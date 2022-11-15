Read full article on original website
State requests withdraw from Electronic Registration Information Center
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s newly elected secretary of state has informed the Electronic Registration Information Center of the state’s withdrawal. In the letter sent Wednesday, secretary of state-elect Wes Allen informed the non-profit organization that Alabama would officially withdraw from all of the programs following his inauguration in January 2023.
Alabama schools to get farm-to-table lunches
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students will soon have farm-to-table school lunches. It’s part of a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Farmers and state leaders gathered in Millbrook Tuesday morning to sign the local food for schools agreement. The program will pay local farmers federal dollars to harvest food for school lunches.
Alabama AG announces 3-count capital murder indictment of Ibraheem Yazeed for death of Aniah Blanchard
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from the Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s Office:. Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the indictment of Ibraheem Yazeed on three counts of capital murder of Aniah Haley Blanchard. Blanchard was reported missing on October 24, 2019, in Auburn, and her body was discovered on November 25, 2019, in a wooded area in Macon County. Yazeed, 32 of Montgomery, was served the indictment Tuesday in the Lee County jail where he is currently being held without bond.
Art class sparks coast-to-coast student postcard exchange
LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - Inside the art classroom at a Florida school, students have been busting out crayons and getting busy crafting colorful postcards. Their creations are shipped all across the country. Chaires Elementary art teacher Colleen Nottingham said she came up with the idea after visiting a...
Aniah Blanchard murder suspect indicted by grand jury
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The man charged in the 2019 murder of Aniah Haley Blanchard has been indicted by a grand jury, according to the Alabama attorney general’s office. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Ibraheem Yazeed has been indicted on three counts of capital murder in Blanchard’s death. The case was presented before a grand jury on Nov. 4.
Suspect detained after deadly shootout at Ariz. business
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD) - Arizona sheriff’s deputies took a suspect into custody after what they called an “unprovoked” shooting at a store selling recreational vehicles. Cochise County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 5:15 p.m. Monday at Desert RV in Whetstone. They say the suspect, a military veteran, came into the business with two AR-15 rifles and opened fire, prompting the store owners to fire back.
Pit stop at 7-Eleven turns man into instant millionaire
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida man turned a stop at 7-Eleven into a $1 million winning scratch-off ticket. According to the Florida Lottery, 41-year-old Jeffrey Voltaire purchased his winning lottery ticket from a 7-Eleven convenience store in Port St. Lucie. Voltaire claimed his $1 million prize from playing...
Cold front is moving in
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi there, I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast. A cold front is actively moving through the area, bringing in rain and colder temperatures. This morning we saw quite the temperature gradient between Mobile County and the Florida Panhandle, but everywhere will see falling temperatures heading into this afternoon. Good news - the rain will clear out after lunchtime, but the cloud cover will linger overnight. Temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s this afternoon, with breezy conditions continuing. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the upper-30s and the 40s, but feeling about 5 degrees colder!
