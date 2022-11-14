Read full article on original website
MICHIGAN FORCED TO DRESS 3RD STRING GOALIE AT LW DUE TO RAMPANT ILLNESS
The University of Michigan men's hockey team is in a brutal position right now. They are being forced to dress their third string goalie - Tyler Shea - as a forward due to an illness that has at least seven players out of the lineup. Additionally, the Wolverines are forced...
DEVILS' JACK HUGHES GIVES SAVAGE ANSWER TO SPORTSNET REPORTER'S QUESTION
The New Jersey Devils are riding a nine-game win streak heading into Montreal on Monday night. Ahead of the Devils' matchup with the Canadiens, players were made available for a routine media rounds, as is typical. One reported asked Devils' star Jack Hughes a question regarding the team's consistency through...
771-GAME NHL VETERAN SIGNS PROFESSIONAL TRY-OUT CONTRACT IN THE AHL
After spending the 2021-22 season in the KHL, 34-year-old forward Artem Anisimov returned to North America this fall and signed a PTO with the Philadelphia Flyers. Unfortunately, he suffered a broken bone in his foot during a pre-season game against Boston on September 24th and has been unable to play since.
RASMUS DAHLIN FURIOUSLY BASHES TWIG AFTER SABRES DROP 7TH IN A ROW
Stop me if you've heard this one before. After the Buffalo Sabres stormed out of the gate to start the season, they completely fizzled out, sinking them from near the top of the leaderboards right to the bottom. After starting 7-3, the Sabres sit just three points out of last...
JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY SAYS HE REACHED OUT TO MATT LUFF FOLLOWING HIT LAST WEEK
Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky will return to the line-up on Tuesday after serving a two game suspension for hitting Detroit Red Wings forward Matt Luff from behind. Slafkovsky was ejected from November 8th's game in the third period after being given a five-minute major and a game misconduct...
GAUDREAU HAS NO REGRETS WITH SIGNING IN COLUMBUS AMID TEAM'S POOR START
He's only 14 games into a seven-year contract that he signed this summer, but Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau is already being asked if he has any regrets signing in Columbus amid the team's poor start to the 2022-23 season. "I love the city here in Columbus. I love the...
SHARKS PLACE 29-YEAR-OLD DEFENCEMAN ON WAIVERS
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the San Jose Sharks have placed defenceman Scott Harrington on waivers for the purpose of sending him to the American Hockey League. Harrington, 29, joined the Sharks on a professional try-out contract (PTO) prior to training camp and turned that into a one-year deal worth $750,000.
PLAYER SAFETY REACHES SURPRISING VERDICT ON ALEX EDLER'S HIT ON CONNOR MCDAVID
The NHL's Department of Player has made the decision not to bestow any supplemental discipline onto Kings' defenseman Alex Edler for his knee-on-knee hit on Edmonton captain Connor McDavid. The hit caused a serious stir, both on the ice and on the internet. Some saying it was clean, some saying it was not.
DUCKS HAVE REPORTEDLY NOT STARTED EXTENSION TALKS WITH STAR FORWARD TREVOR ZEGRAS
The Anaheim Ducks have a big decision to make with one of their young stars, Trevor Zegras, who is set to become a restricted free agent next summer. They could either decide to lock him up long-term, which is ideal for what the team is trying to build, or if Zegras is looking to maximize how much money he earns, he could sign a bridge deal and wait for a few years for the salary cap to go up significantly.
TOMMY SALO UPSET AFTER NOT BEING INCLUDED IN NOMINEES FOR BEST SWEDISH GOALTENDER OF ALL TIME
Former NHL goaltender and Swedish National Team legend Tommy Salo is upset after being snubbed at an awards show in his home country. At a major hockey gala being held Thursday, one person will be awarded with Best Swedish Goaltender of All Time. Despite being a major factor in Sweden's first-even men's hockey gold medal at the Olympics (1994), and being with the team for seven medals at the World Hockey Championships (including gold), Salo isn't included in the list of finalists.
KINGS' FORWARD TRIPPED BY DARNELL NURSE, RESULTS IN SCARY COLLISION
The Kings-Oilers game on Wednesday got pretty chippy. First, Connor McDavid took an awkward check from Alex Edler, Drew Doughty was in the mix all night, and it was just a physical game from then on. Things took a scary turn when Kings forward Rasmus Kupari collided with Edmonton's Darnell Nurse and hit the boards in an extremely dangerous manner.
BLACKHAWKS PROSPECT YIELDS NINE ASSETS IN RETURN IN MONSTER WHL TRADE
The Chicago Blackhawks 2021 #32nd overall draft selection - defenseman Nolan Allan - was traded today from the Prince Albert Raiders to the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League. The deal saw Allan, along with Reese Shaw (2024 draft eligible), traded in exchange for a massive return. FULL TRADE.
TWO OHL OWNERS TEAM UP TO BUY OTTAWA SENATORS; ONE OWNS PART OF THE MONTREAL CANADIENS
Two team owners from the Ontario Hockey League have reportedly joined forces in a bid to buy the Ottawa Senators. The Ottawa Sun is quoting sources as saying the bid is being made by Toronto billionaire and owner of the Hamilton Bulldogs Michael Andlauer, along with Oshawa Generals owner Rocco Tullio.
Arizona State beats No. 20 Michigan to win Legends Classic
Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 20 points, DJ Horne added 19, and Arizona State never trailed in beating No. 20 Michigan
SHARKS WILLING TO DEAL ERIK KARLSSON
Heading into the 2022-23 season, many would have considered Erik Karlsson's contract to be amongst the worst in the NHL. The often injured 32-year-old's play had declined in recent years, making his $11.5 million cap hit, which doesn't expire until the end of the 2026-27 season, a major headache for the San Jose Sharks. Fast forward to where we are now, however, and it may no longer be the issue many thought it was.
ISLANDERS PLACE 29-YEAR-OLD FORWARD ON WAIVERS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the New York Islanders have placed Russian forward Nikita Soshnikov on waivers. Soshnikov, 29, returned to the NHL in September, signing a one-year contract with the Islanders after spending the previous three seasons in the KHL with Salavat Yulayev Ufa, CSKA Moscow and Avangard Omsk.
OILERS LOAN YOUNG FORWARD TO AHL BAKERSFIELD
The Edmonton Oilers announced on Thursday afternoon that they have young forward Tyler Benson to their AHL club. The 24-year-old has yet to appear in a game this season after suffering a knee injury during a preseason game versus the Vancouver Canucks on October 3. Benson will look to find...
CANADIENS RECALL RECENTLY WAIVED FORWARD AFTER INJURIES STACK UP
The Montreal Canadiens took to twitter on Wednesday morning to announce that they have recalled forward Rem Pitlick from Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League (AHL). Pitlick, 25, has been a player Habs fans have come to really enjoy since bringing him in during the 2021-22 season. By all accounts, he brings both speed and offense to any lineup he's in, though for whatever reason, he's struggled to stick around permanently at the NHL level. In 46 games last season with the Habs, he had a solid nine goals and 26 points.
JEFF SKINNER TAKES A SLAPSHOT AFTER THE WHISTLE, CAUSING SENS PLAYERS TO ERUPT
Certain things, you simply cannot do in the NHL without receiving pushback. Taking a slapshot after the whistle is definitely one of them, especially if the other team has an injured player in front of the net. Scrum ensues, and Skinner was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty as well as...
SWEDISH ICE HOCKEY ASSOCIATION NAMES ALL-TIME TEAM FOR 100TH ANNIVERSARY
The Swedish Ice Hockey Association celebrated their 100th anniversary on Thursday, after being founded on November 17th 1922. To mark the anniversary, they named an all-time team featuring the six best players in their history. In between the pipes is Henrik Lundqvist, who represented Sweden on 12 occasions, including three...
