With Buffalo the latest victim, Vikings on a record pace when it comes to winning close games

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Eagles stay at No. 1 despite first loss; Vikings vault into top three
The Eagles have finally fallen ... but they remain atop the league in the latest edition of the NFL Power Rankings. Yes, the decision has been made to keep the humbled Eagles at No. 1 despite the unsightly nature of an island-game loss to the Commanders. This is less about keeping the order and more about the lack of a new No. 1 we feel comfortable with. We're not ready to crown the Chiefs, and -- Game of the Year fireworks aside -- rolling out the red carpet for the Vikings feels overly histrionic for our tastes.
The 2022 Vikings, According to All National Power Rankings: Week 11
Each week, VikingsTerritory catalogs the Minnesota Vikings placement in national power rankings. Eleven sources are vetted, detailed, and plopped here for reference. The Vikings defeated the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, 33-30, with a win that firmly secured Minnesota’s status as Super Bowl contenders. Against Buffalo, the Vikings overcame a 27-10 deficit late in the 3rd Quarter to achieve an unhinged road victory.
Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 11 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 11 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts.
CBS Sports
Prisco's Week 11 NFL picks, plus all 4 AFC East teams projected for playoffs, Ja'Marr Chase target return date
Welcome to the Wednesday edition of the Pick Six newsletter! John Breech heard today that Ja'Marr Chase is nearing a return (more on that below), so he decided to take the day off and have his No. 1 Bengals jersey dry-cleaned in preparation. Or at least that's what I think he's doing. In the meantime, you've got me, Cody Benjamin, to deliver all the latest from around the NFL.
CBS Sports
Former NFL RB LeSean McCoy says Patriots' Bill Belichick is 'like all the other coaches' without Tom Brady
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy isn't the biggest fan of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, to say the least. During an episode of the "Up & Adams Show" on Monday, host Kay Adams referred to Belichick as "legendary," prompting a scorching hot take from McCoy. "I think he...
NFL world reacts to hilarious ‘injury’ in Titans-Packers game
Trailing 14-6 in the third quarter of their Week 11 game against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were going up-tempo. But before the Packers tried to convert a third-and-11, they were held up. The issue? Tennessee’s nose tackle, Teair Turt was on the ground, nursing an injury. At Read more... The post NFL world reacts to hilarious ‘injury’ in Titans-Packers game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports
Bears' Fields a rising star as he faces his hometown Falcons
ATLANTA (AP) — Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears are learning how to score in the quarterback's second season. Learning to win has been the more difficult lesson. Fields will be in the spotlight for his Georgia homecoming as the Bears and Atlanta Falcons match strong running games — and deflating losing streaks — on Sunday. Fields, a native of the Atlanta suburb of Kennesaw, began his college career at Georgia before transferring to Ohio State.
Yardbarker
Recent Trends That May Define Chiefs Vs Chargers SNF Tilt
For the final time in the 2022 regular season, the Kansas City Chiefs will square off against the Los Angeles Chargers. Obviously, this game holds plenty of weight in the AFC West division race. Kansas City holds a two-game lead over Los Angeles, as the Chiefs sit at 7-2 and the Chargers are 5-4. While this will not officially clinch the division, a Kansas City victory could all but determine Los Angeles’s chance for the West in the remainder of the season.
Yardbarker
Jets Receiver Could Return From Knee Injury Against Patriots This Week
Corey Davis hasn't played for the Jets since he suffered a knee injury back in Week 7. While the veteran receiver hasn't returned to practice yet, sitting out again on Wednesday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh is optimistic about Davis' status for Sunday's game against the Patriots in New England.
LeSean McCoy Fires Massive Shots At Patriots’ Bill Belichick
When it comes to the discussion of who the greatest NFL coach of all time is, there are a few names that come to mind. However, the one that stands out among all of the greats is New England Patriots’ legend Bill Belichick. Belichick is in his 23rd year...
LSU cruises past turnover-plagued New Orleans
Derek Fountain came off the bench to score 15 points and LSU forced 23 turnovers in a 91-62 victory against
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 11 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 11 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos.
Georgia Tech blows out poor-shooting Northern Illinois
Ja’Von Franklin had a double-double and Georgia Tech beat visiting Northern Illinois 68-50 on Thursday in Atlanta, giving the Yellow
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl odds: Chiefs jump Eagles, Dolphins and Buccaneers on the rise heading into Week 11
Last week was probably the most wild week of the 2022 NFL regular season. The Buffalo Bills fell to the Minnesota Vikings in what may go down as the game of the year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reasserted themselves as the best team in the NFC South with a win over the Seattle Seahawks in Germany and the Philadelphia Eagles lost their first game of the season to the Washington Commanders.
David Krejci scores twice in 3rd, Bruins beat Flyers 4-1
BOSTON (AP) — David Krejci scored twice in the third period and the surging Boston Bruins beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Thursday night. Tomas Nosek scored for the second straight game and Jake DeBrusk also had a goal to help the Bruins win their fifth straight and improve to 10-0 at home. Linus Ullmark stopped 22 shots for his 12th victory in 12 starts. Owen Tippett scored on a power-play for Philadelphia, and Carter Hart made 28 saves. The Flyers have dropped five straight. Tippett cut it to 2-1 midway through the third, but Krejci countered 16 seconds later.
