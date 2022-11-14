The Anaheim Ducks have a big decision to make with one of their young stars, Trevor Zegras, who is set to become a restricted free agent next summer. They could either decide to lock him up long-term, which is ideal for what the team is trying to build, or if Zegras is looking to maximize how much money he earns, he could sign a bridge deal and wait for a few years for the salary cap to go up significantly.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO