate the homecoming of a relative.
Iran's 'civil war' warning may presage bloodier crackdown: analysts
Iran has accused foreign foes of trying to spark "civil war" by stoking the protests over Mahsa Amini's death -- harsh language that, analysts warn, could presage an even bloodier crackdown. Analysts say however that, regardless of who carried out the latest attacks, they could result in an even bloodier response to the protests that erupted after Amini's death on September 16, following her arrest for an alleged breach of Iran's dress code for women.
Dassault, Airbus reach deal to move to next phase of FCAS warplane project - French govt source
PARIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Airbus and Dassault have found a deal to move to the next phase of the FCAS Franco-German warplane project, a French government source said on Friday.
Comments / 0