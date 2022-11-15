MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi there, I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast. A cold front is actively moving through the area, bringing in rain and colder temperatures. This morning we saw quite the temperature gradient between Mobile County and the Florida Panhandle, but everywhere will see falling temperatures heading into this afternoon. Good news - the rain will clear out after lunchtime, but the cloud cover will linger overnight. Temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s this afternoon, with breezy conditions continuing. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the upper-30s and the 40s, but feeling about 5 degrees colder!

MOBILE COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO